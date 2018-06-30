Sunday, Jul 01, 2018
PHOTO GALLERY: Mud Hens fall to Bats, 6-4

By  | BLADE PHOTOGRAPHER
Published on
  • SPT-Hens1p-35

    Toledo Mud Hens pitcher Tyler Alexander throws against the Louisville Bats.

    BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH

  • SPT-Hens1p-31

    Toledo Mud Hens left fielder Jacob Robson makes a play against the Louisville Bats during the first inning.

    BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH

  • SPT-Hens1p-32

    Toledo Mud Hens' Jacob Robson steals second base as the ball gets by Louisville Bats second baseman Dilson Herrera.

    BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH

  • SPT-Hens1p-33

    Toledo Mud Hens outfielder Mike Gerber makes a play.

    BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH

  • SPT-Hens1p-34

    Toledo Mud Hens third baseman Ronny Rodriguez looks to the sky after stealing third base during Saturday's loss to the Louisville Bats at Fifth Third Field in downtown Toledo.

    BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH

  • SPT-Hens1p-36

    Louisville Bats pitcher Robert Stephenson throws against the Toledo Mud Hens.

    BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH

  • SPT-Hens1p-37

    Toledo Mud Hens manager Doug Mientkiewicz watches the action against the Louisville Bats.

    BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH

  • SPT-Hens1p-38

    Toledo Mud Hens third baseman Ronny Rodriguez tries on a pair of Harry Potter glasses. Saturday was Harry Potter Night at Fifth Third Field, as the Mud Hens wore themed jerseys during a 6-4 loss to Louisville.

    BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH

  • SPT-Hens1p-39

    Toledo Mud Hens first baseman Jim Adduci celebrates scoring a run against Louisville.

    BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH

  • SPT-Hens1p-40

    Toledo Mud Hens' Mikie Mahtook checks the scoreboard.

    BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH

The Toledo Mud Hens lost to the Louisville Bats 6-4 on Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Fifth Third Field in Toledo. Use the arrows to scroll through the photo gallery above.

