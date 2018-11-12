Mixology! It’s not your parent’s highball!

ADVERTISEMENT

With the holidays fast approaching, Toledo Lucas County Public Library (TLCPL) blogger and librarian Clare Talip shares great ideas for upping your hostess game with creative cocktails to suit all tastes!

“I remember my parents’ cocktail parties of the 1960s and ’70s. They were intimate, invitation events. Couples arrived at the door, decked out in the latest fashions. Women appeared in chic cocktail dresses topped with teased-flips or stacked bouffant hairdos. Husbands wore sport jackets with skinny ties. After introductions, my parents would offer guests a highball. Martinis or highballs were the only beverages served before dinner. As kids, we would slither down the stairs in our pajamas, quietly relishing the ambiance and adult conversation. Those were the simple days,” shares Talip.

“Then, mixing adult beverages became more complicated. In the ’80s, I was a bartender and worked hard to master the art of mixing Brandy Alexanders, Pink Squirrels and Tom Collins. With time, the popularity of mixed drinks appeared to turn bold and mysterious. My friendly-named drinks lost their favor. Cocktails seemed to take on a darker, more risqué side with names like B5-2s, Jӓeger-Bombs, Between the Sheets and the Woo Woo. Years later, I’ve learned that each generation favors its own elixirs,” Talip adds.

So, how does a host ensure that the drink menu offers something to delight all tastes without spending countless hours tracking down ingredients and supplies that might break the bank.

Try these simple tips for serving drinks that will help make your gathering memorable in a great way:

1. Be Original

I find that it is fun to plan, investigate and prepare one, special signature drink for a party. I’ve learned to simplify my drink menu, thereby simplifying my guest’s cocktail choices. I literally pour over drink recipes.

TLCPL recommends:

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margarita: More Cocktails with a Literary Twist by Tim Federle

Tequila Mockingbird: Cocktails with a Literary Twist by Tim Federle

Hickory Daiquiri Dock: Cocktails with a Nursery Rhyme Twist by Tim Federle

2. Don’t Forget the Mocktails

Yes, some people do not drink alcohol, and I’m always sensitive to friends who are cutting back on calories. I like to be prepared to make a signature mocktail. Sometimes, just a simple juice accompanied by a skewer of fresh fruit or sprigs of aromatic herbs is satisfying. On a tour of Brooklyn, I discovered the joy of fresh lemonade infused with freshly ground ginger. It was so refreshing, a real thirst quencher! An interesting novelty for your out-of-town guests is Vernors. It is a regional “pop,” something like ginger ale, only bubblier and more robust in flavor.

TLCPL recommends:

Mocktails Punches & Shrubs: Over 80 Nonalcoholic Drinks to Savor and Enjoy by Vikas Khanna

Skinnygirl Cocktails: 100 Fun & Flirty Guilt-Free Recipes by Bethenny Frankel

3. Mix for the Season

When choosing your cocktail menu, consider the season! A refreshing, frozen cocktail is perfect for the summer months or areas of the country where it stays warm year round, but serving something chilly during subzero temperatures could send your party back the ice age. Luckily, there are plenty of cocktails perfectly suited for the warm winter months that we’re heading into — so break out your crockpot, and warm your guests’ hearts and taste buds with a hot cocktail!

TLCPL Recommends:

Winter Cocktails: Mulled Ciders, Hot Toddies, Punched, Pitchers and Cocktail Party Snacks by Maria del Mar Sacasa

4. Turn Cocktails into Dessert

So, you keep things uncomplicated by serving a nice bottle of wine, maybe a few beers? Here’s a chance to save the best for last! Make an ice cream cocktail dessert with simple, ice cream squares or try a twist on a White Russian.

“My signature drink is a Brandy Alexander made with two-parts brandy, one-part white Crème de Cocoa, blended with vanilla ice cream. Crushed ice is optional,” shares Talip.

TLCPL Recommends:

The Boozy Baker: 75 Recipes for Spirited Sweets by Lucy Baker

Ice Cream Happy Hour by Valerie Lum and Jenise Addison (available via hoopla)

5. Presentation is Everything

Delight the senses and intrigue the taste buds of your guests by serving drinks that are beautifully garnished. Add a cinnamon stick or sprinkle of hot cocoa to sweet, warm seasonal cocktails for example. Or if you’re feeling more daring — try creating a drink that’s almost an appetizer!

TLCPL Recommends:

Mixed Up: Cocktail Recipes for the Discerning Drinker by Nick Mamatas and Molly Tanzer

Clean + Dirty Drinking: 100 Recipes for Making Delicious Elixirs, with or without Booze by Gabriella Mlynarczyk

Find the original blog and even more helpful cocktail recipes, appetizers and party music recommendations at tlcpl.org/mixology.