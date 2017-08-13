Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows Aug. 12

ABC’s This Week — National security adviser H.R. McMaster; former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci. 10 a.m., Channel 13 (WTVG).

NBC’s Meet the Press — Mr. McMaster; former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mike Mullen. 9 a.m. Channel 24 (WNWO).

CBS’ Face the Nation — CIA Director Mike Pompeo; former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta. 10:30 a.m., Channel 11 (WTOL).

CNN’s State of the Union — White House national security adviser Tom Bossert; Sen. Cory Gardner (R., Colo.); Rep. Debbie Dingell (D., Mich.); former National Intelligence Director James Clapper. 9 a.m.

Fox News Sunday — Mr. Pompeo; Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.). 9 a.m., Channel 36 (WUPW).