Toledo earns MAC West title with win at Northern Illinois

DEKALB, Ill. – University of Toledo senior Tre’Shaun Fletcher recorded the second triple-double in school history and the Rockets claimed an outright Mid-American Conference West division title with a 97-67 win over Northern Illinois on Tuesday night at the Convocation Center.

For the Rockets, it is their first outright MAC West title since the 2006-07 season and their third since the MAC went to two divisions for the 1997-98 season. Toledo also claimed a MAC West title in the 1998-99 season.

“I’m very proud of our guys and their effort tonight,” UT coach Tod Kowalczyk said. “Clinching the MAC West title is always something that is special for our program, but we are also one game out of first place and we still have our hopes and sights on the overall MAC championship.”

It is the seventh time Toledo has earned at least a share of the West division crown and the first time since 2013-14.

The Toledo win, coupled with Ball State’s 75-51 loss at Central Michigan and Buffalo’s 80-68 win over Akron, means that the Rockets have secured the No. 2 seed in the MAC Tournament, which carries with it a bye to the quarterfinals in Cleveland.

It is the third time in five years that Toledo has earned a first-round bye as a top-four seed.

The Rockets (21-9, 13-4 MAC) can still get a share of the overall MAC title as they trail Buffalo (22-8, 14-3 MAC) by one game with one game remaining. However, the Bulls hold the tiebreaker over Toledo after winning the only matchup between the teams this season, which guarantees them the No. 1 seed in the tournament.

Toledo hosts Eastern Michigan on Friday, while Buffalo travels to Bowling Green to close out the regular season.

“The focus right now is playing really well for Tre’Shaun on senior night on Friday,” Kowalczyk said. “We’re playing really well, but we have a really good Eastern Michigan team coming in and that is the focus right now.”

Fletcher stuffed the stat-sheet with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists for the first Rockets’ triple-double since Nathan Boothe’s against San Jose State in the 2015 Great Alaska Shootout. Fletcher was 7-of-11 from the field, 2-of-3 from the 3-point line and 4-of-4 at the free throw line, with just one turnover.

“Tre was remarkable from start to finish,” Kowalczyk said. “He came out and missed a couple of shots and was mad at himself. He missed a couple of rebounds. But he just kept playing. He had five assists early on and because of him, we just moved the ball so well tonight. We were so unselfish.”

Junior guard Jaelan Sanford added 16 points, and redshirt sophomore Luke Knapke scored 13.

The Rockets sizzled from the 3-point line, shooting 14-of-29 (48.3 percent) from beyond the arc, and limited Northern Illinois to a 3-of-13 mark from deep.

Overall the Rockets shot 57.6 percent from the field, while the Huskies shot 42.6 percent. Toledo moved the ball well all game long and had 22 assists on its 34 made field goals compared to just eight turnovers.

“Our efficiency at both ends tonight was really, really good,” Kowalczyk said. “They are a team that is 10-3 at home, but I thought we just got on them early and played well. They made a run to start the second half, but we responded.”

Eugene German paced Northern Illinois (12-18, 5-12 MAC) with 27 points, while Levi Bradley added 14 points, and Lacey James scored 10.

“German is the fastest guy in our league,” Kowalczyk said. “He’s a handful because he is so fast getting to the rim. Not only is he fast, but he is a remarkable finisher at the rim.”

Toledo raced out to a big lead early on and led by as many as 25 points in the first half after a baseline dunk from Fletcher gave the Rockets a 48-23 lead with 1:44 left in the half. Northern Illinois then closed the half with two free throws from Bradley and a layup from German to cut Toledo’s halftime lead to 48-27.

Fletcher had seven of Toledo’s 11 first-half assists and the Rockets made 8-of-16 3-pointers. From the field the Rockets were 16-of-30 (53.3 percent) and seven different players scored in the half.

The Huskies trimmed the lead to 14 points after an 8-0 run was capped off by a Dante Thorpe layup that made the score 51-37 with 16:26 left to play. But Toledo answered with a Nate Navigato free throw and a jumper from Fletcher to quickly push the lead back to 17 points and that was as close as Northern Illinois would get.

