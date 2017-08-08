Tuesday, Aug 08, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
State

Ohio WWII veteran receives Purple Heart, Bronze Star honors

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Published on

HILLSBORO, Ohio — A 95-year-old Ohio veteran who fought in the Philippines during World War II has received medals to honor his military service seven decades ago.

WCPO-TV reports that a commander from Harry Shoop’s former infantry unit presented the Allensburg man with the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star on Monday in Hillsboro.

The Purple Heart recognizes that he was wounded while fighting, having been shot through the hand.

The Bronze Start acknowledges “heroic” actions or other achievements of merit in combat.

Shoop says the medals are reminders of his sacrifices and his love for the United States.

Related Items , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…