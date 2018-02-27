Ohio, Michigan struggle in U.S. News and World Report rankings

Ohio finished 40th among U.S. states in a recent ranking by U.S. News & World Report. Enlarge

Ohio finished 40th among the 50 states, and Michigan finished just three spots ahead at 37th, according to the U.S. News and World Report’s second-annual ranking of the 50 individual states.

The rankings were based on individual rankings of the state’s healthcare, education, and criminal justice systems, along with quality of life, the state of each state’s economy, and its fiscal stability. Ohio’s best category, crime and corrections, had the state ranked 18th. Its worst rankings were in education and quality of life, where it finished bottom-ten in both categories.

The state was ranked the most affordable in the country, but it was not enough to drag the state above the bottom fifth of states in the country, thanks in part to its 48th ranked natural environment and 42nd ranked employment prospects.