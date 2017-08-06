Toledo's city hall should keep its cash in a coffee can

I was shocked and relieved the other day to discover some money I had long ago forgotten I had. There it was — $8.27 in singles and loose change — tucked away where it should not have been, in my bed.

Immediately I blamed my careless accounting methods. It should have been kept elsewhere, but somehow the loot got misplaced in the condo I call home, an array of many rooms.

This is money I could have used for any number of things — a couple of Happy Meals at McDonald’s works well on a retiree’s budget — but no. It was hidden, out of sight and out of mind for Lord knows how long. It was just a happy accident that I found it.

I must have put the cash between the mattress and the mattress pad at some point in the past. I figure the money sat idle for at least five years. Don’t get me wrong. I was excited to find it, and I immediately moved the money to the correct account, a Chock Full O’ Nuts coffee can I reserve for debt service.

But here’s the thing. I just got appointed to fill a vacancy on the board of trustees of my homeowners’ association. I am seriously conflicted. There is no way I can keep this information from my constituents, and I soon will have to stand for election. This kind of sloppy accounting could doom my new career in public service.

I can just imagine the derisive comments from the naysayers in my little condo community.

“Sure, it’s good he found the money, but how convenient. What timing, with an election coming up. Can we trust him?”

“What if he somehow misplaces our lawn-mowing fund or forgets where he put our snow removal money?”

“What else does he have stashed away that we don’t know about? Will there be a September surprise?”

“Why would anybody want to be a trustee anyway? Let’s just sit on the sidelines and criticize.”

Legitimate questions. Honest and candid observations. I must assume my neighbors would quickly conclude that their choice of a new trustee was ill-advised. This is troubling stuff to a neophyte politician. I can’t deny it looks bad.

Part of me wishes I had not stumbled on the money until after the association’s election, or at the very least kept its discovery quiet until then. That, however, would have been dishonest, and that’s not who I am.

Clearly it was time for an external review. I called one of my friends, a retired fellow everybody in the association admires and respects. He’s even a former judge on the Ohio Supreme Court. I knew he would give it to me straight, so I asked him to analyze my personal finances and accounting practices.

I watched as he did so. He kept shuffling papers and shaking his head.

Suffice to say he was not impressed. He told me I apparently had been improperly commingling funds for years and that if I were a city government, I’d be in violation of state laws. That made me feel really bad.

The judge said I had messed around with TIF money. I asked what that meant. “Tom’s Illegal Funds,” he said. The look of disgust on his face was palpable.

I was stunned. I thought commingling was something people do at singles bars. (And dang it, why are there two “m’s” in commingling? It just looks weird.)

He also told me I could not regard the $8.27 as new money. In other words, as I read somewhere recently, if you pour several cups of water into one pitcher, you still have the same amount of water.

When your cups do not exactly runneth over, this is discouraging news.

So, for better or worse, my inattention to bookkeeping is out there for the world to see, or at least for all the voters in our association. I could plead ignorance. My neighbors would surely concur with that and perhaps cut me some slack. I will just have to trust their judgment and abide by their decision.

Regardless, it is obvious that I can forget about asking the other owners to approve a dues increase. It would have been temporary, I swear.

Now that opportunity is gone. If commingling funds is indeed a crime, send the sheriff. I’ll go peacefully.

At the same time, my $8.27 is bugging me like crazy. Now that I know it’s there, it’s burning a hole in my debt-service coffee can. I need to spend it on something and I have a whole lot of debt that needs servicing.

Or perhaps I could hot-patch that little pothole in the driveway. Maybe buy weed killer and spray everyone’s yards. Anything to impress the people I am sworn to represent. To paraphrase Richard Nixon, they need to know their trustee is not a crook.

I keep asking myself, what would the City of Toledo do? After all, they found $8.2 million under the mattress.

Thomas Walton is the retired editor and vice president of The Blade. His column appears every other Sunday. His radio commentary, “Life As We Know It,” can be heard every Monday at 5:44 p.m. during “All Things Considered” on WGTE FM 91. Contact him at: twalton@theblade.com.