No magic on Harry Potter Night for Mud Hens

The Toledo Mud Hens could not overcome a four-run first inning and the Louisville Bats held on to win 6-4 on Saturday night at Fifth Third Field.

The loss snapped a win streak for Toledo as the Mud Hens had taken the first two games of the four-game set with the Bats.

Mud Hens starter Tyler Alexander was roughed up in the first inning as Toledo committed two first-inning errors behind him. Alexander lasted 5 ⅓ innings, giving up 11 hits and six runs (three earned) with one walk and four strikeouts.

What happened: Louisville jumped on Alexander with a leadoff double from Mason Williams and an RBI single from Phillip Ervin on the first two at-bats of the game. Gabriel Guerrero and Chadwick Tromp added RBI singles of their own, and Guerrero scored on a fielding error by Ronny Rodriguez with Nick Longhi at the plate to give Louisville a 4-0 lead. Jim Adduci answered with an RBI single in the bottom of the first for Toledo.

In the fourth inning, Chad Huffman singled home Adduci to cut the Bats lead to 4-2. Louisville scored two runs in the sixth inning on an RBI single from Blake Trahan and a bases loaded walk to Ervin to give the Bats a 6-2 lead. Jacob Robson hit his first home run for Toledo — a two-run shot to left field in the seventh — that cut the lead to 6-4. The Mud Hens brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth, but Rodriguez struck out to end the game.

Game MVPs: Louisville left fielder Phillip Ervin was 2-for-4 with two singles, a walk, and two RBIs and knocked in the first run of the game to get the Bats’ night going. Robson sparked the Toledo offense with a home run, a single, a walk, and two RBIs.

He said it: “The first inning they had the first pitch double and then we have a guy picked off, and then all kinds of crazy stuff happens after that. Then the umpire gets a kick save and an assist on a base hit to kind of keep us from getting out of that inning. But that’s just baseball.” – Mud Hens manager Doug Mientkiewicz.

Make a note of it: The Mud Hens have four players that will represent the International League in the Triple-A All Star Game: Ronny Rodriguez, Jim Adduci, Christin Stewart, and Chad Huffman…Despite the loss, the Mud Hens are 9-6 overall against Louisville this season…Toledo finishes the month of June with a 13-15 overall record.

Comings and goings: Drew VerHagen returned to Toledo from Detroit as part of an injury rehab assignment…VerHagen pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the Mud Hens on Saturday. He had been out since June 20 with a nasal fracture.

A look ahead: Toledo and Louisville will face off in the series finale on Sunday at 6:05 p.m. A.J. Ladwig (5-4, 6.44 ERA) draws the start for the Mud Hens, while left hander Justin Nicolino (3-5, 4.89 ERA) gets the ball for the Bats.

