First-hand experience leads council candidate to take on homelessness

Toledo City Council candidate Gary Johnson had never talked much about being homeless in Chicago as a 5-year-old boy.

“It was just a brief period, but it was long enough that I can remember vividly what was going on in that part of my life,” he said, after taking a tour of Family House in Central City. The homeless shelter can host up to 36 families at a time, and is one of the only area shelters that takes in entire families and keeps them together.

Mr. Johnson was homeless twice in Chicago. His parents divorced, and he lived with his four siblings at his grandmother’s home before his mother married a man who later began abusing her.

VIDEO: Gary Johnson talks about why he wanted to tour the Family House

“It came from a situation where my stepfather was very abusive and used to beat on her,” Mr. Johnson said. “She couldn’t take it anymore, so she didn’t have any place to go so we ended up at the YWCA.”

Mr. Johnson’s mother tried to smooth things over with her abuser, before police and social services stepped in and placed Mr. Johnson in a reform school.

“The second time was far more traumatic than the first, because at least I had my brothers and my mom the first time around,” he said. “When they put us in this reform school, it was just me.”

That’s why Mr. Johnson was so impressed with Family House. The shelter works to quickly rehouse families, getting 75 percent into new housing within two months. But while families are there, clean clothes that families pick for themselves, a computer lab, and other programming are designed to keep families feeling as little disruption as possible.

“It’s those little things that help people feel a certain way about themselves,” Renee Palacios, Family House’s executive director, said.

Her agency received just shy of $60,000 of Community Development Block Grant funding, a federal grant funneled through the city. She said no city tax dollars go to homelessness.

If elected, Mr. Johnson wants city council to take a more active role in highlighting agencies that are doing good work with limited funding.

“We all have a responsibility to join in and help,” he said. “We’ve got the ability to bring attention to it, and they don’t have the ability to bring attention to what they do.” He also wants to ensure funds are distributed as efficiently and quickly as possible, a problem Ms. Palacios said the city’s current administration has handled well.

“The current administration is easy to work with,” she said. “The biggest thing is let us do what we do. We just need the resources and the funding to make it happen.”

Contact Zack Lemon at zlemon@theblade.com, 419-724-6282 or on Twitter @zack_lemon.