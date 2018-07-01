Daily Hens: Mud Hens host Louisville in series finale

Louisville Bats at Toledo Mud Hens

■ Time: 6:05 p.m.

■ Records/standings: Louisville is 31-46 (4th place in the IL West); Toledo is 46-34 (1st place in the IL West).

■ TV: BCSN

■ Radio: 1230 AM

■ Starting pitchers: RHP A.J. Ladwig (5-4, 6.44 ERA) vs. Louisville LHP Justin Nicolino (3-5, 4.89 ERA)

■ Saturday’s game: Louisville jumped on Mud Hens starter Tyler Alexander, scoring four first-inning runs on the way to a 6-4 victory. In a losing effort, Jacob Robson was 2-for-3 with his first home run as a Mud Hen, a two-run shot in the seventh.

■ Weather: It will be another hot night at Fifth Third Field on Sunday with the forecast calling for it to be 93 degrees near game time.

■ Transactions: Drew VerHagen pitched a scoreless eighth inning for Toledo on Saturday…VerHagen is in Toledo for an injury rehab stint after pitching out of the bullpen for the Tigers.

■ Notes: The Mud Hens finished off the month of June with a 13-15 record…Ronny Rodriguez committed two errors on Saturday night, which ties for his season-high. He also was charged with two errors on May 26 vs. Norfolk…In 11 games vs. Louisville this season, Rodriguez is hitting .447 with six doubles, five home runs, and 13 RBIs.