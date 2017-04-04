Tuesday, Apr 04, 2017
World

London police charge 6 more in beating of asylum-seeker

Authorities have charged a total of 13 people in the attack

ASSOCIATED PRESS
LONDON — Authorities have charged six more people in the vicious beating of an asylum-seeker in south London.

London’s police force has now charged 13 people in the attack on a Kurdish Iranian.

The 17-year-old was waiting at a bus stop with two friends when they were approached by a group of youths.

Police say that upon learning the teen was an asylum-seeker, the suspects chased him through the streets and beat him. The attack stopped only after police sirens could be heard and bystanders intervened.

The six charged today with violent disorder are aged between 15 and 22. Two have also been charged with racially aggravated grievous bodily harm.

