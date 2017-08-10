Thursday, Aug 10, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
World

Kenyan election official says hacking attempt failed

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Published on
  • Kenya-Elections-5

    Protesters carry away a man they said had been shot by police and was still alive after police and protesters engaged in clashes in the Kawangware area of Nairobi, Kenya, on Thursday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

  • Kenya-Elections-2-1

    Riot police chase after protesters during clashes in the Kawangware area of Nairobi. International observers on Thursday urged Kenyans to be patient as they awaited final election results following opposition allegations of vote-rigging, but clashes between police and protesters again erupted in Nairobi.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

  • Kenya-Elections-6

    Two women, one of them carrying her child, run for safety as protesters in support of Kenyan opposition leader and presidential candidate Raila Odinga engage in running battles with the police, in Kawangware area, Nairobi.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

NAIROBI, Keny — A top Kenyan electoral official says the election commission’s database was unsuccessfully targeted by a hacking attempt.

The comments Thursday by Wafula Chebukati, the commission chairman, came after allegations by opposition leader Raila Odinga that hackers infiltrated the database and manipulated results in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta following Tuesday’s vote.

Chebukati says “hacking was attempted but did not succeed” and that the tallying of final results is continuing. Kenyatta holds a strong lead with votes from 97.6 percent of polling stations counted.

Clashes between police and opposition supporters have erupted in several areas following Odinga’s allegations on Wednesday. At least three people have been shot and killed.

Related Items , , , , ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…