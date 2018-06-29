Mental game has allowed Tigers prospect Funkhouser to improve

ERIE, Pa. — After experiencing a career full of success, Kyle Funkhouser struggled to start the 2018 season.

The Erie right-hander saw his ERA hover around 5.00 and was 0-3 after his first six starts at Double-A. What’s more, the 24-year-old admitted some of his problems were mental.

“I’ve struggled for a start here and there, but I never really struggled in college or in A-ball,” Funkhouser said. “Even if there was a bad stretch, I could get out of it easily.

“But my first five or six starts here were all pretty sub-par by my standards, and that was frustrating — and eye-opening.”

But the good news for the SeaWolves — and for Detroit Tigers fans who follow the organization’s No. 7 prospect — is Funkhouser has rebounded in recent weeks, winning three consecutive starts recently, lowering his ERA to 3.62 for the season.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound right-hander said the key was was to change his mindset on the mound.

BUILDING BLOCKS: Sandy Baez ■ Beau Burrows ■ Daz Cameron ■ Alex Faedo

“I believe I was overthinking things, maybe thinking too far ahead,” Funkhouser admitted. “You want to try to set up the hitter, but the most important pitch is the pitch you’re about to throw.

“Sometimes I looked too far ahead and instead of concentrating on that batter, that pitch, I would let the innings get away from me really fast. So I started to focus on executing the next pitch. When I would focus on executing that pitch, and then the next pitch, then whatever happens, happens.”

VIDEO: Kyle Funkhouser pitchers to an Altoona hitter on Saturday, June 23.

Lately good things have been happening when Funkhouser uses that strategy. In June, he has posted a 4-1 record with a 0.94 ERA, allowing just 22 hits and seven walks, striking out 31 in 28⅔ innings.

“He’s commanding his fastball to all four quadrants,” Erie manager Andrew Graham said of Funkhouser. “And he’s using his slider and change-up when he needs to — and having great success.

“This is a kid who could move quickly, and he is an arm you could see down the road.”

The University of Louisville grad is a highly regarded prospect who was a first-round choice of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015 but did not sign. Instead, he signed with the Tigers after Detroit picked him in the fourth round one year later.

Now he tries to focus on executing one pitch after another, a strategy Funkhouser said he still is working to hone.

“I would have some good outings early in the year where I had good stuff, but I wasn’t getting good results,” he said. “You can have the best stuff in the world, but if you’re not getting results it doesn’t matter.

“Pitch execution sounds easy, but it isn’t. When it’s going good, pitching can be fun. But when you’re not executing well, suddenly you can look up and say, ‘They scored five runs? How did that happen?’ ”

Living in the moment, rather than worrying about a promotion to Toledo or to Detroit, also serves Funkhouser well when it comes to advancing up the Tigers’ organizational ladder.

“I kind of got caught up in that last year, because I had a good spring training and thought I would break with [High Single-A] Lakeland,” he said. “But I ended up in [Low Single-A] West Michigan. It was an incredible place, but I was disappointed with my situation. …

“I realized I couldn’t control when I got called up, so I focused on pitching well and giving my team a chance to win — and suddenly I got called up to Lakeland. …

“The higher-ups know what they’re doing. All I can do is execute each pitch, keeping putting good games together, and force their hand.”

Contact John Wagner at: jwagner@theblade.com, 419-724-6481, or on Twitter @jwagnerblade.