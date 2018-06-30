PHOTO GALLERY: Mud Hens fall to Bats, 6-4

The Toledo Mud Hens lost to the Louisville Bats 6-4 on Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Fifth Third Field in Toledo. Use the arrows to scroll through the photo gallery above.
