Tuesday, Jul 03, 2018
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Pro

PHOTO GALLERY: Hens lose 11-1 to Clippers

By  | BLADE PHOTOGRAPHER
Published on
  • SPT-Hens3p-37

    Toledo's Jacob Turner (46) pitches.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
    Buy This Image

  • SPT-Hens3p-38

    Toledo's Dawel Lugo (31) catches the ball as a Columbus player runs by.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
    Buy This Image

  • SPT-Hens3p-39

    Columbus' Francisco Mejia (12) swings.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
    Buy This Image

  • SPT-Hens3p-40

    Columbus' Adam Wilk (22) pitches.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
    Buy This Image

  • SPT-Hens3p-41

    Toledo's Jacob Robson (3) at bat.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
    Buy This Image

  • SPT-Hens3p-42

    Toledo's Jacob Robson (3), left, celebrates with teammate Jason Krizan (14) after Robson scored a run.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
    Buy This Image

  • SPT-Hens3p-43

    Toledo's Mike Gerber (10) swings at the ball.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
    Buy This Image

  • SPT-Hens3p-44

    Columbus players celebrate with Nellie Rodriguez (25) after he hit a home run.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
    Buy This Image

  • SPT-Hens3p-45

    Two people watch from Fleetwood's Tap Room's roof during the game.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
    Buy This Image

  • SPT-Hens3p-46

    Toledo's Edwin Espinal (5) swings through.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
    Buy This Image

  • SPT-Hens3p-47

    Toledo's Harold Castro (7) bobbles the ball.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
    Buy This Image

  • SPT-Hens3p-48

    Toledo's Junichi Tazawa (47) pitches.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
    Buy This Image

  • SPT-Hens3p-49

    Toledo's Mike Gerber (10) chases down a ball in the outfield during a baseball game between the Toledo Mud Hens and the Columbus Clippers at Fifth Third Field in Toledo on Monday.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
    Buy This Image

  • SPT-Hens3p-50

    Toledo's Jason Krizan (14) swings at the ball.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
    Buy This Image

  • SPT-Hens3p-51

    Muddy tries to get into the dugout over there railing before a baseball game.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
    Buy This Image

  • SPT-Hens3p-52

    A Hens' sunglasses, hat and glove sit in the dugout.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
    Buy This Image

The Toledo Hens were defeated 11-1 at the hands of the Columbus Clippers at Fifth Third Field on Monday, July 2, 2018. Click the arrows on the left and right to see all the photos in the gallery. 

Related Items , , , ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2018 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…