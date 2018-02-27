Walleye trade defenseman Davis Vandane to Atlanta

Toledo's Davis Vandane (3) hits the puck past Cincinnati's Mike Barrett (29) during an ECHL hockey game between the Toledo Walleye and Cincinnati Cyclones at the Huntington Center in Toledo on Sunday, January 28, 2018. Blade/Kurt Steiss Enlarge

The Walleye on Tuesday traded defenseman Davis Vandane to the Atlanta Gladiators in exchange for forward Colin Jacobs.

Toledo coach Dan Watson said the move was strictly needs-based. The Walleye were down to 15 skaters for last weekend's three-game homestand with nine forwards and six defensemen.

“We have been playing short up front [forwards] for the past couple weeks, and I feel some of them are becoming burnt out,” Watson said.

Two defensemen, Patrick McCarron and Parker Reno, were forced to play up at forward last weekend.

Vandane, a 6-foot-4 and 210-pound defenseman, was signed in the offseason to provide a physical presence in the lineup. The 25-year-old native of Yorkton, Saskatchewan, had 21 points in 45 games with the Walleye this season. Vandane has five goals and 16 assists.

“I certainly want to thank Davis for his contributions to the team and wish him nothing but the best,” Watson said.

Jacobs, who has 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) in 39 games for Atlanta, is in his fifth season as a pro. The 25-year-old native of Coppell, Texas, has played in 46 games at the higher-level American Hockey League. The 6-1, 200-pound forward has played three seasons for the Elmira Jackals of the ECHL.

“We expect Colin to come in and help complement the forward group already in place,” Watson said. “He's a big body who is highly skilled, plays center and wing, and has a good compete level.”

Vandane issued the following statement on Twitter: “Wanna thank @ToledoWalleye staff, fans for making my time there unbelievable!”

Jacobs played in two games for the Gladiators against the Walleye last weekend at the Huntington Center. He did not register a point in either of Atlanta's losses on Friday and Saturday night.

The Walleye play at Indy at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.