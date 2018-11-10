Armory is back in service for Adrian

ADVERTISEMENT

ADRIAN — Since 1924, the armory overlooking the business district in this Lenawee County seat has been a beacon of strength and peace.

Today, because of an Adrian couple’s entrepreneurship, an exciting new life is filtering from the handsome brick edifice into all segments of the city and county.

When Mark and Mary Murray learned Michigan was selling the local icon, they pursued the investment with caution and included the townspeople in their decision.

Residents from Adrian and throughout Lenawee who felt an emotional tie to the area’s past responded to the Murrays’ invitations to six town meetings. The leading topic for discussion at each meeting was what did the public want? What venue would benefit Lenawee citizens and refuel the pride they have long felt for the 94-year-old landmark that was built as a military installation?

The Murrays’ extensive research included visiting revitalized armories in other cities, including Lansing, to gain ideas and advice.

They own and operate the Image Center in Adrian, which includes laundry and suntanning units, but because of their concern for and love of the armory, they think of themselves as caretakers in the new venture.

The venue the Murrays have introduced is in response to the town meeting discussions and, ironically, fits the meaning of Lenawee in the Shawnee Native American language. The translation is “the people.”

The people of Lenawee made it clear that they wanted to use the building and participate in both social and business activities. They also advised the Murrays that they hoped nothing would be done to change the architecture of the original structure.

The result of the research and months of polishing the old building is a busy multipurpose business and social hub that demonstrates the mission statement that was composed by Frank Dick of Adrian. Mr. Dick is the retired president of Gleaners Insurance, a former superintendent of Toledo and Sylvania public schools, and a respected philanthropist.

The mission statement reads: “The Armory Events Center is dedicated to the growth and development of Lenawee County. The Armory connects us, strengthens our community, and promotes collaboration, creating a more vibrant Lenawee County.”

Local business response was led by the Adrian Chamber of Commerce and Visit Lenawee that moved offices into the center. The American Legion Post 275 is among the organizations that meets regularly there. The center is also becoming popular for wedding receptions. Mrs. Murray reports that she is working with 40 weddings that are either scheduled or in the planning stage.

Launch Lenawee, a small-business incubator, is an example of the Murrays’ goal to make education a main focus for public programs. Mr. Murray sees education as a continuation of the original purpose of the building that was to train and educate the military in just another form.

The six-month program began in October and has attracted a group of Lenawee business hopefuls with diverse interests for business startups. A Puerto Rican restaurant, a bakery, an assisted-living home, and an organic food products distribution are among the small businesses Lenawee Launch participants hope to open.

They will have the benefits of working with local mentors in their specific business fields, receiving networking guidance, and business-loan assistance. The program is patterned after Launch Detroit, Nashville Entrepreneur Center, and Dallas Entrepreneur Center.

The Murrays made sure that every nook and cranny in the 22,000-square-foot building was ready for company, whether for a business meeting or a lavish wedding. They are proud that, with one exception, all of the refinishing of floors, walls, woodwork, and other cosmetics were undertaken by local labor. The exception was the terrazzo floor in the reception room. To take it back to its original luster, a Detroit craftsman of Italian descent was enlisted.

The stained-glass windows in the reception room are an example of how treasured pieces of old Adrian were used without disturbing the original architecture, just as the Lenawee residents requested. The windows, salvaged when the Adrian Junior High School was torn down, look appropriate in the high-vaulted room with a massive chandelier and fireplace.

The oak cupboards and a bar in a meeting/party room are also recycling examples. They were built by Adrian craftsmen from discarded woodwork saved when the Adrian McKinley Elementary School was dismantled.

Refinishing the 1 3/4 -inch maple floor in the spacious room that was originally the military drill room and a gymnasium was a major undertaking. The floor was sanded and given a gleaming finish to preserve the original maple woodgrain. Once used for Adrian balls, it is now popular for wedding receptions and local fund-raising banquets. The capacity is 400 people.

