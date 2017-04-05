Wednesday, Apr 05, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Business

Pepsi pulls widely mocked ad featuring Kendall Jenner

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Published on
People-Kendall-Jenner-1-2

Jenner

ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

NEW YORK — Pepsi is pulling an ad that is being widely criticized for appearing to trivialize protests for social justice causes.

“Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding,” the company said Wednesday in a news release. “Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize.”

The ad shows Kendall Jenner, a member of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reality TV family, stepping away from a modeling shoot to join a crowd of young protesters. The protesters cheer after Jenner hands a can of Pepsi to a police officer, who takes a sip.

PepsiCo had previously said the ad would “be seen globally across TV and digital” platforms.

Critics say the image of Jenner handing the officer a Pepsi evoked a photo of Black Lives Matter protester Ieshia Evans approaching an officer at a demonstration in Baton Rouge last year.

VIDEO: Kendall Jenner in new Pepsi commercial

Related Items , , , , ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…