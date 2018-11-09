Real estate transfers: Oct. 29 - Nov. 2

ADVERTISEMENT

LUCAS COUNTY

43412

Agricultural

Metropolitan Park District Of The Toledo to Metropolitan Park District Of The Toledo, 611 S Howard Rd, Curtice, $0, (11/01)

Commercial

Smith Catherine L Trustee Of The to Anchor Pointe Boat-a-minium Association Inc, 10905 Corduroy Rd R, Curtice, $0, (10/29)

Residential

Forfeited Land to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 11966 Canal Ave, Curtice, $0, (10/30)

Siegler Donald H Ii to Cousino Michael J, 247 North St, Curtice, $3,000, (11/02)

43522

Residential

Schauff John E Jr to Bearss John T & Julia Tobias- (orsurvtc), 12411 S River Rd, Grand Rapids, $580,000, (11/02)

43528

Agricultural

Macqueen Robert H & Bernice M Trs to Macqueen Jeffery R & Bernice M Trs, 8001 Garden Rd, Holland, $0, (11/02)

Commercial

Buerk Aaron to Noitka Building LLC An Ohio Limited Liability, 1590 Albon Rd, Holland, $128,000, (11/01)

Residential

Massie Gerald Allan to Raven International Company LLC, 2043 Sherborn Dr, Holland, $0, (10/29)

Mjw Etal to Bruner Charles R, 533 Niagara Ave, Holland, $200,000, (10/30)

Parks Eric N & Susan L to Soulier Tim M & Crystal (orsurvtc), 8849 Royal Oak Dr, Holland, $384,000, (10/30)

Stewart Colin J & Heather M to Howard Michael S, 7729 Spring Haven Dr, Holland, $210,000, (10/31)

Williamson Victoria A Trustee to Nathanson Steven D & Patricia J (orsurvtc), 104 Treetop Pl, Holland, $310,000, (10/31)

Converse Brian M to Converse Brian M & Christina L (orsurvtc), 7054 Spring eld Hills Dr S, Holland, $0, (11/01)

Herbert Lee V Sr to Herbert Lee V Sr, 9750 Old State Line Rd, Holland, $0, (11/01)

Eagle Creek Builders & Developers Inc Dba to Shouldice Cheryl L Etal, 7815 Braeburn Ct, Holland, $42,900, (11/01)

Young David W Jr & Michelle D to Yeager Derek M Etal (orsurvtc), 332 Oak Hill Ct, Holland, $99,900, (11/01)

Leonard Stephen & Shelby Mathison Or to Fuentes Juan C & Alma Delia Canchola Guzman, 2139 Old Hickory Ln, Holland, $230,000, (11/02)

Beauch Jean A to Justen Gary T & Lauri A (orsurvtc), 7626 Baldwin Ct, Holland, $291,000, (11/02)

Reddy Sumitra P to Tohme Ziad N, 14 Tremore Way, Holland, $985,000, (11/02)

Dunya Flooring Inc to Walton Joshua & Crystal (orsurvtc), 739 Favony Ave, Holland, $128,000, (11/02)

43537

Commercial

Lj Remainder LLC to Lj Remainder LLC, 1031 Conant St, Maumee, $0, (11/01)

Residential

Moldawsky Mary Jane to Masters Stephen, 301 W Wayne St, Maumee, $182,500, (10/29)

Stengle Michael P & Kathys Trustees E to The Stengle Group LTD An Ohio Limited Liability, 2630 Seventh St, Maumee, $0, (10/29)

Miller Jean A & Phillip L to Boehm Devin A & Sarah (orsurvtc), 1529 Michigan Ave, Maumee, $118,000, (10/30)

Trevino Shawn to Cryan Joseph N, 828 Pierce St, Maumee, $90,000, (10/30)

Segel Robert & Janeth M Trustees to Vaughn Charles R & Sharon A (orsurvtc), 3028 Pleasant Hill Rd, Maumee, $150,000, (10/30)

Steinwand James W & Karen A Krist Steinw to Roe Sarah M & Joseph W (orsurvtc), 1212 Birch Ave, Maumee, $162,500, (10/31)

Blanke John H & Barbara M to Schardt Reginal D, 503 E William St, Maumee, $179,000, (10/31)

Wymer Earnest J to Wymer Earnest J, 806 Pierce St, Maumee, $0, (10/31)

Jbd Investments LLC to Fondren Development Group Inc, 5966 Forest Hills Ct, Maumee, $51,600, (11/01)

Jbd Investments LLC to Fondren Development Group Inc, 5970 Forest Hills Ct, Maumee, $51,600, (11/01)

Jbd Investments LLC to Fondren Development Group Inc, 5972 Forest Hills Ct, Maumee, $51,600, (11/01)

Jbd Investments LLC to Fondren Development Group Inc, 5978 Forest Hills Ct, Maumee, $51,600, (11/01)

Spellis Susan B to Gibbons Annette H & Preston Ernest, 7015 Springview Dr, Maumee, $190,000, (11/01)

Chapman Eric H to Maynard Ciara L & Armagast Brandon J, 626 Corey St, Maumee, $181,500, (11/01)

Fons Christina R to Parthemer Gregory Lee, 6640 Salisbury Rd, Maumee, $112,000, (11/01)

Reynolds Development Company to Beier Michael T Etal, 0 River Bend Ln, Maumee, $325,900, (11/02)

Kornasiewicz Amy L Trustee to Kallio Joseph P & Jessica A (orsurvtc), 1261 West eld Dr, Maumee, $149,500, (11/02)

Wysocki Faith A to Santos Sally Et Al (orsurvtc), 2818 Pleasant Hill Rd, Maumee, $150,000, (11/02)

Rcs Real Estate Investorsllc to Schauff John E & Tracy (orsurvtc), 3102 Alex Ct, Maumee, $32,000, (11/02)

Smith Keith B & Evelyn R to Wells Fargo Bank National Association, 1145 Richland St, Maumee, $65,000, (11/02)

43542

Agricultural

Mercer Charman L to Boyle Walter P, 10362 Monclova Rd, Monclova, $190,000, (11/01)

Residential

Miller Michael A & Laura to Mjw & Kaw (orsurvtc), 5862 Red Leaf Ln, Monclova, $332,500, (10/30)

Grochowski David & Susan A to Scherzer Steven T & Gina K (orsurvtc), 7849 North Branch, Monclova, $272,000, (10/31)

43558

Agricultural

West George H Jr to West George H Jr Et Al (orsurvtc), 6335 Providence Neapolis Swanton Rd, Swanton, $0, (11/01)

Residential

Hall Joseph R to Malone Joshua F & Ursula P (orsurvtc), 11339 Sager Rd, Swanton, $320,000, (10/29)

Boyet Caleb & Theresa to Malak Jeremy S & Rebecca L (orsurvtc), 12324 Soul Rd, Swanton, $242,000, (10/30)

Franklin Terry L to Franklin Terry L Trustee Of The Terry L, 14200 Archbold Whitehouse Rd, Swanton, $0, (11/01)

43560

Commercial

Hat eld Alan W & Victoria L to Siegel Michael, 8354 W Central Ave, Sylvania, $242,500, (10/31)

Residential

Leu Daniel M & Jennifer R to Hammond Jonathon P Etal, 4425 Weldwood Ln, Sylvania, $224,000, (10/29)

Mason Renee E Trustee to Nyitrai Michael Jr & Jessica (orsurvtc), 6038 Wild Ivy Ct, Sylvania, $280,000, (10/29)

Jan Knab Rachel L Et Al (orsurvtc) to Jan-knab Rachel L, 4003 Eaglehurst Dr, Sylvania, $0, (10/30)

Liu Songtao & Mengxiao Dai to Mengxiao Dai Etal, 6044 Sunny Lake Ct, Sylvania, $0, (10/30)

Vo Minh Quan Jack & Ha to Liu Xing Yang & Jenny Ma (orsurvtc), 5612 Clear Creek Ct, Sylvania, $360,000, (10/31)

Beebe Mark W & Tiffany R to Oen Nicholas J, 5016 Honora Dr, Sylvania, $149,900, (10/31)

Beebe Mark W & Tiffany R to Oen Nicholas J, 5020 Honora Dr, Sylvania, $149,900, (10/31)

Beebe Mark W & Tiffany R to Oen Nicholas J, 5024 Honora Dr, Sylvania, $149,900, (10/31)

Beebe Mark W & Tiffany R to Oen Nicholas J, 5028 Honora Dr, Sylvania, $149,900, (10/31)

Laforge Richard A & Joan M to Ceglarek Caitlin L, 4658 Cinnamon Ln, Sylvania, $250,000, (11/01)

Markos Christina D Suc Tr to Kunkle Joseph & Kristine (orsurvtc), 5210 S Main St, Sylvania, $55,000, (11/01)

O’neill M Nancy to Schifko Julie L Et Al, 6445 Madison Cove, Sylvania, $0, (11/01)

Fultz Raymond & Betty to Drake Adrienne & Thomas (orsurvtc), 4709 Wickford Dr W, Sylvania, $159,000, (11/02)

Liousville Title Agency For N.w. Ohio Inc to Liousville Title Agency For N.w. Ohio Inc, 9449 Sweetwater Ln, Sylvania, $0, (11/02)

Louisville Title Agency For N.w. Ohio Inc to Louisville Title Agency For N.w. Ohio Inc, 9450 Sweetwater Ln, Sylvania, $0, (11/02)

Louisville Title Agency For N.w. Ohio Inc to Louisville Title Agency For N.w. Ohio Inc, 9462 Sweetwater Ln, Sylvania, $0, (11/02)

Craig Pamela M to Moore Stacie, 7809 Hawkins Ct, Sylvania, $275,000, (11/02)

Rammuny Omar & Janna L Or Survtc to Talanda Ondrej & Anita Tamirisa (orsurvtc), 5934 Walnut Springs Blvd, Sylvania, $385,000, (11/02)

43566

Residential

Baker Darrel L & Cheryl L to Baker Jessica, 922 Farnsworth Rd, Waterville, $173,000, (10/29)

Buckeye Real Estate Group LLC An Ohio LLC to Thomas Jeremy & Holly M (orsurvtc), 833 River Lake Ct, Waterville, $326,900, (10/29)

Franklin Adam C & Amy L (orsurvtc) to Ward Steven R & Erika L (orsurvtc), 7720 Tournament Dr, Waterville, $52,000, (10/31)

Weibler Mark J & Kimberly A (orsurvtc) to Incorvaia John A & Elizabeth (orsurvtc), 122 Second St, Waterville, $109,500, (11/02)

43571

Residential

Walters Brodin L Etal to Walters Brodin L, 6439 Saddle Bridge Dr E, Whitehouse, $0, (10/30)

Carr Nicholas P to Irwin William, 6329 Weckerly Rd, Whitehouse, $145,000, (11/02)

43602

Commercial

Buchanan Greg to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 751 Indiana Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Residential

Lucas Housing Services Corporation An Oh to Jones Mary K, 841 Hildebrand Ave, Toledo, $30,000, (10/30)

Pearl Property Management Group LLC to Rsn Properties LLC, 656 Palmwood Ave, Toledo, $143,300, (10/30)

43604

Commercial

Forfeited Land to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 321 22nd St, Toledo, $0, (10/30)

Forfeited Land to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 520 Elm St, Toledo, $0, (10/30)

City Of Toledo to City Of Toledo, 224 Water St, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

Promedica Downtown Campuslandlord LLC An to Promedica Downtown Campuslandlord LLC An, 320 Water St, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

Promedica Downtown Campuslandlord LLC An to Promedica Downtown Campuslandlord LLC An, 408 Summit St, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

Promedica Health System Inc An Ohio Non to Promedica Health System Inc An Ohio Non, 3 Seagate, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

Promedica Health System, Inc to Promedica Health System, Inc, 202 N Summit St, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

Exempt

Promedica Downtown Campuslandlord LLC An to Promedica Downtown Campuslandlord LLC An, 320 Water St, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

Promedica Downtown Campuslandlord LLC An to Promedica Downtown Campuslandlord LLC An, 320 Water St, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

Promedica Health System Inc An Ohio Non to Promedica Health System Inc An Ohio Non, 3 Seagate, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

Promedica Health System, Inc to Promedica Health System, Inc, 202 N Summit St, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

Residential

Brown Richard A to Kamer Michelle, 1458 N Michigan St, Toledo, $0, (10/30)

Mtglq Investors Lp to Cr 2018 LLC, 1413 N Huron St, Toledo, $1,000, (11/02)

43605

Commercial

Briscoe Sheridan LLC to My Space Enterprises LLC, 540 Milton St, Toledo, $33,500, (10/31)

Exempt

Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation to Richard Garza LLC, 451 Spring Grove Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Residential

Collins Alfred T to Coleman Sue A, 1658 Homestead St, Toledo, $55,000, (10/29)

Sandwisch Dean E & Tina A to Jrcc Holdings Group LLC, 2044 Hurd St, Toledo, $15,000, (10/29)

Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation to Lachmiller Ryan & Stephanie (orsurvtc), 2601 Fremont St, Toledo, $0, (10/29)

Fannie Mae Aka Federal National Mortgage to Che Real Estate Holdings LLC, 118 Longdale Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/30)

Maligai LLC to Lasater Perry A, 1531 Albert St, Toledo, $10,000, (10/30)

Forfeited Land to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 362 Spring Grove Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/30)

Briscoe Sheridan LLC to My Space Enterprises LLC, 540 Church St, Toledo, $33,500, (10/31)

01 Ohio LLC A Limited Liability Company to Advg Inc, 937 Berry St, Toledo, $0, (11/01)

San Ray Properties Inc to Casa Fortune Four Lp, 311 Utah St, Toledo, $5,000, (11/01)

Adka Properties LTD to Echeverria Xochitl, 818 Mason St, Toledo, $8,000, (11/01)

Jeakle Isaiah J to Rink Matthew Allen, 614 Nevada St, Toledo, $500, (11/01)

Ball Brian K to Greater Metropolitan Title Trustee, 1006 E Broadway St, Toledo, $7,500, (11/02)

Marquez Samuel A & Karen T to Jp Morgan Chase Bank National Association, 1511 Nevada St, Toledo, $24,000, (11/02)

Marek Diane M Etal to Marek Diane M Trustee, 255 Plymouth St, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

Stork Donna L to Stork Donna L Co Tr Etal, 1866 Genesee St, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

Adka Properties LTD to Tasbury Properties LLC An Ohio Limited Liability, 1527 Nevada St, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

Hall Rita K to The Bank Of New York Mellon Trust Company, 350 Spring Grove Ave, Toledo, $12,000, (11/02)

Cohen Dale Leonard Jr to Weiker Sandra Marie, 1524 Kelsey Ave, Toledo, $1, (11/02)

43606

Commercial

Jacobs Frank F Jr & Virginia M to Ottawa Park Ii LLC, 1950 Cone St, Toledo, $167,500, (10/30)

Jacobs Frank F Jr & Virginia M to Ottawa Park Ii LLC, 2340 Torrey Hill Dr, Toledo, $167,500, (10/30)

Residential

Simpson Judith K to Buchanan Rodney M, 3147 Sherbrooke Rd, Toledo, $8,900, (10/29)

Ben Moshe Liat & Deanna Adams to Daum Michael D Iii & Helene S (orsurvtc), 3529 Devon Hill Rd, Toledo, $135,000, (10/29)

Kiss Sharon to Kiss Sharon, 3634 Manchester Blvd, Toledo, $0, (10/29)

Mc Intosh Robert Jr Etal to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1829 Lawrence Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/29)

Chorba Nannette E Etal to Chorba Nan- nette E Etal, 3006 Kenwood Blvd, Toledo, $0, (10/30)

Gauldin Johnnie T Jr Etal to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1343 Thatcher Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/30)

Mossing Michael T to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 2284 Isherwood St, Toledo, $0, (10/30)

Pearl Property Management Group LLC to Rsn Properties LLC, 2429 Trenton Ave, Toledo, $143,300, (10/30)

Hugus Jeff Trustee to Erd Joshua T & Jamie L (orsurvtc), 2542 Meadow- wood Dr, Toledo, $224,000, (10/31)

Anchor Missionary Baptistchurch to Garden Of Prayer Holiness Church, 3520 Bluff St, Toledo, $100, (10/31)

Buehl Carol L to Hopson Carmack Jr & Brunetta Co Trustees, 4064 Hillandale Rd, Toledo, $80,000, (10/31)

Utley Hudson & Willie Mae to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1402 W Delaware Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Johnson Michael to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1753 Freeman St, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Gatehouse Development, LLC to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 2005 Elliott Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Edwards David & Maria D to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 2264 Whitney Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Coleman Keith to Bone Tierra, 1350 Goodale Ave, Toledo, $5, (11/01)

Letizia Michael F & Mariee to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Trustee, 3357 Douglas Rd, Toledo, $0, (11/01)

Tompkins Tara to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1617 Macomber St, Toledo, $0, (11/01)

Asset Ventures LLC to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1626 Freeman St, Toledo, $0, (11/01)

Barwiler Anthony L to Red Bucket Group LLC An Ohio Limited Liability, 2716 Sherbrooke Rd, Toledo, $95,900, (11/01)

Hughes Nathaniel to Superstar Holdings LLC, 2125 Miles Ave, Toledo, $2,000, (11/01)

Bostic Betty Jean Etal to Cannon Vallory Etal, 1362 Fitchland Ave, Toledo, $4,375, (11/02)

Lake Thomas B to Mclemore Patricia, 2802 Latonia Blvd, Toledo, $75,000, (11/02)

Perne Lori L to Perne Lori L, 3469 Bentley Blvd, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

Kott Gary J Trustee to Smith Dennis D, 4146 Arnelle Rd, Toledo, $124,900, (11/02)

Eisenmann Karen Et Al to Stremmel Matthew A Etal, 2833 Gunckel Blvd, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

Eisenmann Karen Et Al to Stremmel Matthew A Etal, 2837 Gunckel Blvd, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

Whipple Edson A & June A to Whipple June A, 2637 Goddard Rd, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

43607

Commercial

Forfeited Land to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 226 S Byrne Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/30)

Three Oaks Investments LLC An Ohio Limited to White Anthony, 889 Orchard St, Toledo, $100, (10/31)

Exempt

Totco Homes LTD An Ohio Limited to Osman Maha H, 1445 Oakwood Ave, Toledo, $22,900, (10/31)

Residential

Harris James W Jr to Green Valley Property Management LLC, 801 Brookley Blvd, Toledo, $30,250, (10/29)

Azcarraga Brandon to Kynard Clyde Jr, 1818 Calumet Ave, Toledo, $4,500, (10/29)

Kaczmarek Linda R to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1790 Hamilton St, Toledo, $0, (10/29)

Snipes Osie M to Snipes Aletha Trustee Of The Osie M Snipes, 1022 Brookley Blvd, Toledo, $0, (10/29)

Jpmorgan Chase Bank National Association to En-vision Home Solutions LLC, 1621 Vance St, Toledo, $500, (10/30)

Mitchell Pansy to Haastrup Stephen A & Lillian M, 1666 Vance St, Toledo, $9,000, (10/30)

Gahler Arlene S to Jones Juan I, 42 San Rafael Ave, Toledo, $62,850, (10/30)

Korotney Andrew S to Kt Direct LLC A Nevada Limited Liability Company, 828 Moran Ave, Toledo, $45,000, (10/30)

Forfeited Land to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1059 Belmont Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/30)

Pearl Property Management Group LLC to Rsn Properties LLC, 1007 Woodland Ave, Toledo, $143,300, (10/30)

Pearl Property Management Group LLC to Rsn Properties LLC, 1340 Lincoln Ave, Toledo, $143,300, (10/30)

Pearl Property Management Group LLC to Rsn Properties LLC, 1657 Nebraska Ave, Toledo, $143,300, (10/30)

Pearl Property Management Group LLC to Rsn Properties LLC, 1908 Fernwood Ave, Toledo, $143,300, (10/30)

Pearl Property Management Group LLC to Rsn Properties LLC, 2149 Dorr St, Toledo, $143,300, (10/30)

Pearl Property Management Group LLC to Rsn Properties LLC, 713 Elysian Ave, Toledo, $67,600, (10/30)

Pearl Property Management Group LLC to Rsn Properties LLC, 715 Elysian Ave, Toledo, $67,600, (10/30)

Pearl Property Management Group LLC to Rsn Properties LLC, 917 Forest Ave, Toledo, $143,300, (10/30)

Ahmed Waseem to Casa Fortune Four Lp, 1618 Vance St, Toledo, $11,500, (10/31)

Totco Homes LTD An Ohio Limited to Osman Maha H, 1445 Oakwood Ave, Toledo, $22,900, (10/31)

Restle Joseph to Ramadan Helal, 2116 Kensington Rd, Toledo, $36,800, (10/31)

Daniels Myra D to Daniels Myra D & Trayvon M Brock (orsurvtc), 2308 Nebraska Ave, Toledo, $0, (11/01)

Greenlee Larail to Moss Brian, 232 N Hawley St, Toledo, $500, (11/01)

Barker Thomas A to Ratsavong Sengsavanh & Phoulom (orsurvtc), 3826 Loch Lomond Ave, Toledo, $49,000, (11/01)

Scott Eddie to Wright Stanley H, 1521 Buckingham St, Toledo, $6,000, (11/01)

Dunston Ruby Erlene to Bayview Loan Servicing LLC A Delaware Limited, 1929 Joffre St, Toledo, $12,000, (11/02)

Awls Claude B & Roslyn A to Bellner Joseph C, 4236 Terrace View S, Toledo, $142,000, (11/02)

Alexander Melanie B to Casa Fortune Four Lp, 1928 Dorr St, Toledo, $12,000, (11/02)

Ohlman Geraldine Trustee to Fandrey Susan Trustee, 3915 Hill Ave, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

Wells Fargo Usa Holdings Inc As Successor By to Fischer Kevin, 634 Richards Rd, Toledo, $58,000, (11/02)

Federal National Mortgage Association to Ovwigho Ovie, 1662 Avondale Ave, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

Adams Eduardo to Peterson Jovon P, 1545 Avondale Ave, Toledo, $1,200, (11/02)

Walton Eric W Trustee to Wynresearch LLC, 4153 Dorchester Dr, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

43608

Exempt

Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat to Toledo-lucas County Public Library, 238 E Manhattan Blvd, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Residential

Kynard Saaviere Etal to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 3408 Maple St, Toledo, $0, (10/29)

Lz One LTD An Ohio Limited Liability Company to Muniru Nuru Deen, 250 E Streicher St, Toledo, $3,500, (10/29)

Lee Kelley to Quinn Fred M Jr, 9 W Streicher St, Toledo, $100, (10/29)

Middlesex Investment Holdings LLC to Toledo Quiqui Realty Lc, 3201 Maher St, Toledo, $36,500, (10/29)

Vallejo Phillip & Olga to Vallejo Phillip & Olga, 332 E Lake St, Toledo, $0, (10/29)

Vallejo Phillip & Olga to Vallejo Phillip & Olga, 334 E Lake St, Toledo, $0, (10/29)

U.s. Bank Trust National Association (as to Young Listings LLC, 420 E Central Ave, Toledo, $10,000, (10/29)

Norwood Johnella to Lexington Hills LLC, 3014 Stickney Ave, Toledo, $50, (10/30)

Page Robyn N to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 141 W Central Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/30)

Nuhfer Linda to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 291 Arcadia Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/30)

Pearl Property Management Group LLC to Rsn Properties LLC, 1811 Ridgewood Ave, Toledo, $143,300, (10/30)

Pearl Property Management Group LLC to Rsn Properties LLC, 24 E Manhattan Blvd, Toledo, $143,300, (10/30)

Pearl Property Management Group LLC to Rsn Properties LLC, 340 E Hudson St, Toledo, $67,600, (10/30)

Mk Housing LLC An Ohio Limited Liability to Toledo Transformation LLC, 2821 A St, Toledo, $17,000, (10/30)

Kubiak Velma M to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 213 W Oakland St, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Meyer James & Catherine Hillebrand- to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 26 W Streicher St, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Middlesex Investment Holdings LLC to Bjg Investment Solutions LLC A Limited Liability, 815 Booth Ave, Toledo, $37,000, (11/01)

Keybank National Association to Costilla Alicia, 2902 Chestnut St, Toledo, $26,400, (11/01)

Secretary Of Housing & Urban Development to Garcia Maria L Deleon, 3315 Beaumont Dr, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

Shoecraft Velma to Graham Karis Et Al, 815 Oneida St, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

Shoecraft Velma to Graham Karis Et Al, 817 Oneida St, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

Graham Levon to Graham Levon, 552 E Weber St, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

Minkowski Georgia Tr to Home Partners LLC, 448 E Hudson St, Toledo, $27,000, (11/02)

Smith Shawron to Mattie Milano Fathalla, 629 Russell St, Toledo, $31,500, (11/02)

Uribe Ramon Gomez to Olvera Nina Rose, 434 Bronson Ave, Toledo, $10,500, (11/02)

Layman Victoria to Pickerel Jacob E, 3256 Maher St, Toledo, $32,960, (11/02)

Roy Andy T to Weikinger Michael, 249 E Oakland St, Toledo, $13,000, (11/02

43609

Exempt

Toledo Transformation LLC to Boone Robert, 614 Myers St, Toledo, $67,000, (10/31)

Residential

Guilliod Eric E Jr & Angelica M to 1107 Walbridge Ave LLC, 1107 Walbridge Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/29)

Barton Denzell to Casa Fortune Four Lp, 923 Orchard St, Toledo, $7,000, (10/30)

Durant Jeffrey M & Ramona R to Fannie Mae Aka Federal National, 1060 Francis Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/30)

Hey Listen Mandyhan LLC to Hill Kenneth Etal, 752 Spencer St, Toledo, $20,000, (10/30)

Oswald Dan J Etal to Paz Princess Dela, 708 Caswell Ave, Toledo, $68,000, (10/30)

Pearl Property Management Group LLC to Rsn Properties LLC, 569 Colburn St, Toledo, $67,600, (10/30)

Toledo 3 Residential Capital Management to Ohlemacher Investments Ii LLC, 1856 Finch St, Toledo, $28,500, (10/31)

Fleck David M & Pamela L to Rayman Dennis F Et Al (orsurvtc), 747 Orchard St, Toledo, $1, (10/31)

Wright Stanley Howard to Down Wit It LLC An Ohio Limited Liability Company, 660 Walbridge Ave, Toledo, $1, (11/01)

Equity Trust Co Custodianfbo Michael J W to Sjr Holdings LLC, 157 Eldred Ave, Toledo, $30,700, (11/01)

Williams Alajuwon to Williams Alajuwon, 701 Lorain St, Toledo, $0, (11/01)

Wilson Tina M to Wilson Tina M, 1113 Harding Dr, Toledo, $0, (11/01)

Hughes Nathaniel to Bartley Robert J Jr, 332 Langdon St, Toledo, $1, (11/02)

Gene eld Real Estate Investment

Company to Bay Area Properties LLC, 1533 South Ave, Toledo, $35,000, (11/02)

Fairall Lawrence to Bay Area Properties LLC, 730 Thayer St, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

Streeter Gussie Lee to Cephus Lavette A, 637 Curtis St, Toledo, $300, (11/02)

Sahadi Theodore & Patricia to Sahadi Theodore & Patricia, 510 Hampton Ave, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

Lavalley Richard G Jr Trustee to Swan-del Enterprises LLC, 2061 Cummings Ave, Toledo, $25,000, (11/02)

Adka Properties LTD An Ohio Limited Liability to Tasbury Properties LLC An Ohio Limited Liability, 1424 South Ave, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

Adka Properties LTD to Tasbury Properties LLC An Ohio Limited Liability, 1710 Arlington Ave, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

Iskander Makarious to Tmm LLC An Ohio LLC, 601 Carlton St, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

43610

Exempt

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church to Coates Peter I, 811 Nesslewood Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/30)

Residential

Jackson Maria & Richard Wsr to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 3152 Parkwood Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/30)

Mays J R & P E to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 3225 Parkwood Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/30)

Rushing Antonio Lavelle to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 3256 N Detroit Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/30)

Roddy Danita C to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 3363 Maplewood Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/30)

Pearl Property Management Group LLC to Rsn Properties LLC, 3247 Cambridge Ave, Toledo, $143,300, (10/30)

Pearl Property Management Group LLC to Rsn Properties LLC, 515 Bates Rd, Toledo, $67,600, (10/30)

Pearl Property Management Group LLC to Rsn Properties LLC, 535 Win eld Rd, Toledo, $67,600, (10/30)

Allen Charles E Iii to Hicks Don J & Lavonna A (orsurvtc), 2535 Parkwood Ave, Toledo, $140,000, (10/31)

Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation to Keith Lewis A Etal, 3331 Parkwood Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Mack Frances J to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 3126 Glenwood Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Pettis Ricky to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 3208 Glenwood Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Dalton Denise to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 3417 N Detroit Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Brown Alfred Lee Jr to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 418 Boston Pl, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Williams Kristen to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 967 Islington St, Toledo, $0, (11/01)

Konkrete Capitol LLC to Holmes Antione, 318 Kenilworth Ave, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

43611

Exempt

Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat to Wilson Carole J, 403 Chicago St, Toledo, $0, (10/15)

Residential

Munier Jonathan & Tari to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Trustee, 5222 Brophy Dr, Toledo, $80,000, (10/29)

Donovan Karen S to Jennings Jeffrey J, 5577 304th St, Toledo, $86,000, (10/29)

Pearl Property Management Group LLC to Rsn Properties LLC, 1813 N Michigan St, Toledo, $143,300, (10/30)

Lake Brenda K to Tef, 5308 Ketukkee Trl, Toledo, $138,900, (10/30)

Wilson Carole J to Wilson Carole J, 405 Chicago St, Toledo, $0, (10/30)

Midwest Coast Properties LLC An Ohio to Anaya Bryon A, 2302 Ottawa River Rd, Toledo, $101,500, (10/31)

Eiseman Shirley L to Eiseman Shirley L, 2044 Keen Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Voegeli Daniel Kevin to Fajkos Edward J & Mary P (orsurvtc), 2946 N 109th St, Toledo, $95,000, (10/31)

Stenberg Trevor D & Nicole M to Hartford David, 4834 287th St, Toledo, $139,000, (10/31)

Longoria Carolina H to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 3101 N Erie St, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Mierzejewski Jan A to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 3431 140th St, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Super Robert to Super Robert, 5948 Villamar Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Ziegler Joseph to Clay Kyle G, 2843 115th St, Toledo, $134,000, (11/01)

Leach Thomas to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 5902 315th St, Toledo, $0, (11/01)

Leach Thomas to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 5904 315th St, Toledo, $0, (11/01)

Pultz Dallas to Pultz Dallas, 6016 322nd St, Toledo, $0, (11/01)

Raczkowski Patricia A to Stiles Alex M, 2866 111th St, Toledo, $77,000, (11/01)

Boecker Virginia M to Boecker Scott G, 3105 125th St, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

Federal National Mortgage Association to Drake Alan Investment LLC, 3553 Waldorf Dr, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

Wozniak Julie A Etal to Laberdee Jarret T, 5225 Ketukkee Trl, Toledo, $139,900, (11/02)

Dudek Jeffrey A to Morris Levi, 4348 289th St, Toledo, $90,000, (11/02)

N.e.d., LLC to Snyder Matthew J, 6016 324th St, Toledo, $53,000, (11/02)

43612

Commercial

Earl Robert D Et Al to Earl Brothers LLC, 1525 W Laskey Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/29)

Residential

Dymarkowski Dan to Lexington Investments LTD An Ohio Limited, 4223 Birchall Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/29)

Bank Of America Na to Secretary Of Housing And Urban, 4147 N Lockwood Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/29)

Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation to Wilson John, 4210 Lyman Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/29)

Knakiewicz James J & Deborah L to Boileau Scott G Sr, 1252 Royalton Rd, Toledo, $46,000, (10/30)

Rockford Investments LLC An Ohio Limited to Chi Real Estate Holding LLC, 4115 North Haven Ave, Toledo, $38,000, (10/30)

Huntley Gloria J to Citimortgage Inc, 1045 Alcott Ave, Toledo, $44,200, (10/30)

Abdoney Edward to Greater Metropolitan Title, 3510 Revere Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/30)

Brown Richard A to Kamer Michelle, 4112 Walker Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/30)

Nowakowski Anna L to Nowakowski Jeffrey R Et Al, 4047 Lyman Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/30)

Born Eva D to Npp Residential LLC, 1338 Crestwood Rd, Toledo, $31,000, (10/30)

Sodd James D to Sanchez William, 415 Austin St, Toledo, $200, (10/30)

Root Jason W to Seoane Aurelio Jesus, 164 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo, $1,000, (10/30)

Lechman John D to Bennett Amber Et Al, 4136 Commonwealth Ave, Toledo, $70,000, (10/31)

Ditech Financial LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association, 4139 Jackman Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Foley Eileen P Trustee to P tzer Daniel (suc Tr) Of The Eileen P Foley, 4325 Lowe Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Wilczynski Victoria Etal to Crawford Brandy, 950 E Alexis Rd, Toledo, $100, (11/01)

Mehiel Laura M to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 3712 Hazelhurst Ave, Toledo, $0, (11/01)

Kaltenbach Keith Et Al to Mchugh Cheryl Ann, 42 California Blvd, Toledo, $0, (11/01)

Red Cat Ohio Partners Llp An Ohio Limite to Ohio Cash ow LLC, 1719 Mans eld Rd, Toledo, $34,000, (11/01)

Scott Michael S & Rosemary M Orsurvtc to Archer Toriano, 4134 Lyman Rd, Toledo, $59,000, (11/02)

Laird Katheryn C Trustee to Bearcats Of Toledo LLC, 732 Gramercy Ave, Toledo, $58,500, (11/02)

Greater Metropolitan Title, LLC As Trus to Bluestone Custom Rentals LLC, 1481 Berdan Ave, Toledo, $34,999, (11/02)

Flood Raymond J Trustee to Drinkwater Jenniffer, 4214 N Lockwood Ave, Toledo, $42,000, (11/02)

Joseph Teresa M to Henderson Philip C, 129 E Northgate Pkwy, Toledo, $46,000, (11/02)

Lewczynski Thomas Etal to Lewczyns- ki Thomas Etal, 617 Regina Pkwy, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

Serres Lawrence E & Sharon L to Mckeand Jason S, 3816 Hazelhurst Ave, Toledo, $32,500, (11/02)

Serres Lawrence E Jr & Sharon L to Mckeand Jason S, 3820 Hazelhurst Ave, Toledo, $32,500, (11/02)

Serres Lawrence E to Mckeand Jason S, 3836 Hazelhurst Ave, Toledo, $32,500, (11/02)

Serres Lawrence E &sharon L to Mckeand Jason S, 3854 Hazelhurst Ave, Toledo, $32,500, (11/02)

Miller Robert J & Nancy J to Miller Robert J, 6076 Curson Dr, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

43613

Commercial

Baca Earl LLC An Ohio Limited Liability to Twinwall Mhc LLC, 2701 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/29)

Baca Earl LLC An Ohio Limited Liability to Twinwall Mhc LLC, 2703 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/29)

Baca Earl LLC An Ohio Limited Liability to Twinwall Mhc LLC, 2757 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/29)

Residential

Toledo Lease Purchase LLC to Aston Properties LLC, 2604 Ivy Pl, Toledo, $48,000, (10/29)

Case Angela L to Case Sierra Et Al, 1821 Newport Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/29)

Wisniewski David A Et Al to Fesh Kristen A, 2547 Pershing Dr, Toledo, $81,200, (10/29)

Case Denise to Howell Properties LLC, 5848 Meadowvale Dr, Toledo, $55,000, (10/29)

Sullivan Marcia J to Mckenzie Ruth L & Kenneth W (orsurvtc), 5114 Fairgreen Dr, Toledo, $165,000, (10/29)

Woo Jonathan to Smith Scott Royal Trustte Of The 2027 Berkshire, 2027 Berkshire Pl, Toledo, $0, (10/29)

Craig James to Stone Adam R, 2738 Oak Grove Pl, Toledo, $102,000, (10/29)

Greater Metropolitan Title A Division Of to Wells Lauren J, 2846 Oak Grove Pl, Toledo, $110,000, (10/29)

Corfman Cynthia J to Corfman Cynthia J, 4751 Vogel Dr, Toledo, $150,000, (10/30)

Hildebrand Benjamin P to Hildebrand Benjamin P & Maureen C, 4112 Douglas Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/30)

Kolar Benjamin D & Heather M to Koepke Louis R, 3149 Oak Grove Pl, Toledo, $115,000, (10/30)

Kolhoff Eileen M Successor Trustee to Kolhoff William J, 3902 Bowen Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/30)

Cox Dexter J & Barbara J to Cox Barbara J, 2004 Barrows St, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Cox Dexter J & Barbara J to Cox Barbara J, 2008 Barrows St, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Vas Brian S to Ortman Bailey Kristen, 5639 King Arthur Ct, Toledo, $109,900, (10/31)

Peoples Merle J Trustee to Peoples Merle J, 3435 Northwood Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Peoples Merle J Trustee to Peoples Merle J, 3437 Northwood Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Peoples Merle J Trustee to Peoples Merle J, 3441 Northwood Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Keener Blanche S Et Al to Toth Morgan, 5134 Sheila Dr, Toledo, $79,900, (10/31)

Doty Terry L & David L to Doty David L, 5640 Winona Rd, Toledo, $0, (11/01)

Prosperity Homes & Holding Company to Landis Kurt C Etal (orsurvtc), 2219 Charlestown Ave, Toledo, $114,000, (11/01)

Kidd Craig A to Runckel Nicholas M Etal (orsurvtc), 2402 Lambert Dr, Toledo, $97,500, (11/01)

4440 Grantley Rd LLC An Ohio Limited Lia to Sullivan Marcia, 4440 Grantley Rd, Toledo, $92,900, (11/01)

Ohio Cash Flow LLC to Woo Jonathan, 1727 Berkshire Pl, Toledo, $53,900, (11/01)

Terrapen Fund to Lim Hye R, 1924 Berdan Ave, Toledo, $36,571, (11/02)

Petz Robert J & June B Trustees to Nelson Karen L Suc Tr, 5718 Gay St, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

Aubry Timothy J & Cynthias to Ng Investments LTD An Ohio Limited Liability, 3320 Morrell Dr, Toledo, $69,000, (11/02)

Federal National Mortgage Association to Silica Investment Group LLC, 5320 Sandra Dr, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

43614

Commercial

Burke Cheryl Trustee to Gfc Properties LLC, 1302 Harvard Blvd, Toledo, $200,000, (11/02)

Exempt

Preferred Properties Inc to Preferred Properties Inc, 4325 Holly Hill Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Preferred Properties Incan Ohio Non-pro to Preferred Properties Incan Ohio Non-pro, 2180 Aberdeen Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Residential

Rich David B to Boyle Lawrence P Jr, 2335 Heatherwood Dr, Toledo, $140,000, (10/29)

Owed Jill M to Brandt Andrew D & Callie S (orsurvtc), 3745 Tall Oaks Rd, Toledo, $135,000, (10/29)

Holliman Melissa Etal to Holliman Melissa Etal, 4306 W River Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/29)

Martin L W & C F to Martin Charlene F, 1162 Brigitte Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/29)

Stengle Michael P & Kathys (trustees) to The Stengle Group LTD An Ohio Limited Liability, 3063 Dorian Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/29)

Stengle Michael & Kathy Strustees Etal to The Stengle Group LTD An Ohio Limited Liability, 3160 Dorian Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/29)

Stengle Michael P & Kathys Trustees to The Stengle Group LTD An Ohio Limited Liability, 3763 Tall Oaks Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/29)

Davis Katie M to Davis Katie M, 4265 Blackthorn Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/30)

Erickson Victoria L to Meinzer Colin J & Breanna R (orsurvtc), 2263 Burroughs Dr, Toledo, $188,500, (10/30)

Stowe Jennifer M to Vallejo Joel A, 3537 Prairie Ave, Toledo, $114,900, (10/30)

Denman David A (suc Tr) Of The Beatrice to Villa Ezekiel, 1884 Wildwood Rd, Toledo, $110,000, (10/30)

Campos Sharon K to Campos Sharon K & Jason R (orsurvtc), 2204 Aberdeen Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Campos Sharon K to Campos Sharon K & Jason R (orsurvtc), 2206 Aberdeen Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Bene cial Properties LLC to Caraway Kathleen Sue & Jill Marie Schreiner, 4019 Southway Ct, Toledo, $175,000, (10/31)

Gwin Robert G & Mary Ellen to Gwin Robert G & Mary Ellen, 3119 Dorian Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Koepfer Henry L & Sylvia J Trustees to Mcintire Nicole M Trustee Of The Henry L Koepfer, 3340 Muir eld Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Moore Judith K to Moore Judith K, 3403 Blairmont Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Stambaugh Von L & Faith L to Stambaugh Von L & Faith L, 2717 Sandalwood Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Kirschner Robert C & Elizabeth Trustee to Baird Gary R & Barbara J (orsurvtc), 5733 Brook Cliffe Rd, Toledo, $153,000, (11/01)

Coe Mark A to O’neal Mellysa L, 2141 Westedge Dr, Toledo, $133,900, (11/01)

Welch Averill M to Welch Averill M Et Al (orsurvtc), 3217 Rocksberry Ave, Toledo, $0, (11/01)

Federal National Mortgage Association to Guyton Thomas Jacob, 3434 Island Ave, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

Cad Tavern, Inc. to Living Life Casually LLC An Ohio LLC, 1660 Brownstone Blvd, Toledo, $41,500, (11/02)

Cad Tavern, Inc. to Living Life Casually LLC An Ohio LLC, 1666 Brownstone Blvd, Toledo, $41,500, (11/02)

Fifth Third Mortgage Company to Mainardi Glenn & Sarah, 166 Dartmouth Dr, Toledo, $67,000, (11/02)

43615

Commercial

John D Garand Ii Trustee to Crawford Jennifer A, 860 Ansonia St, Oregon, $0, (10/29)

Earl Robert D Et Al to Earl Brothers LLC, 5247 Renwyck Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/29)

Earl Robert D Et Al to Earl Brothers LLC, 5257 Renwyck Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/29)

Aunt Maes Holdings LLC Anohio LLC to Broken Investments LLC, 4919 South Ave, Toledo, $145,200, (10/30)

Aunt Maes Holdings LLC Anohio LLC to Broken Investments LLC, 4929 South Ave, Toledo, $145,200, (10/30)

Horizon Investment Group to Endless Adventures LLC, 404 S Reynolds Rd, Toledo, $250,000, (10/30)

Exempt

Hull Lynn M to Alexander James H & Renita F (orsurvtc), 1607 London Ridge Ct, Toledo, $187,000, (10/31)

P2 Incorporated An Ohnon-pro t Corp to P2 Incorporated An Ohnon-pro t Corp, 1623 Copley Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Preferred Properties Inc to Preferred Properties Inc, 5520 Nebraska Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Preferred Properties Incan Oh Corp. Not to Preferred Properties Incan Oh Corp. Not, 5337 Darlene Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Residential

Jones Robert J to Jones Robert J Trustee Of The Nicole D Jones, 7456 Timbers Edge Blvd, Toledo, $0, (10/29)

Tehmeena Cheema & Green Properties LLC to LLC Michaelwsaad, 190 Kingswood Trl, Toledo, $34,650, (10/29)

Hogue Dolores Etal to Rico Maria, 112 Bromwich Ln, Toledo, $0, (10/29)

Bolton Brandon J Etal to Sun Communities Operating Llp, 5702 Angola Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/29)

Frusher Judith A Etal to Terry Rebecca L, 5003 Burlingame Dr, Toledo, $65,000, (10/29)

Price Linda A to Torres Edgardo, 6955 Dorr St, Toledo, $99,900, (10/29)

Hegde Sujata Trustee to Tremblay Jennifer, 2716 E Dauber Dr, Toledo, $382,500, (10/29)

Sun Communities to Vogelsang Heidi Etal, 5702 Angola Rd, Toledo, $20,850, (10/29)

White Susan S to White Susan S Trustee Of The Susan S White, 13 Stableside S, Toledo, $0, (10/29)

White Susan S to White Susan S Trustee Of The Susan S White, 14 Stableside S, Toledo, $0, (10/29)

Hoy Paula A & Robert S to Harris Amanda G & Samuel (orsurvtc), 2003 Eileen Rd, Toledo, $81,900, (10/30)

Smith Kenneth L to Randolph Gary, 502 N Holland Sylvania Rd, Toledo, $35,000, (10/30)

Skiver Ryan to Us Bank National Association Trustee, 6121 Foxcroft Rd, Toledo, $59,333, (10/30)

Adams Phillip G to 4343 W Bancroft LLC, 4343 W Bancroft St, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Hull Lynn M to Alexander James H & Renita F (orsurvtc), 1607 London Ridge Ct, Toledo, $187,000, (10/31)

Hunter James F to Armstrong Rachel Marie, 5345 Morrow Rd, Toledo, $60,000, (10/31)

Federal National Mortgage Association to Darah Brian, 6134 W Bancroft St, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Mohr Kathleen M to Mohr Kathleen M, 6520 Wild Oaks Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Lincycomb Jamie to Papio Tina, 7519 Dorr St, Toledo, $500, (10/31)

Recknagel Dan & Suham (or Survtc) to Recknagel Dan & Suham (or Survtc), 6110 White Oak Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Roush Janice to Roush Janice, 514 N Holland Sylvania Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Roush Janice to Roush Janice, 518 N Holland Sylvania Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Guess Nicole A to Camp Kerry J & Sandra, 110 Lyric Ln, Toledo, $90,000, (11/01)

Richard Shannon M to Emens Joseph Edward, 2251 Whispering Pines Dr, Toledo, $164,900, (11/01)

Cook Jennifer L to Jung Carlotta, 4708 Southaire Dr, Toledo, $82,900, (11/01)

Pyle Rachel & David Kowalski Wros to Pyle Rachel M, 7519 Dorr St, Toledo, $0, (11/01)

Schemenauer Janice K to Schemenau- er Janice K, 4343 W Bancroft St, Toledo, $0, (11/01)

Nwo Rent LLC An Ohio Limited Liability Company to Beyer Christopher J, 909 Sawyer Rd, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

Nwo Rent LLC An Ohio Limited Liability Company to Beyer Christopher J, 915 Sawyer Rd, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

Fey Robert W to Bryan Harold L & Lillie E (orsurvtc), 1223 Cuba St, Toledo, $96,450, (11/02)

Mulinex Jerry A & Susan Lthomas to Cordonnier Jacob & Susan M (orsur- vtc), 6766 Woodlake Dr, Toledo, $157,000, (11/02)

Njoku Apollos N to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Trustee, 4654 Vallejo Dr, Toledo, $38,000, (11/02)

Noble Charles A Jr & Patricia A to Glowbowski Jeffery B & Jaime L (orsurvtc), 1231 Parkglen Ct, Toledo, $193,000, (11/02)

Campbell Etta Mae to Horton Christine A, 1913 Willowhill Ln, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

Bass Tameshia Harris to Hsbc Bank Usa Na Trustee, 5827 Greenridge Ln, Toledo, $85,000, (11/02)

Johnson Percy J & Anna L to Johnson Anna L, 4345 Truxton Pl, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

Evans Christopher L to Meridian Homes LLC, 5720 Aspen Dr, Toledo, $42,000, (11/02)

Reder Richard M & Penelope B to Williams Rashaunda, 6115 Foxcroft Rd, Toledo, $137,900, (11/02)

43616

Commercial

Residential

Rose Cecil R to Deverna James & Robin, 134 S Stadium Rd, Oregon, $5,000, (10/29)

Chudey Richard A & Beverly J (orsurvtc) to Chudey Beverly J, 3220 N Eastmoreland Dr, Oregon, $0, (10/30)

Holinlo Michelle to Citimortgage Inc, 2040 Grange St, Oregon, $34,667, (10/30)

Blackledge Roy C to Nelson Gavin R, 5118 Seaman Rd, Oregon, $94,000, (10/30)

Miller Nicholas M & Kristine M Heckli to Patterson Ear T & Terri L Medere- (orsurvtc), 2923 Eastmoreland Dr, Oregon, $165,000, (10/30)

Price Paul E & Ruth A to Price Ruth A, 5255 Seaman Rd, Oregon, $0, (10/30)

Elliott Nancy L to Elliott Nancy L (trustee) Of The Nancy L, 3205 North Reach Dr, Oregon, $0, (10/31)

Burgess Michael D & Lisa A to Etts Garrett J, 2447 Ridgeway Dr, Oregon, $90,000, (10/31)

Lytle Alice M to Hannah Lori K, 18 N Whittlesey Ave, Oregon, $120,000, (10/31)

Lytle Alice M to Hannah Lori K, 20 N Whittlesey Ave, Oregon, $120,000, (10/31)

Lytle Alice M to Hannah Lori K, 24 N Whittlesey Ave, Oregon, $120,000, (10/31)

Lytle Alice M to Hannah Lori K, 2716 Worth St, Oregon, $120,000, (10/31)

Lytle Alice M to Hannah Lori K, 28 N Whittlesey Ave, Oregon, $120,000, (10/31)

Louisville Title Agency For Nw Oh Inc Tr to Hartke Jonathon D & Emily Etal, 5071 Giverny Rd, Oregon, $286,724, (10/31)

Martinez Michelle Etal to Kennedy Heather, 1041 Mambrino Rd, Oregon, $0, (11/01)

Dlr Acquisitions, LLC to Watkins Dustin & Danielle (orsurvtc), 5148 Merlot Dr, Oregon, $30,000, (11/01)

Sayco Properties LLC to Bollman Michael P, 2745 Starr Ave, Oregon, $80,000, (11/02)

Hecklinger Mark D Etal to Hecklinger Properties LLC An Ohio Limited, 4440 Navarre Ave, Oregon, $0, (11/02)

Joehlin Robert J to Joehlin Robert J Trustee, 5830 Brown Rd, Oregon, $0, (11/02)

Purtee Deette to Kuyoth Tonia, 3165 Cindy Dr, Oregon, $195,000, (11/02)

Segur Diane M to Marek Diane M Trustee, 3834 Seaman Rd, Oregon, $0, (11/02)

43617

Residential

Welzbacher Todd F to Welzbacher Todd F & Marion K (orsurvtc), 7513 Castle Ridge Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Adams Roger O to Disher Alyssa Mae, 8060 W Bancroft St, Toledo, $87,900, (11/01)

Mulinex Jerry A & Susanl Thomas to Cordonnier Jacob & Susan M (orsurvtc), 6753 Woodlake Dr, Toledo, $155,000, (11/02)

43618

Residential

Shull Ronald E to Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb As Trustee, 5919 Bay Shore Rd, Oregon, $0, (11/01)

43620

Commercial

Forfeited Land to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 2582 Monroe St, Toledo, $0, (10/30)

Residential

Isom Bertha M to Womack Christopher N, 2410 Lawton Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/29)

Adams Properties Of Toledo LLC to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 2421 Hollywood Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Adams Properties Of Toledo LLC to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 2425 Hollywood Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Woods Jonniebelle to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 2450 Hollywood Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Konkrete Capitol LLC to Holmes Antione, 540 Winthrop St, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

43623

Commercial

Peaks Properties Toledo, LLC A Michigan to Peaks Properties Toledo, LLC A Michigan, 5060 Monroe St, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Residential

Kruse John A & Cheryl Lee to Kruse John A & Cheryl L Trustees Of The John, 4310 Harvest Ln, Toledo, $0, (10/29)

Stefanick Theresa A to Long Diane, 3918 Donegal Ln, Toledo, $95,000, (10/29)

Nyitrai Michael Jr & Jessica L to May Manasses L Sr & Christina Turner (orsurvtc), 3844 Brockton Dr, Toledo, $180,000, (10/29)

Tohme Ziad N & Seba A to Tohme Seba, 4856 High Oaks Blvd, Toledo, $0, (10/29)

Nowakowski Patsy to Hen Pen LLC (The), 5722 Waterford Pl, Toledo, $0, (10/30)

Hildebrand Benjamin P to Hildebrand Benjamin P & Maureen C, 4909 Harvest Ln, Toledo, $0, (10/30)

Rosa Bruno A & Suzanne M to Roeder Devon, 3358 Forest Grove Dr, Toledo, $95,500, (10/30)

Van Zyl Jean Pierre to Bobroski Juliana M, 5418 Honeymaple Ln, Toledo, $128,000, (10/31)

Kennedy Cynthia N to Kennedy Cynthia N, 4806 High Oaks Blvd, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development to Koralewski Tracy, 4828 Harvest Ln, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Secretary Of Veterans Affairs An Of cer Of The to Lee Lane, 4636 Kathy Ln, Toledo, $0, (10/31) Vogiatzis Stratos Etal to Mccabe

Sophia Etal, 4635 Gilhouse Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/31)

Ageel Mohammed H Etal to Arquette Heather & Thomas (orsurvtc), 4110 Forestlawn Rd, Toledo, $255,000, (11/01)

The Bank Of New York Mellon Successor Trs to Carlino Group LLC, 4059 Sherwood Forest Manor Rd, Toledo, $70,550, (11/02)

Benham Roger L Jr & Barbara Co-trustees to Taylor Brittany L, 5853 Yarmouth Ave, Toledo, $119,930, (11/02)

43624

Exempt

City Of Toledo to Mbkg Properties LLC, 131 18th St, Toledo, $0, (11/02)

Residential

Swartz David L & Kristie to Scheurer Logan & Whitney (orsurvtc), 745 Washington St, Toledo, $250,000, (11/01)

WOOD COUNTY

Bowling Green

Commercial

Halleck Andrew J & Deena to Charles & Kenneth Holdings LTD, 1047 N Main St, $0, (10/29)

Halleck Andrew J & Deena to Charles & Kenneth Holdings LTD, 1049 N Main St, $0, (10/29)

Mjjs Rentals LLC to Seaway Property Management LTD, 0 S College Dr, $0, (10/30)

Mjjs Rentals LLC to Seaway Property Management LTD, 222 S College Dr, $0, (10/30)

Mjjs Rentals LLC to Seaway Property Management LTD, 228 S College Dr, $0, (10/30)

Bennett Enterprises Inc to 1540 E Wooster LLC, 1540 E Wooster St, $1,200,000, (10/31)

Rn Group LLC to Normandy Lane LLC, 0 E Napoleon Rd, $2,450,000, (11/01)

Rn Group LLC to Normandy Lane LLC, 750 S College Dr, $2,450,000, (11/01)

Rn Group LLC to Normandy Lane LLC, 751 High St, $2,450,000, (11/01)

Residential

Airhart William & Kieffer Katarina to Richards John, 222 N Grove St, $196,500, (10/29)

Harper Thomas & Simon Carol to Harper Thomas, 1429 Muir eld Dr, $0, (10/29)

Hoose David A & Nancy R to Witt Jerrod W & Yarnell Elizabeth M, 734 Sand Ridge Rd, $213,900, (10/29)

Molina Thomas J & Connie to Lampasone Allison M, 216 E Leroy Ave, $133,500, (10/29)

Tbch Properties LTD to Hoose David A & Hoose Nancy R, 1332 Pin Oak Ct, $318,685, (10/29)

Colvin Wayne S & Cynthia C to Rohrs Kyle & Rohrs Melanie J, 865 Country Club Dr, $253,000, (10/30)

Ice Holdings Bg LLC to Kuhlman Jamie C & Kuhlman Kasey J, 422 N Main St, $130,000, (10/30)

Klein Thomas D & Dianne S to Holden Brett E & Holden Karen L, 1043 Village Dr, $144,000, (10/30)

Mjjs Rentals LLC to Seaway Property Management LTD, 230 S College Dr, $0, (10/30)

Mjjs Rentals LLC to Seaway Property Management LTD, 234 S College Dr, $0, (10/30)

Butler June E to Butler Donald W & Butler Daniel E & Christensen Diane L, 243 Eberly Ave, $0, (10/31)

Calcamuggio Dale L & Lisa M to Calcamuggio Lisa M, 1098 Bluejay Dr, $0, (10/31)

Custer Kevin R to Custer Kevin R & Custer Margaret E, 0 S Maple St, $0, (10/31)

Custer Kevin R to Custer Kevin R & Custer Margaret E, 420 S Maple St, $0, (10/31)

Pretzer Wallace L to Pretzer Wallace L Trustee, 918 Sunset Dr, $0, (10/31)

Colony Stephen F & Christy L to Everidge Enterpries LLC, 0 E Evers Ave, $165,000, (11/01)

Colony Stephen F & Christy L to Everidge Enterpries LLC, 301 E Evers Ave, $165,000, (11/01)

Grote Cheryl A to Fultz Raymond & Fultz Betty S, 803 Savoie Ave, $165,000, (11/01)

Airhart William A & Kieffer Katarina E to Airhart William A & Kieffer Katarina E, 237 Williams St, $72,500, (11/02)

Atha Jean L & Shetzer Carolyn R to Lloyd Duane A, 85 Nottingham Cross, $219,500, (11/02)

Martin Richard R & Martin Judith A to Colvin Wayne S & Colvin Cynthia C, 0 Country Club Dr, $320,000, (11/02)

Martin Richard R & Martin Judith A to Colvin Wayne S & Colvin Cynthia C, 845 Country Club Dr, $320,000, (11/02)

Parish Russell L & Karen J to Parish Karen J, 130 W Reed Ave, $0, (11/02)

Patton Sharon Sue to Med Tech Investments LLC, 0 Lehman Ave, $78,000, (11/02)

Patton Sharon Sue to Med Tech Investments LLC, 222 Lehman Ave, $78,000, (11/02)

Smith Michael L @(3) to Parsell Wesley & Parsell Lisa H, 121 E Leroy Ave, $100,000, (11/02)

Stanford Sandra A to Tam Fenrong R, 711 Pearl St, $90,000, (11/02)

Tobul Kenneth W & Lauren M to Airhart William A & Kieffer Katarina E, 237 Williams St, $72,500, (11/02)

Grand Rapids Village

Residential

Rahim Asra to Wilhelm Ian M & Wilhelm Brittany L, 24250 Second St, $120,000, (10/30)

Hoytville Village

Residential

Voigt Michael W to Morris Kimberly S, 19781 Needles Rd, $0, (11/02)

Luckey Village

Residential

Albright Charles L & Janice L to Albright Charles L & Janice L Trustees, 204 Adams St, $0, (10/31)

Albright Charles L & Janice L Trustees to Albright Janice L Trustee, 204 Adams St, $0, (10/31)

Millbury Village

Residential

Robinson Ronald G & Fonda L to Hm & Cm, 0 Railroad St, $159,900, (11/01)

Robinson Ronald G & Fonda L to Marchetto Hannah & Marchetto Chad, 0 Railroad St, $159,900, (11/01)

Robinson Ronald G & Fonda L to Marchetto Hannah & Marchetto Chad, 1355 Railroad St, $159,900, (11/01)

North Baltimore Village

Residential

Ball Maric to Strickland Trenton B, 0 E Water St, $72,500, (10/30)

Ball Maric to Strickland Trenton B, 601 E Water St, $72,500, (10/30)

Northwood City

Residential

Jones Bryan Lee & Stodghill Gina M to Wilson Kenneth M & Wilson Jacquel;ine A, 0 Anderson St, $0, (11/02)

Jones Bryan Lee & Stodghill Gina M to Wilson Kenneth M & Wilson Jacqueline A, 814 Anderson St, $0, (11/02)

Mccombs Timothy M &jennifer L to Gutekunst Steven J Sr, 214 Bradner Rd, $267,500, (11/02)

Pemberville Village

Residential

Albright Charles L & Janice L Trustees to Albright Janice L Trustee, 204 W Front St, $0, (10/31)

Perrysburg

Commercial

Nw Orleans Properties LLC to Nw Orleans Properties LLC, 0 Hollister Ln, $0, (10/29)

Nw Orleans Properties LLC to Nw Orleans Properties LLC, 3290 Levis Commons Blvd, $0, (10/29)

Residential

Algee Kimberly N to Algee Kimberly N Trustee, 4908 Prestonwood Rd, $0, (10/29)

Brosten Tracy L Trustee to Brosten Tracy L Trustee, 0 Findlay St, $0, (10/29)

Brosten Tracy L Trustee to Musgrove Richard L Jr & Musgrove Jessica, 0 Findlay St, $210,000, (10/29)

Brosten Tracy L Trustee to Brosten Tracy L Trustee, 901 Findlay St, $0, (10/29)

Brosten Tracy L Trustee to Musgrove Richard L Jr & Musgrove Jessica, 901 Findlay St, $210,000, (10/29)

Foster Brandon K & Tavia M to Coder Zach & Coder Aubrey, 12201 Jefferson St, $230,000, (10/29)

Zobor Kerry Green Successor Trustee to Miller David D & Miller Sharon K, 118 Ottekee Dr, $170,000, (10/29)

Zobor Kerry Green Trustee to Zobor Kerry Green Successor Trustee, 118 Ottekee Dr, $0, (10/29)

to Boring Donald R & Laureen P, 0 Elm St, $0, (10/30)

Boring Donald R & Laureen P to Boring Donald R & Laureen P, 0 Elm St, $0, (10/30)

Boring Donald R & Laureen P to Boring Laureen P, 0 Elm St, $0, (10/30)

Boring Donald R & Laureen P to Boring Laureen P, 910 Elm St, $0, (10/30)

Dold William H & Mary Lou to Dold William H Le & Dold Mary Lou Le, 0 Tricia Ct, $0, (10/30)

Dold William H & Mary Lou to Dold William H Le & Dold Mary Lou Le, 1210 Tricia Ct, $0, (10/30)

Greater Metropolitan Title LLC Trustee to Westfall Trust Properties LLC, 105 St Martin Dr, $0, (10/30)

Reymann Michael P Jr to Reymann Michael P Sr & Reymann Diane, 26736 Fort Meigs Rd, $0, (10/30)

Barr Bernard Jr to Barr Kenneth J & Barr James D & Conley Tabitha A Trustees, 0 Pine St, $0, (10/31)

Barr Bernard Jr to Barr Kenneth J & Barr James D & Conley Tabitha A Trustees, 955 Pine St, $0, (10/31)

Prokup Kathryn Ann to Prokup James M & Piejak Lisa A, 633 W Front St, $270,000, (10/31)

Louisville Title Agency For Nw Ohio Inc As Trustee to Saba Home Builders At Hawthorne LLC, 0 Barton Creek Dr, $50,000, (11/01)

Axius Development LLC to Wang Jiafan & Yang Hejie, 3253 Chasenwood Way, $290,500, (11/02)

Cameron James & Mary C to Rko, 0 Gar eld Dr, $106,500, (11/02)

Cameron James & Mary C to Rko, 586 Gar eld Dr, $106,500, (11/02)

Croy Alice M Trustee to Croy Randall R Successor Trustee, 318 Mulberry St, $0, (11/02)

Croy Randall R Successor Trustee to Almester Amy, 318 Mulberry St, $172,000, (11/02)

Rossford City

Residential

Horn Michael C & Minnick Tisha L to M & T Bank, 215 Jennings St, $77,100, (10/30)

Youngman David A & Kathleen A to Mcmanaway Steven, 0 Riverside Dr, $250,005, (10/31)

Bashore Anne Trustee to Vanlanding- ham Adelaide, 527 Sioux Trl, $0, (11/02)

Bullimore Judith & Schwartz Pamela K to Bullimore Benjamin, 543 Maybar Dr, $180,000, (11/02)

Picott David B to Picott David B & Picott Lynn C, 1265 Grassy Ln, $0, (11/02)

Unincorporated

Agricultural

Lewis Carol M 1/2 & Renee C 1/2 to Lewis Sorchik Renee C, 0 Hull Prairie Rd, $0, (10/29)

Storms Randy Etal to Storms Randy & Risenburg Nancy, 0 Bradner Rd, $15,000, (10/30)

Vetter Farms LLC to Marsh Theodore Trustee, 0 Milton Rd, $0, (10/30)

Vetter Farms LLC to Marsh Theodore Trustee, 0 Portage Rd, $0, (10/30)

Emch Michael W & Pattie J to Emch Michael W & Emch Patti J, 0 Dunbridge Rd, $0, (11/02)

Emch Michael W & Pattie J to Emch Michael W & Emch Patti J, 0 Dunbridge Rd, $0, (11/02)

Emch Michael W & Pattie J to Emch Michael W & Emch Patti J, 21450 Dunbridge Rd, $0, (11/02)

Commercial

to Williams James D & Jody L, 13962 Mitchell Rd, $0, (11/01)

Umg Investments LLC to Padmnabh Inc, 27393 Helen Dr, $275,000, (11/01)

Williams James D & Jody L to Williams James D & Williams Jody L, 13962 Mitchell Rd, $0, (11/01)

Williams James D & Jody L to Williams James D & Jody L, 14962 Sand Ridge Rd, $0, (11/01)

Page Guy to Page Guy A & Page Judith A Trustees, 6763 Commodore Dr, $0, (11/02)

Industrial

Page Guy to Page Guy A & Page Judith A Trustees, 0 Avenue Rd, $0, (11/02)

Residential

Akins Courtney L & Hanson-akins Amy F to Ballinger Dustin & Ballinger Kelly, 25428 Saddlebrook Blvd, $272,000, (10/29)

Downs Richard J & Heidi M to Downs Nathan J & Downs Lilly R, 18142 Tontogany Rd, $260,000, (10/29)

Louisville Title Agency For Nw Ohio Inc As Trustee to Sulewski Jeffrey T & Sulewski Janet M, 15127 E Sunset Maple Dr, $72,800, (10/29)

Louisville Title Agency For Nw Ohio Inc As Trustee to Carter Joseph J & Carter Kristen M, 15291 Silver Pine Ct, $299,807, (10/29)

Main Chase L to Main Chase & Chalk Lisa, 14053 Hannah Rd, $0, (10/29)

Midland Agency Of Northwest Ohio Inc Trustee to Hoch Kay L & Hoch Christopher A, 25080 Riva Ridge Ct, $47,900, (10/29)

Rittichier James & Marriott Sherri to Marriott Sherri L, 26820 Woodland Ct, $0, (10/29)

to State Of Ohio Department Of Transportation,, $0, (10/30)

to State Of Ohio Department Of Transportation,, $0, (10/30)

to State Of Ohio Department Of Transportation,, $0, (10/30)

Costic George A & Donna B Co-trust- ees to Costic George A & Donna B Co-trustees, 0 Middleton Pike, $0, (10/30)

Costic George A & Donna B Co-trust- Blvd, $0, (10/31)

Barr Bernard Jr & Nancy A t Real Estate Holdings LLC, 13 Carolina Dr, $0, (10/31)

Barr Bernard Jr & Nancy A to Real Estate Holdings LLC, N& B N& B N& B 28810 Georgia Rd, $0, (10/31)

Barr Bernard Jr & Nancy A to N & B Real Estate Holdings LLC, 28820 Georgia Rd, $0, (10/31)

Rodriguez Pamela S to Parish Andrew & Morris Robert, 0 Fort Meigs Blvd, $52,500, (10/31)

Rodriguez Pamela S to Parish Andrew & Morris Robert, 12479 Fort Meigs Blvd, $52,500, (10/31)

Wilshar Properties Ii LLC to Staten Michael & Blockberger Stephanie, 0 E Back Bay Rd, $43,000, (10/31)

Wilshar Properties Ii LLC to Wilshar Properties Ii LLC, 0 E Back Bay Rd, $0, (10/31)