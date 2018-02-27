Record-setting Walleye forward Shane Berschbach brings team success

While he continues to etch his name all over the Walleye record books, forward Shane Berschbach's exceptional production has paralleled the team's recent rise to prominence.

Berschbach, who is in his fourth season with the Walleye, has become synonymous with Toledo's success. The unassuming winger is the team's all-time leader in both points (249) and assists (181). On Saturday, the Michigan native moved into second on the franchise's all-time games played list (239).

Berschbach's beginnings with the team in 2014-15 mirror the subsequent success the franchise has enjoyed. Toledo has captured three straight division titles and won the Brabham Cup for earning the best regular-season record two of the last three seasons.

“I've been treated so well in Toledo,” Berschbach said. “You can't beat these fans. They keep us coming back every season.”

WATCH: Toledo Walleye forward Shane Berschbach highlights

Walleye coach Dan Watson said Berschbach has become one of the elite players in the ECHL with his superior passing skills and uncanny vision on the ice.

“He's a consistent performer offensively and a big part of our culture,” Watson said. “He's a guy who has had multiple offers to leave Toledo but remains with the team because he loves the fans, the city, and organization.”

Berschbach, an assistant captain, has 33 points with 11 goals and 22 assists in 44 games this season. Overall, he ranks fourth in career goals scored with 68 behind Toledo Hockey hall of famer Kyle Rogers (69), teammate Kyle Bonis (73), and Evan Rankin (111).

But the 5-foot-10 and 165-pound forward deflects credit for his accomplishments to his teammates.

“It's exciting because of how special this organization is,” Berschbach said. “Getting up there with those names like Rankin and Rogers means a lot. They represent Toledo so well. They're good people. Good humans. I'm looking to keep that going.”

Berschbach, 26, has developed a quiet confidence that has led to explosiveness on the ice. A quick and shifty player, Berschbach smoothly finds the open areas. His vision and knowledge of the game have translated into huge success, especially in the postseason.

In three playoff seasons, Berschbach has performed at a point-per-game clip with 47 points (12 goals, 35 assists) in 45 contests.

“I've played with awesome players,” Berschbach said. “I've had linemates like [Troy] Schwab, [Martin] Frk, [Tyler] Barnes, [A.J.] Jenks. The list goes on and on. There's no way I get those stats without those guys.”

Last year, Berschbach set single-season Walleye records in assists (68) and points (86). He earned a spot on the All-ECHL second team.

“That's more about chemistry with the guys,” Berschbach said. “Over the years you know how each other like to play the game.”

He also earned the ECHL's Sportsmanship Award for a second consecutive year last season.

“I've just always been taught the right way to play the game, with class and integrity,” Berschbach said. “It's about respecting the game. I just want to be respected.”

The left winger was named to the All-ECHL first team following the 2015-16 season when he had 67 points featuring a career-best 24 goals.

“I think I'm getting an even better understanding of the game each and every year,” Berschbach said. “Things do slow down out there. It's more of a confidence thing.”

Former Walleye coach Derek Lalonde signed Berschbach as a rookie in 2014-15 and the team produced a record-setting season with a 51-15-7 record. In a four-year career at Western Michigan, Berschbach had posted 39 goals and 78 assists in 146 games.

“He's developed into a leader this season,” Watson said. “That shows how much we trust him on and off the ice.”

Berschbach, a native of Clawson, Mich., which is about 45 minutes from Toledo, said playing for the Walleye has been the prefect fit. He routinely has friends and family members at the game.

He said playing before sellout crowds every night at the Huntington Center also aids in his performance. The organization set a single-season franchise record with its 21st sellout on Sunday. The previous Walleye record of 20 sellouts was set during the final game of the 2016-17 regular season.

“You just don't see that anywhere else in this league,” Berschbach said. “The fans have been a huge part of it. I've made a ton of friends here. I've met so many good people.”

Berschbach said what stands out about this Walleye team is its balance.

“We have a little bit of everything this year,” he said. “We have grit. We play more structured and simple hockey. It's not as much razzle-dazzle. We have some bigger bodies. That is what playoff hockey is all about. We have three lines of size, skill, and a little bit of power. We've been in a lot of close games and I think that will help us in the playoffs.”

The Walleye have won 12 straight at home and are in a battle with rival Fort Wayne for first place in the Central Division.

“Guys don't look too much at it. But we know it's us and Fort Wayne and we know home ice advantage is important in the playoffs,” Berschbach said. “Both teams have been playing really good hockey. It's pretty special to have that rivalry. It's good for both cities.”

Toledo swept a three-game homestand last weekend despite facing a depleted roster due to injuries and promotions. With just nine healthy forwards, Watson traded for Atlanta forward Colin Jacobs on Tuesday.

“It's the next man up mentality,” Berschbach said. “That will take us a long way.”

While appreciating the individual accolades and accomplishments, Berschbach said he has even larger team goals in mind. He has helped Toledo reach the conference finals of the Kelly Cup playoffs in two of the previous postseasons.

“All the records aside, it's really about winning the championship here,” Berschbach said. “That is something we haven't done yet. It's something I really want to be a part of. To be part of the first team to win here would be the best [accomplishment] yet.”

HONORS: Walleye goalie Pat Nagle has been named runner-up for ECHL goaltender of the week honors. Nagle started in all three games, going 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals against average and .946 save pct. Nagle leads the league in wins (26).

Contact Mark Monroe at mmonroe@theblade.com, 419-724-6354, or on Twitter @MonroeBlade.