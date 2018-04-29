Monday, Apr 30, 2018
PHOTO GALLERY: Toledo Walleye Beat Fort Wayne Komets 2-1

  • Walleye30-8

    Toledo's Ryan Obuchowski sends the puck flying in the first period of Game 2 of the ECHL Central Division finals against the Fort Wayne Komets Sunday at the Huntington Center in downtown Toledo.

    Blade/Katie Rausch

  • Walleye30-9

    Toledo's Shane Berschbach is hit by Fort Wayne's Dan Maggio after shooting in the first period.

    Blade/Katie Rausch

  • Walleye30-10

    Fort Wayne's Ryan Culkin gets tangled up Toledo's A.J. Jenks.

    Blade/Katie Rausch

  • Walleye30-11

    Fort Wayne's goalie Michael Houser stops a shot on goal by Toledo's Simon Denis Sunday at the Huntington Center.

    Blade/Katie Rausch

  • Walleye30-12

    Toledo's Connor Crisp looks to pass around Fort Wayne's Gabriel Desjardins.

    Blade/Katie Rausch

  • Walleye30-13

    Toledo's Tyler Barnes takes a shot against Fort Wayne goalie Michael Houser as Jason Binkely also defends during Game 2 of the Central Division finals series.

    Blade/Katie Rausch

  • Walleye30-14

    Toledo's A.J. Jenks shoots against Fort Wayne's goalie Michael Houser.

    Blade/Katie Rausch

  • Walleye30-15

    Toledo's Jared Wilson and Fort Wayne's Bobby Shea get up close and personal during Game 2 of the Central Division finals at the Huntington Center in Toledo.

    Blade/Katie Rausch

  • Walleye30-16

    Fort Wayne goalie Michael Houser turns away a shot by the Toledo Walleye.

    Blade/Katie Rausch

  • Walleye30-17

    Toledo's Charlie O'Connor is checked by Fort Wayne's Curtis Leonard.

    Blade/Katie Rausch

  • Walleye30-18

    Toledo's Tyler Barnes battles Fort Wayne's Marco Roy for the puck.

    Blade/Katie Rausch

  • Walleye30-19

    Toledo Walleye players celebrate a goal during Game 2 of the Central Division finals against the Fort Wayne Komets. The Walleye won the game, 2-1, to tie the series at 1 game each.

    Blade/Katie Rausch

  • Walleye30-20

    Toledo's Charlie O'Connor checks Fort Wayne's Garrett Thompson.

    Blade/Katie Rausch

  • Walleye30-21

    Kyle Bonis of the Toledo Walleye takes a shot Sunday during game 2 of the ECHL Central Division finals against the Fort Wayne Komets at the Huntington Center in downtown Toledo.

    Blade/Katie Rausch

  • Walleye30-22

    Fort Wayne's Curtis Leonard attempts to stop Toledo's Patrick McCarron.

    Blade/Katie Rausch

  • Walleye30-23

    Toledo's Austin Brassard checks Fort Wayne's Jason Binkely.

    Blade/Katie Rausch

  • Walleye30-24

    Beau Schmitz of the Walleye and Dennis Kravchenko of the Komets go after the puck.

    Blade/Katie Rausch

  • Walleye30-25

    Fort Wayne's Gabriel Desjardins is stopped by Walleye goalie Pat Nagle during Game 2 of the ECHL Central Division finals.

    Blade/Katie Rausch

  • Walleye30-26

    Toledo's Shane Berschbach takes a shot against Fort Wayne goalie Michael Houser.

    Blade/Katie Rausch

  • Walleye30-27

    Toledo Walleye head coach Dan Watson, top center, keeps an eye on the action during Game 2 of the ECHL Central Division finals against the Fort Wayne Komets.

    Blade/Katie Rausch

  • Walleye30-28

    Walleye fans cheer on their team in the third period.

    Blade/Katie Rausch

  • Walleye30-29

    Fort Wayne's Phelix Martineau gets tangled up with Toledo's Jared Wilson.

    Blade/Katie Rausch

  • Walleye30-30

    Toledo's Tyler Barnes shoots against Fort Wayne goalie Michael Houser.

    Blade/Katie Rausch

  • Walleye30-31

    Toledo goalie Pat Nagle makes a save against Fort Wayne.

    Blade/Katie Rausch

  • Walleye30-32

    Toledo's A.J. Jenks brings the puck around under pressure from Fort Wayne's Jason Binkley.

    Blade/Katie Rausch

  • Walleye30-33

    Walleye goalie Pat Nagle makes one of his 28 saves Sunday against the Fort Wayne Komets.

    Blade/Katie Rausch

  • Walleye30-34

    Toledo's Tyler Barnes attempts to knock the puck in under pressure from Fort Wayne's Curtis Leonard (10) and goalie Michael Houser.

    Blade/Katie Rausch

  • Walleye30-35

    Fort Wayne's Gabriel Desjardins, left, chases down Toledo's Ryan Obuchowski.

    Blade/Katie Rausch

  • Walleye30-36

    Toledo's fans cheer as the buzzer sounds. The Walleye defeated the Fort Wayne Komets Sunday at the Huntington Center in downtown Toledo, 2-1, to even the ECHL Central Division finals series at 1 each.

    Blade/Katie Rausch

  • Walleye30-37

    Toledo's Kevin Tansey cheers after the Walleye beat Fort Wayne in Game 2 of the ECHL Central Division finals.

    Blade/Katie Rausch

The Toledo Walleye tied up the Central Division finals series against Fort Wayne Komets, 2-1, Sunday, April 29, 2018, at the Huntington Center in downtown Toledo. Use the arrows on either side of the photo above to scroll through the complete gallery.

