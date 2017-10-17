Whitehouse absentee ballots missing names

An outdated database caused 34 Whitehouse residents to receive absentee ballots that omitted the names of two candidates running for village council.

LaVera Scott, the director of the Lucas County Board of Elections, said the village has a later filing deadline than other municipalities, and the database used to print the first round of absentee ballots had not been replaced with a complete list of candidates. Corrected ballots, accompanied by a letter explaining the mistake, are being sent out by the board.

“They’re already going out today,” she said.

The ballot was proofed Aug. 29, well after most filing deadlines for Lucas County, but three days before Whitehouse candidates were required to file their petitions with the board. The ballot with missing names was on public display and went uncorrected, Ms. Scott said.

“I’m still not thrilled with it, but I’m glad it was just the 34 ballots,” she said.

Katrina Huebner and Frank Billings both filed after Aug. 29, but before Sept. 1.

“Someone made a mistake, we all do,” Mr. Billings said. “All I’m doing now is waiting on the folks who received the old ballot to get a new one.”

“I know the board of elections has had some issues in the past,” Mrs. Huebner said. “I hope they can rectify the situations quickly.”

The manager of the global election management system, known as GEMS, should have replaced the old database with the database including all the Whitehouse candidates before printing the first round of absentee ballot. Typically, ballots are sent to a printer, but because of the late September primary in Toledo, early rounds of absentee ballots were printed in-house using an old database.

The ballot is correct at the Early Vote Center, Ms. Scott said, and on the ballots sent to voting locations on Election Day.

Even if the ballot was incorrect for early vote, Ms. Scott said the discrepancy between the two databases would have been caught by the polling machines.

Any Whitehouse resident with a four-candidate absentee ballot should receive a new ballot in the mail. The old ballots are invalid. Residents with questions can reach the board at 419-213-4001.

Election Day is Nov. 7, and will include Mr. Billings and Mrs. Huebner running against Louann Artiaga, Richard Bingham, Madisyn Curry, and Bill May for three seats on the village council.

