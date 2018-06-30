Daily Hens: Toledo looks for third straight win over Louisville

Toledo Mud Hens second baseman Dawel Lugo celebrates scoring a run against Louisville. The Mud Hens topped the Bats 8-4 on Friday night.
BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH Enlarge
Louisville Bats at Toledo Mud Hens
■ Time: 7:05 p.m.
■ Records/standings: Louisville is 30-46 (4th place in the IL West); Toledo is 46-33 (1st place in the IL West).
■ TV: BCSN
■ Radio: 1230 AM
■ Starting pitchers: LHP Tyler Alexander (2-2, 5.40 ERA) vs. Louisville RHP Robert Stephenson (6-6, 3.72 ERA)
■ Friday’s game: Toledo used a seven-run first inning to cruise to an 8-4 win in game two of a four-game set with Louisville. Ronny Rodriguez provided a spark in the leadoff spot with a 4-for-4 performance with two singles, two doubles, two runs scored, and two RBIs.
RELATED: Mud Hens win behind big first inning | Photo Gallery
■ Weather: It will be another hot night at Fifth Third Field on Saturday. The forecast calls for a temperature of 93 degrees near first pitch.
■ Notes: In 10 games against Louisville this season, Mud Hens infielder Ronny Rodriguez is 18-for-42 (.429) with five home runs, five doubles, 11 runs, and 13 RBIs…Four Mud Hens – outfielder Jim Adduci, designated hitter Chad Huffman, infielder Ronny Rodriguez, and outfielder Christin Stewart – have been named to the 2018 Triple-A All-Star game…The All-Star game will be held at Huntington Park in Columbus on July 11 with a first pitch of 7 p.m.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.