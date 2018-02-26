Roppe Holding Co. looks to purchase former Autolite site in Fostoria

FOSTORIA — Roppe Holding Co. has agreed to purchase the former Autolite plant in Fostoria, less than a month after the sprawling spark plug factory shut down operations for good.

Donald P. Miller, president and chief executive of Roppe — which has a number of subsidiaries that make vinyl and rubber flooring — told The Blade on Monday that the sale is set to close at the end of June.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

For Roppe, the acquisition provides much needed room for expansion.

"We've been growing, and growing, and growing over the years and we’d just filled up all the space we've got,” Mr. Miller said. “That's a heck of a nice area. The buildings are old and so forth, but they're very serviceable yet. We're excited about it. We really are."

The Autolite complex covers more than 40 acres and has about 500,000 square feet of industrial space.

Mr. Miller declined to detail exactly what Roppe’s plans were for the site, though he did say the company is looking at new product lines and has an immediate need for about 100,000 square feet of factory space. Roppe will also be consolidating its customer service and engineering departments into the plant’s existing office space.

"It's just the right thing to do,” Mr. Miller said. “The price is right. It's a good thing to do for the future."

Roppe Corp. has about 300 employees who work at the company’s Union Street factory, which is immediately southeast of the Autolite complex. Seneca Millwork Inc., another Roppe subsidiary, has about 100 employees in Fostoria. It’s not clear if the company will immediately be adding any new jobs in Fostoria related to the purchase.

Autolite was once among the city’s largest and most important employers, peaking with more than 1,000 workers. Ford owned the plant for a number of years starting in the early 1960s, and every new Ford sold in the United States came with a set of Autolite spark plugs. The plant and the Autolite brand went through a number of other owners in the ensuing decades, including Honeywell International, which began shifting much of Fostoria’s work to Mexico in the mid 2000s. Hundreds of jobs were lost.

Most recently, the factory was operated by New Zealand’s Rank Group Ltd. Rank ceased operations at the plant on Feb. 3. At that time, just 40 jobs remained.

The quick sale of the old property is a major win for Fostoria, which has seen a number of once strong factories close their doors over the last couple of decades.

“From the Fostoria economic development perspective, we are thrilled that Roppe is purchasing that property. I have had conversations with Mr. Miller, and we are looking forward to seeing what they do with it,” said Renee Smith, president of the Fostoria Economic Development Corp. “To know that it is going to be put back to productive use is very important to us as a community.”

Though Fostoria’s industrial base remains far from what it once was, there are signs of life.

In 2015, a South Korean tile manufacturer started up production in the former Atlas Crankshaft Corp. factory, pledging to create 150 jobs by early 2019. And late last year, Treves, a French company that makes noise-reducing acoustic barriers for the automotive industry said it would be creating 91 jobs at a new plant in the Fostoria Industrial Park.

The building that Treves is moving into was erected in 2016 by the Fostoria Economic Development Corp. in hopes of luring in new business. Given the success of that venture and the overall business climate, Ms. Smith said the group is exploring the possibility of a second speculative building.

“We’re seeing a tremendous amount of activity and interest right now. I would venture to say it’s an unprecedented amount in the last couple of decades based on what I am being told,” she said. We’re very busy, very optimistic, and very excited.”

