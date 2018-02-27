Walleye drain Fuel in Indianapolis

Toledo's goalie Pat Nagle keeps an eye on Atlanta's Stephen Pierog in a game earlier this season.
The Blade/Katie Rausch
Enlarge | Buy This Image
INDIANAPOLIS — Goaltender Pat Nagle turned away 27 of 30 Indianapolis shots Tuesday night to lead the Toledo Walleye to a 4-3 victory over the host Fuel
The triumph improved Toledo’s record to 38-14-2-2 overall and 15-10-2-2 in road games.
The Walleye seized a 1-0 lead just under three minutes into the contest when AJ Jenks found the back of the net. The game’s No. 1 star, Kyle Bonis, then assisted Shane Berschbach, who scored to make it 2-0.
The hosts sliced their deficit in half, 2-1, with a deflected shot that beat Nagle, but Toledo regained its two-goal advantage on a goal by Dylan Sadowy, who was assisted by Simon Denis.
Indy netted back-to-back goals to knot the game at 3-3, but Bonis tipped in the game-winner at the 15:10 mark of the final stanza.
Nagle improved his record to 27-4-2-1 on the season.
He broke the record of consecutive victories with his ninth straight win. The record of eight straight wins was previously shared by Cal Heeter and Jake Patterson.
The Walleye return home Friday and Saturday night for 7:15 p.m. games against South Carolina. They head to Brampton on Sunday for a 2 p.m. encounter.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.