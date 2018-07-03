Congressman Jim Jordan accused of ignoring Ohio State sex abuse claims

This story was updated at 3 p.m. to include a statement from Ohio State University.

U.S. Rep Jim Jordan, a powerful Republican congressman from Ohio’s 4th District, is facing accusations by wrestlers he coached decades ago at Ohio State University that he failed to stop the team’s doctor from sexually abusing them, according to NBC News.

Mr. Jordan, the assistant wrestling coach at the university from 1986 to 1994, has said he did not know about the allegations of abuse by Dr. Richard Strauss until former students began speaking out this spring, NBC reported. The university announced in April it is investigating accusations against Dr. Strauss, who died in 2005.

The congressman denied the claims Tuesday through a spokesman.

“Congressman Jordan never saw any abuse, never heard about any abuse, and never had any abuse reported to him during his time as a coach at Ohio State,” Mr. Jordan’s spokesman Ian Fury said in an email to The Blade. “He has not been contacted by investigators about the matter but will assist them in any way they ask, because if what is alleged is true, the victims deserve a full investigation and justice.”

Mr. Jordan has represented the 4th District since 2007, and is a founding member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus. His name has been floated as a possible replacement for retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan (R.-Wis.).

The NBC story cites three former Ohio State wrestlers who knew Mr. Jordan, a former star wrestler at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an NCAA champion. He later attended Ohio State in Columbus, earning a master’s degree in education before studying law at Capital University, also in Columbus. He was elected to the Ohio General Assembly in 1994.

“Three former wrestlers told NBC News that it was common knowledge that Strauss showered regularly with the students and inappropriately touched them during appointments, and said it would have been impossible for Jordan to be unaware; one wrestler said he told Jordan directly about the abuse,” the news site reported.

Former wrestler Mike DiSabato, whose allegations prompted the Ohio State investigation, told NBC the conviction of Larry Nassar, the former Olympic gymnastics doctor and Michigan State University faculty member, prompted him to come forward about Dr. Strauss. Many had known the rumors about Dr. Strauss and his inappropriate behavior, he said.

“I considered Jim Jordan a friend,” Mr. DiSabato told NBC. “But at the end of the day, he is absolutely lying if he says he doesn’t know what was going on.”

Ohio State spokesman Ben Johnson told The Blade the law firm conducting the investigation, Perkins Coie LLC, has interviewed more 150 former students and witnesses. Dr. Strauss was involved with student athletes in 14 sports, including cheerleading, football, gymnastics, swimming, and wrestling.

“Our efforts will continue to be focused on uncovering what may have happened during this era, what university leaders at the time may have known, and whether any response at the time was appropriate,” Mr. Johnson said.

Staff writer Nick Piotrowicz contributed to this report.