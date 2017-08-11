Stocks end bumpy week with modest gains

NEW YORK — Stocks managed to post modest gains at the end of a turbulent week that left the market with its biggest weekly loss since March.

Technology companies, which suffered the brunt of the selling a day earlier, were back in the lead on Friday. Apple rose 1.4 percent. The recovery fit a recent pattern of investors using dips to put more money in stocks.

RV maker Camping World jumped 10 percent after reporting solid results.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,441. The index had its biggest drop since mid-May a day earlier as tensions escalated between the U.S. and North Korea.

The Dow Jones industrials rose 14 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,858. The Nasdaq rose 39 points, or 0.6 percent, to 6,256.