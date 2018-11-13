Sample the food of Toledo's newest Sister City: Coburg, Germany

ADVERTISEMENT

Coburg, Germany, is Toledo’s newest sister city. We’re partners in a relationship that’s not quite a year old.

A dinner was held recently at the Black Forest Café in Oregon to discuss and share some of the foods from Coburg. Included in the group were members of the Toledo Sister Cities International (TSCI), representatives of the German-American Festival, and others with ties to our local German community.

Dagmar Varela, a TSCI board member, brought Gerupfter Käse. It’s a creamy paprika and caraway-infused cheese appetizer that is traditionally spread onto rye bread and served with dry white wine or with rauchbier (a smoked beer). It is authentically prepared with Quark (pronounced KVAHRg), a German dairy product which is similar to a mix of cottage cheese and yogurt.

The recipe came from Mrs. Varela’s cousin Jutta Kalwait, who serves as the TSCI’s Coburg liaison along with her husband, Rainer. When Toledo’s relationship with another German city, Delmenhorst, lapsed, Mrs. Varela volunteered that her cousins’ hometown might make a good replacement. Just one of our commonalities is that Coburg has “the largest museum of modern glass in Germany,” she said.

The Kalwaits had visited Toledo four years ago and enjoyed it very much; so he was happily amenable to proposing the official relationship to their local city hall. In 2017, Coburg councilman Jürgen Heeb came here to explore possibilities, with a Friendship City relationship formalized shortly thereafter in December. The connections are already starting to flourish, as Yang Kun Song, founder and conductor of the Greater Toledo International Youth Orchestra, brought his musicians to Coburg to play a concert this summer.

“It’s a great city to visit,” said Tim Greenwood, who works on the TSCI’s Coburg committee. Centrally located in the Franconia region, specifically in the state of Bavaria, it lies along the border that used to divide East and West Germany.

If you go, seek out the Coburg Bratwurst, a specialty item that our sister city is noted for and which Martin Luther would purchase for his fellow monks in the city while translating the Bible. It’s a quarter-pound mixture of beef and pork that is akin to a foot-long sausage served in a sourdough roll, with long ends hanging out from either side of the bread.

“They grill it over charcoal and spruce pine cones,” Mrs. Varela said. And “they have a patent on it,” to regulate its authenticity and integrity. It’s eaten by taking a bite from one end, then nibbling on the bun before taking a bite from the other end; repeat this procedure until meeting in the middle to finish the bratwurst and bun together. “The worst sin is putting ketchup on the brats” rather than mustard, Mrs. Varela said, although it is offered for tourists.

Rogene Kohler, a retired German teacher who works with the Coburg committee and is director of the Toledo Sister Cities International Festival, brought a traditional German dessert for the group to share: Omas Käsekuchen (pronounced KAY-zeh kooh-ken), or Grandma’s cheesecake.

She prepared a version shared by fellow Toledoan Pat Thrailkill, who had been given the recipe by a former boyfriend’s grandmother when she was a teenager still living in her native Germany. “What makes the difference is the pudding and the vanilla sugar” in the filling, Mrs. Kohler said, as well as the cookie-like base rather than one made from crumbs.

Mrs. Kohler, too, said that our new sister city is a wonderful place.

“It’s a pretty town,” she said. “It’s perfect for anyone from here who wants to visit.”

Gerupfter Käse (Coburg cheese spread appetizer)

Dagmar Varela shares this recipe from her cousin who lives in Coburg, Germany, and serves as our Toledo Sister Cities International liaison. Mrs. Varela has adapted the original recipe for U.S. measurements and ingredients.

100 grams (3½ ounces) Quark or 2% small curd cottage cheese (see note)

100 grams (3½ ounces) Camembert

100 grams (7 tablespoons) unsalted butter, softened

2 wedges (1½ ounces) spreadable cheese, such as Laughing Cow

2 egg yolks, optional

1 medium onion, finely chopped

½ teaspoon sweet paprika

½ teaspoon caraway seeds

Salt, to taste

White or freshly ground black pepper, to taste

To serve:

Red onion, thinly sliced

Radishes, thinly sliced

Chives, finely chopped

Green onions, thinly sliced

German farmer’s bread, whole-grain rye bread, or cocktail pumpernickel (see note)

Place the Quark, Camembert, butter, spreadable cheese, and optional egg yolks together in a mixing bowl and mash with a fork. Add the onion, paprika, caraway seeds, salt, and pepper; mix well.

Place the mixture into a serving bowl and garnish with red onion, radishes, chives, or green onions as desired. Serve with breads to spread the cheese onto; serve open-faced.

Make at least one hour before serving, preferably overnight, to meld flavors. Recipe may be doubled.

Note: Mrs. Varela said that Quark is available at Kilgus Choice Meats, 3346 W. Laskey Rd. German rye breads are available at Kilgus and sometimes at Sautter’s Markets (5519 Main St. in Sylvania, 9533 Waterville Swanton Rd. in Waterville), and at Meijer. Gerupfter Käse goes well with dry white wine, beer, or crisp apple cider.

Yield: About 2 cups

Source: Adapted from Jutta Kalwait