Ohio House representative returns 2 large improper donations

COLUMBUS — A legislator and top contender to become Ohio House speaker in 2019 has returned two large and improper campaign donations from county Republican organizations
The Enquirer reports State Rep. Larry Householder, a Glenford Republican, returned $63,000 to the Republican Party of Cuyahoga County and $70,000 to the Summit County Republican Central Committee last week.
The donations exceeded the $12,700 annual limit state lawmakers can receive from county organizations outside their districts. Householder’s district includes Coshocton, Perry and Licking counties in central Ohio.
A spokeswoman says Householder thought county parties could decide whether someone is a candidate for statewide office, which Householder is not, when making contributions.
Campaign finance records show nearly all the $716,000 Householder raised through the end of June came from outside his district.
