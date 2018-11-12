Ohio: the veterans' state

ADVERTISEMENT

The Blade published a wonderful piece by Mike Wilkinson on the 200th anniversary of Ohio’s statehood in 2003 that covered much of our 17th state’s historical participation in the U.S. military. In observance of Veterans Day we borrow heavily from it here to honor those who answered the call to serve.

Troops of the 37th Division march on St. Clair Street from Adams Street towards Madison Avenue on April 10, 1919, a few months after the Armistice that ended World War I. Four children just had to join in. THE BLADE

Enlarge | Buy This Image

They were soldiers, sailors, marines, and aviators who bore witness to the horrors of Antietam, Auschwitz, and Hiroshima, and to the victories on Lake Erie and at Appomattox and Berlin.

Over the 215 years of Ohio’s life, its status as one of this country’s most populous states has produced armies of men and mountains of materiel for the making of war and the securing of peace.

From the frontier militiaman who handled an ax as well as a musket, to the engineers who helped fashion the atomic bomb, Ohio has answered the nation’s calls to arms.

After the Revolutionary War and its frequent follow-up battles to close the 18th century, Commodore Oliver Perry took a hastily built U.S. Navy to defeat the British fleet on Lake Erie near Put-in-Bay in the War of 1812.

In the Civil War, Ohio was the third most populous state and was home to roughly one in every 13 U.S. residents. Yet it produced nearly one-eighth of the men for the Union army and navy. Almost a third of a million Buckeye men served and more than 25,000 Ohioans died.

A generation later, during the Spanish-American War, Ohioans produced 15,000 men to answer native son President William McKinley, who asked the country for 200,000.

During the two World Wars, Ohio contributed 1 million men and women to the military. The state’s 37th Division joined Gen. John Pershing in France during World War I to help the Allies retake Verdun from the Germans.

But more than just men, the state has produced battlefield leaders and heroes. William Henry Harrison, Ulysses S. Grant, William Tecumseh Sherman, James McPherson, and Philip Sheridan all were Ohioans. And Columbus’ Eddie Rickenbacker soared over the skies of Europe in World War I to become the United States’ “ace of aces,” shooting down 26 enemy aircraft.

In World War II, 874,000 Ohioans, more than 12 percent of the population went to fight. More than 15,000 Ohio troops died.

During the Cold War and then the “hot” wars of Korea and Vietnam, Ohioans again found themselves on the front and in the skies. In Korea, 271,000 men and women participated, and more than 1,700 died.

An estimated 2,997 Ohioans died in Vietnam, while 14 died during the Gulf War. About 200,000 Ohioans served in the Gulf, Afghanistan, and Iraq conflicts.

According to the United States Census Bureau, as of 2015 nearly 900,000 veterans lived in Ohio, out of 21 million nationwide.

Ohio has produced 319 Medal of Honor recipients, including the first recipient, Civil War soldier Jacob Parrott of Kenton.

Go to thebladevault.com/​memories to purchase historical photos taken by our award-winning staff of photographers, past and present, or to purchase combinations of stories and photos.