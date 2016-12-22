Walleye goalie Heeter called up to AHL

Walleye goalie Cal Heeter has been called up to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League.

Heeter won his first eight games in a Walleye uniform and did not lose a start until Dec. 10 against Alaska. This is the second time Heeter has been promoted to Grand Rapids.

Heeter, 28, is tied for sixth in the ECHL in wins. He has a record of 10-1-0 with a 3.03 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage for Toledo. Heeter went 2-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average for the Walleye during their trip to Alaska and Utah last week.

The native of St. Louis also has won both of his starts with the Griffins this season while recording a 2.95 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage.

Heeter is in his first season back in North America after spending the last two seasons playing in Europe. He has appeared in 79 career AHL games since 2012-13 and has a 30-41-6 record to go along with a 2.78 GAA and four shutouts.

Heeter played four seasons at Ohio State University (2008-12). He has split time in goal in Toledo with Jake Paterson.

Paterson (11-3-0) ranks 10th among ECHL goaltenders in goals-against average (2.55) and ranks fifth in wins. Paterson won his eighth straight game with a 5-2 victory at Utah on Saturday. That matches Heeter for the longest goalie winning streak in Walleye history. Paterson’s streak started with a 6-2 win over Atlanta on Nov.16.

The team added Woodville native Andrew Gedert as an emergency backup goalie on Wednesday. Gedert attended the team's free agent camp in August.

The 23-year-old Woodmore High School graduate played well enough to earn an invitation back to the Walleye's main training camp in October.

Gedert competed in the Federal Hockey League for a team based in New Hampshire last season. He played sparingly, appearing in just four games.

Toledo (21-4-0) hosts rival Kalamazoo (10-15-3) on Friday at the Huntington Center at 7:15 p.m.

The moves were made after Grand Rapids goalie Jared Coreau, another former Walleye netminder, was called up to Detroit. Coreau was promoted after Jimmy Howard was placed on injured reserve.

Howard was injured Tuesday in a 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay. He was unable to put weight on his right leg as he was helped to the bench. Howard is 5-7 with a 1.96 GAA this season.

In his fourth professional season, the 6-foot-6 Coreau has played one game this season with Detroit, debuting Dec. 3 as he made 32 saves in a 5-3 loss.

The Northern Michigan University product played parts of two seasons for the Walleye (2013-15). He posted a 6-16-6 record and a 3.75 GAA.

HALL OF FAME: Voting for the second class of the Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame ends on Friday.

The Walleye organization spearheaded the foundation of the hall of fame as a way to honor the tradition of pro hockey in Toledo that dates back to the 1940s and includes 11 championships.

The inaugural class, inducted last January, included Virgil Gladieux, Glenn Ramsay, Ted Garvin, Rick Judson, and Kyle Rogers.

Gladieux was a pioneer who built the venerable Sports Arena in 1947.

Ramsay was synonymous will goaltending for more than a decade with the Blades and Hornets.

Garvin was the colorful coach and general manager of the character-filled Goaldiggers teams of the late 1970s and early ’80s.

Judson, a high-scoring forward, led the Storm to Riley Cup titles in 1992 and 1993.

Rogers helped usher in a new era as the captain and then the face of the Walleye organization that is now in its eighth season.

Gladieux and Garvin were inducted posthumously.

There are 25 nominees for the second class with candidates from the Mercurys, Blades, Hornets, Goaldiggers, and Storm. The members will be honored during Toledo Hockey History Night on Feb. 25 prior to the Walleye's game against Wheeling at the Huntington Center.

A committee of former players, coaches, team historians, and media determined the list of nominees for consideration. The city's hockey fans have been included in the selection process.

To see the list, and to vote, go to toledowalleye.com/​theteam/​toledo-hockey-hall-of-fame-vote. Fans can vote for their top five choices. Voting closes on Friday.

NHL DEBUT: Former Walleye defenseman Nick Jensen made his NHL debut with the Red Wings on Tuesday night.

Jensen played in three games for Toledo during the 2013-14 season. He recorded no points but had four shots on goal.

Jensen, a 26-year-old native of St. Paul, was promoted from Grand Rapids of the AHL on Sunday. He had an assist on Detroit's goal in a 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Contact Mark Monroe at: mmonroe@theblade.com, 419-724-6354 or on Twitter @MonroeBlade.