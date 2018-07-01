Sunday, Jul 01, 2018
Mud Hens surrender 8th-inning grand slam in loss to Louisville

Dilson Herrera’s eighth-inning grand slam led Louisville to a 9-6 victory over the Mud Hens at Fifth Third Field Sunday. The crazy contest included four lead changes and an on-field brouhaha after Toledo’s Edwin Espinal was hit by a wild pitch.

What happened: The Mud Hens jumped in front when Jacob Robson hammered an opposite-field home run in the first inning, and Toledo expanded its lead to 3-0 in the second thanks to an RBI double by Kade Scivicque and a run-scoring single by Ronny Rodriguez.

A leadoff home run by Mason Williams in the third inning got Louisville on the board, and a three-run fourth that included a two-out, two-run double by Phillip Ervin gave the Bats a 4-3 lead. But the Hens regained the lead in the fifth when Rodriguez tripled, then scored on a wild pitch. Robson then hustled a hit into a double before scoring on a fielder’s choice.

Louisville tied the game in the sixth on back-to-back doubles by Blake Trahan and Williams, but the Hens took a brief lead in the seventh.

In the eighth, Mud Hens Victor Alcantara loaded the bases with two walks and an error, and Herrera’s grand slam off Zac Houston unloaded them.

Game MVP: Herrera had the game-winning grand slam to cap a 3-for-5 night that also included a pair of singles. He finished with four RBIs and a run scored.

He said it: ”I’m disappointed in the way my guys reacted [after the fight]. They laid down, and that’s not how we do things here. I’m not talking about fighting; I’m talking about winning a baseball game. We were the aggressor, and then we laid down.” — Mientkiewicz

Make a note of it: Robson’s home run was his second in as many days and his ninth this season. He had a total of four in the first two years of his career. ... Toledo split its four-game series with the Bats and now have either lost or tied its last four home series. ... Both Espinal and manager Doug Mientkiewicz were ejected after the seventh-inning scuffle. 

Comings and goings: The Tigers placed outfielder Leonys Martin on the disabled list but did not announce a corresponding move. But at the same time the Mud Hens removed Mikie Mahtook from the starting lineup and after the game he was promoted to Detroit. ... The Tigers also ended the rehab assignment of LHP Daniel Stumpf and recalled him to Detroit. ... Mike Alvarez joined the Mud Hens on Sunday and will become the team’s pitching coach as Jeff Pico joins the Tigers as their new bullpen coach.

A look ahead: The Mud Hens will begin a home-and-home series against Columbus Monday with the first of two games that will start at 7:05 p.m. at Fifth Third Field. RHP Jacob Turner (1-1, 2.33 ERA) will start for the Hens against former Hen LHP Adam Wilk (2-6, 4.38 ERA) of Columbus.

Contact John Wagner at jwagner@theblade.com419-724-6481, or on Twitter @jwagnerblade.

