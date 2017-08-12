Ohio man pleads guilty to provide heroin resulting in death

COLUMBUS — An Ohio man faces 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to providing a heroin mix that resulted in a woman’s fatal overdose.

Federal prosecutors say Richard Edwards, of Columbus, pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to distributing heroin and fentanyl that resulted in the death or serious bodily injury of another.

The 28-year-old Edwards was accused of distributing heroin and fentanyl that led to a non-fatal overdose of a man in August 2016 and the Columbus woman’s fatal overdose in December 2016.

Edwards was investigated by a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office task force that pursues individuals responsible for drug overdoses and gets treatment help for victims who survive an overdose.

A message was left with Edwards’ federal public defender seeking comment.