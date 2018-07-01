Daily Hens: Toledo opens home-and-home series with Columbus Monday

Columbus Clippers at Toledo Mud Hens

■ Time: 7:05 p.m.

■ Records/standings: Columbus is 42-39, 3rd in IL West; Toledo is 46-34, 1st in IL West

■ TV: BCSN

■ Radio: 1230 AM

■ Starting pitchers: Toledo RHP Jacob Turner (1-1, 2.33 ERA) vs. Columbus LHP Adam Wilk (2-6, 4.38 ERA)

■ Sunday’s game: The Mud Hens suffered a 9-6 loss to Louisville at Fifth Third Field Sunday as Dilson Herrera hit a grand slam in the eighth. Five Toledo pitchers combined to surrender 13 hits, including seven for extra bases, as well as four walks, and two Hens errors led to four unearned runs.

■ Transactions: After Sunday’s contest the Tigers promoted outfielder Mikie Mahtook and Daniel Stumpf to Detroit. ... Mahtook’s place on the Toledo roster will be filled by infielder Harold Castro, who is expected to be promoted from Double-A Erie. ... Currently there has been no word from Detroit on what pitcher might be sent to the Hens to open up a Tigers roster spot for Stumpf.

■ Weather: While there is rain the Toledo forecast for much of the day Monday, the rain is expected to leave the area before the start of the contest. Temperatures are expect to remain in the high 80s around first pitch, though.

■ Notes: Toledo has a 6-2 record against the Clippers this season, thanks largely to a four-game sweep at Fifth Third Field May 7-10. ... Ronny Rodriguez has batted .353 with a home run, five RBIs and five runs scored in eight games against the Clippers, a team he played for in each of the previous two seasons. ... Wilk pitched for the Mud Hens in 2011-12 and has pitched in the major leagues for Detroit, the Los Angeles Angels, the New York Mets and Minnesota.