Oakland's Blackburn baffles Cleveland, 3-1

OAKLAND, Calif. — Paul Blackburn pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning and the Oakland Athletics won their fifth straight game, beating the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Friday night.

Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor is tagged out in an attempted steal of second base by Oakland Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien. ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

Marcus Semien and Khris Davis drove in runs against Trevor Bauer (7-6) as the A’s followed up a four-game sweep at Detroit with a win in the opener of a five-game homestand.

Jed Lowrie added a solo homer in the eighth off Zach McAllister to move Oakland a season-high seven games over .500.

Blackburn (2-2) had a 12.70 ERA his past three starts and struggled early against Cleveland, with four of the first seven batters reaching base safely. But a caught stealing and a double play helped him make it through the first two innings unscathed and he settled down from there.

He retired 14 of the final 15 batters he faced, allowing only a two-out walk to Yonder Alonso in the fourth before leaving after retiring Edwin Encarnacion to open the seventh. Blackburn allowed three hits and struck out five.

Francisco Lindor hit an RBI double off Yusmeiro Petit in the eighth inning for Cleveland.

Blake Treinen pitched the ninth for his 21st save in 23 chances. He has converted 18 straight save opportunities.

The A’s, who score nearly two fewer runs per game at home than on the road, managed to get single runs against Bauer in the second and sixth innings. Matt Olson doubled in the second and scored on Semien’s two-out hit.

Oakland added an insurance run in the sixth when Matt Joyce singled and scored on Davis’ double.

Bauer allowed two runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings, striking out eight. His 148 strikeouts are the most for a Cleveland pitcher before the end of June since Sam McDowell had 151 in 1970.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: Manager Terry Francona said the team will have a decision soon on the status of injured starter Danny Salazar, who has been on the DL all season with a right shoulder injury. Francona said the team is “exploring some things” and said he would have more information in the next couple of days.

Athletics: 3B Matt Chapman (hand) took grounders and hit off a tee. He will take BP on Sunday and could be back as early as next week. ... RHP Andrew Triggs (right arm nerve irritation) had his rehab shut down because he felt tingling in fingers. He will get a second opinion next week. ... RHP Trevor Cahill (right Achilles) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session and will either have a lengthier bullpen session or simulation game next in his rehab.

UP NEXT

Edwin Jackson (0-0) makes his second start for Oakland after allowing one run in six innings of a no-decision in his debut against Detroit. His nine-game winning streak against Cleveland is the longest since Storm Davis also won nine straight vs. the Indians from 1986-92. Adam Plutko (4-1) starts for Cleveland.