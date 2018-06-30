Daily Hens: Toledo looks for third straight win over Louisville

Toledo Mud Hens second baseman Dawel Lugo celebrates scoring a run against Louisville. The Mud Hens topped the Bats 8-4 on Friday night. BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH Enlarge

Louisville Bats at Toledo Mud Hens

■ Time: 7:05 p.m.

■ Records/standings: Louisville is 30-46 (4th place in the IL West); Toledo is 46-33 (1st place in the IL West).

■ TV: BCSN

■ Radio: 1230 AM

■ Starting pitchers: LHP Tyler Alexander (2-2, 5.40 ERA) vs. Louisville RHP Robert Stephenson (6-6, 3.72 ERA)

■ Friday’s game: Toledo used a seven-run first inning to cruise to an 8-4 win in game two of a four-game set with Louisville. Ronny Rodriguez provided a spark in the leadoff spot with a 4-for-4 performance with two singles, two doubles, two runs scored, and two RBIs.

■ Weather: It will be another hot night at Fifth Third Field on Saturday. The forecast calls for a temperature of 93 degrees near first pitch.

■ Notes: In 10 games against Louisville this season, Mud Hens infielder Ronny Rodriguez is 18-for-42 (.429) with five home runs, five doubles, 11 runs, and 13 RBIs…Four Mud Hens – outfielder Jim Adduci, designated hitter Chad Huffman, infielder Ronny Rodriguez, and outfielder Christin Stewart – have been named to the 2018 Triple-A All-Star game…The All-Star game will be held at Huntington Park in Columbus on July 11 with a first pitch of 7 p.m.