Priest accused of groping teenage girl is released from jail

MOORISTOWN, N.J. — A newly ordained Roman Catholic priest accused of groping a 13-year-old girl under her skirt won’t have to remain in jail while the charges are pending in New Jersey.
A judge ruled Wednesday, rejecting requests from Morris County prosecutors that the Rev. Marcin Nurek remain jailed until the matter is resolved or be required to wear a monitoring device.
The 37-year-old priest was charged last week with child endangerment and criminal sexual contact. He’s accused of touching the girl’s buttocks over her underwear and telling her she was “sexy.”
The Diocese of Paterson has put Nurek on administrative leave. But his lawyer said Wednesday that the diocese has offered to provide Nurek with housing while the charges are pending.
Nurek is an emigrant from Poland. He was ordained into the priesthood in July.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.