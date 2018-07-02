Tigers start month on high note with win over Blue Jays

TORONTO — After a rotten finish to June, the Detroit Tigers have started July with a modest winning streak.
Jose Iglesias hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and the Tigers recovered from a blown save in the ninth to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on Monday, Detroit’s second consecutive victory after a season-long 11-game losing streak.
Right-hander Joe Jimenez (4-1) got the win despite allowing the tying run in the ninth.
“It’s huge for us,” Jimenez said of the victory. “A new month, a new us.”
With his team leading 2-1 after eight innings, Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire called on Jimenez because regular closer Shane Greene (shoulder) had been placed on the 10-day disabled list before the game. Jimenez loaded the bases with two outs and walked pinch-hitter Justin Smoak on a 3-2 pitch to force in the tying run.
“When you come in as a closer, you have to make them swing the bat,” Gardenhire said. “In those situations, walks will kill you.”
Detroit answered immediately in the 10th. Niko Goodrum hit a one-out triple against Seunghwan Oh (4-3) and scored the winning run when Iglesias followed with a fly ball to right.
After Buck Farmer allowed a leadoff single in the 10th, Blaine Hardy finished for his first career save.
“That losing streak was a little bit tough on this clubhouse,” Hardy said. “Now that we have two wins in a row, I think we’re back to where we need to be.”
Tigers right-hander Mike Fiers pitched a season-high eight innings, but didn’t figure in the decision and remains winless in five starts. An efficient Fiers threw just 89 pitches, including 67 strikes. The right-hander allowed one run and three hits. He walked one and struck out five.
