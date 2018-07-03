Power, arm behind plate are calling cards for Tigers prospect Rogers

ERIE, Pa. — No one can argue that Jake Rogers is one of the best defensive catchers in the minor leagues.

The Erie SeaWolves catcher has thrown out 30 of the 50 runners who have tried to steal against him this season, easily the best mark in the Double-A Eastern League. And Erie observes say the number should be higher: on several occasions balls have been dropped at second base, and the umpires have missed several ‘out’ calls.

“He’s one of the best receive-and-throw guys I’ve ever seen,” said Erie manager Andrew Graham, himself a former catcher with the Mud Hens. “His arm is above average, but his release time is what gets you — he gets rid of the ball quickly.

“The best [pop time] we have for him is a 1.71, and he averages a 1.94, and those numbers are outstanding. And what’s more, his throws are accurate.”

VIDEO: Catcher Jake Rogers throws out a would-be base-stealer (courtesy Erie SeaWolves)

Unfortunately for Rogers, the No. 6-ranked prospect in the Tigers organization by MLB.com, the numbers at the plate are not as gaudy. In his first 57 games for the SeaWolves this season he hit just .197, and his eight home runs helped produce just 29 RBIs. What’s more, the 23-year-old struck out 71 times.

“Obviously the season didn’t start off like I wanted it to,” Rogers admitted. “But I’ve been working with [Erie hitting coach Mike Hessman], trying to work out the kinks and become more consistent.

“I just play — I don’t listen to [nay-sayers]. I’ll keep working on the hitting. It will come.”

It was defense that prompted Houston to draft Rogers in the third round of the 2016 draft out of Tulane, but last season he bashed 18 home runs and had 70 RBIs in 110 games split between Quad Cities of the Low Single-A Midwest League and High-A Buies Creek in the Carolina League.

That gave the Tigers the confidence to ask for him as part of the return from the Astros in the Justin Verlander trade. It also gives Graham confidence that Rogers can hit at a higher level.

“Sometimes he gets a little off-balance when he swings,” Graham said of Rogers. “He had 18 home runs, but in the low minors some of the home run numbers can be inflated. …

“But he’s working hard on staying more on top of the ball. We want him to launch the ball a little bit, but we also want him to have a little more level swing. And we’ve seen glimpses of that.

“When he’s under control, a little more level and not so upright, he has more consistency with the bat. And that will take reps and time.”

VIDEO: Jake Rogers at-bat with Erie SeaWolves against Altoona on June 22

Rogers shows glimpses of being a good hitter, to be sure. The most exciting glimpse came in a game at Hartford on June 12, when Rogers clobbered three home runs — and his lone out came on a flyout caught at the fence in right-center.

If the defense remains a constant, and the bat returns to the levels set last year, Rogers is confident he can rise through the ranks. But promotions to Toledo or Detroit on are not on his radar right now.

“I met some of the guys who are in Toledo, and they are good guys — I try to keep up on what they’re doing,” Rogers said. “But as far as earning a promotion, I just keep my head down and play.

“If good things are meant to happen, they will happen.”

