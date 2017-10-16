One left standing in GOP contest for secretary of state

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Dorothy Pelanda (R., Marysville) on Monday dropped out of next year’s race for the Republican nomination for Ohio secretary of state.

Sen. Frank LaRose Enlarge

That leaves state Sen. Frank LaRose, an Akron area Republican, as the party’s sole announced GOP candidate for the post that serves as the state’s top elections official and keeper of business records.

“As we enter the primary season, it is with a grateful heart that I recognize we must do all we can to keep our Ohio GOP family strong,” Ms. Pelanda, an attorney, said via Twitter. “Part of that process is to ensure that we are a united party. I have every confidence that this goal will be achieved and it is with that sentiment that I announce I am ending my candidacy for Secretary of State.”

She vowed to work with a GOP victory next year.

The current secretary of state, Jon Husted, cannot seek re-election due to term limits and is instead seeking the GOP nomination for governor in 2018.

So far, state Rep. Kathleen Clyde (D., Kent) is the only announced candidate for the Democratic nomination.

Ms. Pelanda was appointed to her central 86th District seat in the House in 2011, representing Union and Marion counties.

Contact Jim Provance at: jprovance@theblade.com or 614-221-0496.