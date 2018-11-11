Library ceremony to honor local playwright

ADVERTISEMENT

A northwest Ohio playwright will be inducted into the Toledo Lucas County Public Library’s Toledoana Collection.

John Scott and his collective works will be honored at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at Kent branch.

He is best known for the off-Broadway plays Ride a Black Horse and The Good Ship Credit.

Mr. Scott grew up in Toledo and graduated from Scott High School. He has a master’s degree and doctorate from Bowling Green State University, where he worked in the Department of Ethnic Studies and is a distinguished professor emeritus.