Walleye drain Fuel in Indianapolis

Toledo's goalie Pat Nagle keeps an eye on Atlanta's Stephen Pierog in a game earlier this season. The Blade/Katie Rausch

Enlarge | Buy This Image

INDIANAPOLIS — Goaltender Pat Nagle turned away 27 of 30 Indianapolis shots Tuesday night to lead the Toledo Walleye to a 4-3 victory over the host Fuel

The triumph improved Toledo’s record to 38-14-2-2 overall and 15-10-2-2 in road games.

The Walleye seized a 1-0 lead just under three minutes into the contest when AJ Jenks found the back of the net. The game’s No. 1 star, Kyle Bonis, then assisted Shane Berschbach, who scored to make it 2-0.

The hosts sliced their deficit in half, 2-1, with a deflected shot that beat Nagle, but Toledo regained its two-goal advantage on a goal by Dylan Sadowy, who was assisted by Simon Denis.

Indy netted back-to-back goals to knot the game at 3-3, but Bonis tipped in the game-winner at the 15:10 mark of the final stanza.

Nagle improved his record to 27-4-2-1 on the season.

He broke the record of consecutive victories with his ninth straight win. The record of eight straight wins was previously shared by Cal Heeter and Jake Patterson.

The Walleye return home Friday and Saturday night for 7:15 p.m. games against South Carolina. They head to Brampton on Sunday for a 2 p.m. encounter.