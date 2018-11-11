Morsels: Chicken Pie Supper tradition carries on

ADVERTISEMENT

Wauseon First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) invites everyone to its 139th annual Chicken Pie Supper, a tradition begun in 1879 (and only missed once, in 1943).

It will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., or until sold out, on Wednesday, with a bake sale starting at 4:30 p.m.; carry out service will be available from 4:30 to 6:15 p.m.

The menu is a home-style feast including chicken pie, mashed potatoes, gravy, cole slaw, cranberry salad, bread and butter, and homemade pie for dessert.

Cooks will be preparing 525 pounds of chicken, 400 pounds of potatoes, 60 pounds of cranberries, 4 bushels of cabbage, and 160 dessert pies.

The meal will be served in the church’s fellowship hall, 129 E. Elm St., Wauseon. For more information, call 419-335-4557.

Stuff the Truck for SeaGate Food Bank

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, you can help feed those who are hungry at the holidays by donating items to the 21st annual Stuff the Truck event being hosted at Walt Churchill’s Markets: 26625 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, and 3320 Briarfield Blvd., Maumee.

Purchase prepackaged bags of Thanksgiving fixins at the stores, or shop for your own nonperishable goods.

Dei Fratelli has pledged to match donations pound-for-pound.

93.5 FM/​WRQN will be broadcasting live. Volunteers are needed to help load donations onto the truck; families, organizations, and others are welcome to join in.

For more information, go to seagatefoodbank.org/stuff-the-truck or call the food bank at 419-244-6996.

Polish dinner to benefit local man’s medical fund

Enjoy a home-style Polish dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday and help defray medical costs for a local man.

The meal will be served at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in the West Campus Banquet Hall at 5411 Main St., Sylvania.

Dave Nowak received a liver transplant in January after he had been diagnosed with life-threatening hepatic diseases. He is doing well, but expenses not covered by insurance and continuing care have led to significant bills.

To raise needed funds, Owens Community College chef-instructor Ed Gozdowski will lead a team of cooks in preparing chicken, kielbasa, cabbage rolls, pierogi, and sweet-and-sour cabbage.

The cost is $12 per person and includes dessert and a beverage.

They will make 500 meals; 200 of them will be available for carry-out from 4 to 6 p.m.

Those who dine in will enjoy a fun event complete with music from Jim Robb of Full Spectrum DJ Service and a silent auction led by Jason Griffin.

Beer and wine will be available, along with a bake sale and raffles.

Proceeds will benefit Mr. Nowak through the Great Lakes Liver Transplant Fund.

For more information, please contact Mr. Nowak’s wife, Colette, at 419-215-1007 or c_nowaklmt@yahoo.com.

Friendsgiving to benefit No Kid Hungry

If you’re hosting a Friendsgiving feast, nourish your loved ones while helping to feed hungry children by registering your dinner as a fund-raiser to benefit No Kid Hungry.

You’ll be able to set up a personal event page for donations, get party planning tips and recipes, and help to alleviate childhood hunger.

For more information, to sign up, or to make a donation, go to friendsgiving.nokidhungry.org.