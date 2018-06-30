Matt Manning moving up the ranks in the Tigers organization

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Lance Parrish managed the Great Lakes Loons in the Low Single-A Midwest League in 2007, and one of the pitchers there was a 19-year-old left-hander who was 7-5 with a 2.77 ERA.

You might have heard of the guy: Clayton Kershaw. You know, the Los Angeles Dodgers star who has won three Cy Young Awards and was the National League MVP in 2014.

“Everyone asks me, ‘Did you ever anticipate what he would become?’ and I have to say, ‘Not in my wildest dreams would I have imagined him being as good as he is now,’” Parrish admitted. “He was very good, but how could you ever project that a player could become that?

“I thought he would get to the major leagues, and I thought he would have a solid career. But it’s unfair to project that a player would become that good.”

Fast forward to this year, where Parrish now manages the West Michigan Whitecaps, Detroit’s Low Single-A affiliate in that same league.

To begin this season, one of his pitchers was one of the top prospects in the Tigers’ organization, right-hander Matt Manning.

The comparisons between Kershaw and the 20-year-old Manning, the Tigers No. 2 prospect and MLB.com’s No. 49 prospect in minor-league baseball, are inevitable.

“I’ve seen a pitcher that has progressed from the beginning of the season until now,” Parrish said of Manning. “Clayton may have thrown a little bit harder, but I think there’s more in the tank for Manning. I believe he could dial it up a little more if he wanted to.

“Plus Matt has a nice breaking ball, and while he might not command it like he wants to, his 1-2 combo is pretty nice at this stage of his development.”

Manning, the ninth overall pick in the 2016 draft, was surprised in 2017 when he was not assigned to a team in Detroit’s minor-league system.

“In the beginning, I felt it was a little bit of a setback,” said Manning before he and his Whitecaps teammates were scheduled to play a game against Fort Wayne last week.

“But by the end, I realized it was a pretty good choice to make sure I was polished enough to handle a full season.

“The Tigers thought that was the best path for me, and at the end of the year I agreed.”

Manning began last season with short-season Connecticut, posting a 1.89 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 33⅓ innings before earning a promotion to West Michigan, where he had a 5.60 ERA — although he struck out 26 in 17⅔ innings.

He had no complains when he was assigned to the Whitecaps to start this season.

He was strong in 11 starts, posting a 3.40 ERA, walking 28 while striking out 76 in 55⅔ innings.

“I think my stuff has improved a lot,” Manning said. “I think I’ve walked more people than I wanted to, but I’m hoping to cut down on those the rest of this season.

“I think my command has improved. I’ve gotten better at putting hitters away, at getting outs early to allow me to stay in the game longer.”

His catcher at West Michigan, Joey Morgan, said fans should not worry about radar gun readings that might show the 6-foot-6, 190-pound right-hander’s fastball sitting at 93 mph.

“His fastball might not light up a radar gun, but it’s a little different than other pitcher’s fastballs,” Morgan said of Manning. “It has some ‘ride’ on it that gets on hitters.

“He may only hit 93 on the radar gun, but it seems like 98 to hitters. And when he has his curve working, he can be dominant. … When he can find that consistency of his pitches, he’s going to be a dominating pitcher.”

Manning earned a promotion to High-Single A Lakeland on Wednesday, but promotions up the Detroit minor-league ladder are no more a part of his vision than are trying to match a Cy Young winner like Kershaw.

“Everyone wants to climb the ranks as quickly as possible,” Manning said. “But my goal is simply that, when I reach a level, I can stay there.”

