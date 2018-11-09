Real estate transfers: Oct. 29 - Nov. 2

LUCAS COUNTY
43412
Agricultural
Metropolitan Park District Of The Toledo to Metropolitan Park District Of The Toledo, 611 S Howard Rd, Curtice, $0, (11/01)
Commercial
Smith Catherine L Trustee Of The to Anchor Pointe Boat-a-minium Association Inc, 10905 Corduroy Rd R, Curtice, $0, (10/29)
Residential
Forfeited Land to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 11966 Canal Ave, Curtice, $0, (10/30)
Siegler Donald H Ii to Cousino Michael J, 247 North St, Curtice, $3,000, (11/02)
43522
Residential
Schauff John E Jr to Bearss John T & Julia Tobias- (orsurvtc), 12411 S River Rd, Grand Rapids, $580,000, (11/02)
43528
Agricultural
Macqueen Robert H & Bernice M Trs to Macqueen Jeffery R & Bernice M Trs, 8001 Garden Rd, Holland, $0, (11/02)
Commercial
Buerk Aaron to Noitka Building LLC An Ohio Limited Liability, 1590 Albon Rd, Holland, $128,000, (11/01)
Residential
Massie Gerald Allan to Raven International Company LLC, 2043 Sherborn Dr, Holland, $0, (10/29)
Mjw Etal to Bruner Charles R, 533 Niagara Ave, Holland, $200,000, (10/30)
Parks Eric N & Susan L to Soulier Tim M & Crystal (orsurvtc), 8849 Royal Oak Dr, Holland, $384,000, (10/30)
Stewart Colin J & Heather M to Howard Michael S, 7729 Spring Haven Dr, Holland, $210,000, (10/31)
Williamson Victoria A Trustee to Nathanson Steven D & Patricia J (orsurvtc), 104 Treetop Pl, Holland, $310,000, (10/31)
Converse Brian M to Converse Brian M & Christina L (orsurvtc), 7054 Spring eld Hills Dr S, Holland, $0, (11/01)
Herbert Lee V Sr to Herbert Lee V Sr, 9750 Old State Line Rd, Holland, $0, (11/01)
Eagle Creek Builders & Developers Inc Dba to Shouldice Cheryl L Etal, 7815 Braeburn Ct, Holland, $42,900, (11/01)
Young David W Jr & Michelle D to Yeager Derek M Etal (orsurvtc), 332 Oak Hill Ct, Holland, $99,900, (11/01)
Leonard Stephen & Shelby Mathison Or to Fuentes Juan C & Alma Delia Canchola Guzman, 2139 Old Hickory Ln, Holland, $230,000, (11/02)
Beauch Jean A to Justen Gary T & Lauri A (orsurvtc), 7626 Baldwin Ct, Holland, $291,000, (11/02)
Reddy Sumitra P to Tohme Ziad N, 14 Tremore Way, Holland, $985,000, (11/02)
Dunya Flooring Inc to Walton Joshua & Crystal (orsurvtc), 739 Favony Ave, Holland, $128,000, (11/02)
43537
Commercial
Lj Remainder LLC to Lj Remainder LLC, 1031 Conant St, Maumee, $0, (11/01)
Residential
Moldawsky Mary Jane to Masters Stephen, 301 W Wayne St, Maumee, $182,500, (10/29)
Stengle Michael P & Kathys Trustees E to The Stengle Group LTD An Ohio Limited Liability, 2630 Seventh St, Maumee, $0, (10/29)
Miller Jean A & Phillip L to Boehm Devin A & Sarah (orsurvtc), 1529 Michigan Ave, Maumee, $118,000, (10/30)
Trevino Shawn to Cryan Joseph N, 828 Pierce St, Maumee, $90,000, (10/30)
Segel Robert & Janeth M Trustees to Vaughn Charles R & Sharon A (orsurvtc), 3028 Pleasant Hill Rd, Maumee, $150,000, (10/30)
Steinwand James W & Karen A Krist Steinw to Roe Sarah M & Joseph W (orsurvtc), 1212 Birch Ave, Maumee, $162,500, (10/31)
Blanke John H & Barbara M to Schardt Reginal D, 503 E William St, Maumee, $179,000, (10/31)
Wymer Earnest J to Wymer Earnest J, 806 Pierce St, Maumee, $0, (10/31)
Jbd Investments LLC to Fondren Development Group Inc, 5966 Forest Hills Ct, Maumee, $51,600, (11/01)
Jbd Investments LLC to Fondren Development Group Inc, 5970 Forest Hills Ct, Maumee, $51,600, (11/01)
Jbd Investments LLC to Fondren Development Group Inc, 5972 Forest Hills Ct, Maumee, $51,600, (11/01)
Jbd Investments LLC to Fondren Development Group Inc, 5978 Forest Hills Ct, Maumee, $51,600, (11/01)
Spellis Susan B to Gibbons Annette H & Preston Ernest, 7015 Springview Dr, Maumee, $190,000, (11/01)
Chapman Eric H to Maynard Ciara L & Armagast Brandon J, 626 Corey St, Maumee, $181,500, (11/01)
Fons Christina R to Parthemer Gregory Lee, 6640 Salisbury Rd, Maumee, $112,000, (11/01)
Reynolds Development Company to Beier Michael T Etal, 0 River Bend Ln, Maumee, $325,900, (11/02)
Kornasiewicz Amy L Trustee to Kallio Joseph P & Jessica A (orsurvtc), 1261 West eld Dr, Maumee, $149,500, (11/02)
Wysocki Faith A to Santos Sally Et Al (orsurvtc), 2818 Pleasant Hill Rd, Maumee, $150,000, (11/02)
Rcs Real Estate Investorsllc to Schauff John E & Tracy (orsurvtc), 3102 Alex Ct, Maumee, $32,000, (11/02)
Smith Keith B & Evelyn R to Wells Fargo Bank National Association, 1145 Richland St, Maumee, $65,000, (11/02)
43542
Agricultural
Mercer Charman L to Boyle Walter P, 10362 Monclova Rd, Monclova, $190,000, (11/01)
Residential
Miller Michael A & Laura to Mjw & Kaw (orsurvtc), 5862 Red Leaf Ln, Monclova, $332,500, (10/30)
Grochowski David & Susan A to Scherzer Steven T & Gina K (orsurvtc), 7849 North Branch, Monclova, $272,000, (10/31)
43558
Agricultural
West George H Jr to West George H Jr Et Al (orsurvtc), 6335 Providence Neapolis Swanton Rd, Swanton, $0, (11/01)
Residential
Hall Joseph R to Malone Joshua F & Ursula P (orsurvtc), 11339 Sager Rd, Swanton, $320,000, (10/29)
Boyet Caleb & Theresa to Malak Jeremy S & Rebecca L (orsurvtc), 12324 Soul Rd, Swanton, $242,000, (10/30)
Franklin Terry L to Franklin Terry L Trustee Of The Terry L, 14200 Archbold Whitehouse Rd, Swanton, $0, (11/01)
43560
Commercial
Hat eld Alan W & Victoria L to Siegel Michael, 8354 W Central Ave, Sylvania, $242,500, (10/31)
Residential
Leu Daniel M & Jennifer R to Hammond Jonathon P Etal, 4425 Weldwood Ln, Sylvania, $224,000, (10/29)
Mason Renee E Trustee to Nyitrai Michael Jr & Jessica (orsurvtc), 6038 Wild Ivy Ct, Sylvania, $280,000, (10/29)
Jan Knab Rachel L Et Al (orsurvtc) to Jan-knab Rachel L, 4003 Eaglehurst Dr, Sylvania, $0, (10/30)
Liu Songtao & Mengxiao Dai to Mengxiao Dai Etal, 6044 Sunny Lake Ct, Sylvania, $0, (10/30)
Vo Minh Quan Jack & Ha to Liu Xing Yang & Jenny Ma (orsurvtc), 5612 Clear Creek Ct, Sylvania, $360,000, (10/31)
Beebe Mark W & Tiffany R to Oen Nicholas J, 5016 Honora Dr, Sylvania, $149,900, (10/31)
Beebe Mark W & Tiffany R to Oen Nicholas J, 5020 Honora Dr, Sylvania, $149,900, (10/31)
Beebe Mark W & Tiffany R to Oen Nicholas J, 5024 Honora Dr, Sylvania, $149,900, (10/31)
Beebe Mark W & Tiffany R to Oen Nicholas J, 5028 Honora Dr, Sylvania, $149,900, (10/31)
Laforge Richard A & Joan M to Ceglarek Caitlin L, 4658 Cinnamon Ln, Sylvania, $250,000, (11/01)
Markos Christina D Suc Tr to Kunkle Joseph & Kristine (orsurvtc), 5210 S Main St, Sylvania, $55,000, (11/01)
O’neill M Nancy to Schifko Julie L Et Al, 6445 Madison Cove, Sylvania, $0, (11/01)
Fultz Raymond & Betty to Drake Adrienne & Thomas (orsurvtc), 4709 Wickford Dr W, Sylvania, $159,000, (11/02)
Liousville Title Agency For N.w. Ohio Inc to Liousville Title Agency For N.w. Ohio Inc, 9449 Sweetwater Ln, Sylvania, $0, (11/02)
Louisville Title Agency For N.w. Ohio Inc to Louisville Title Agency For N.w. Ohio Inc, 9450 Sweetwater Ln, Sylvania, $0, (11/02)
Louisville Title Agency For N.w. Ohio Inc to Louisville Title Agency For N.w. Ohio Inc, 9462 Sweetwater Ln, Sylvania, $0, (11/02)
Craig Pamela M to Moore Stacie, 7809 Hawkins Ct, Sylvania, $275,000, (11/02)
Rammuny Omar & Janna L Or Survtc to Talanda Ondrej & Anita Tamirisa (orsurvtc), 5934 Walnut Springs Blvd, Sylvania, $385,000, (11/02)
43566
Residential
Baker Darrel L & Cheryl L to Baker Jessica, 922 Farnsworth Rd, Waterville, $173,000, (10/29)
Buckeye Real Estate Group LLC An Ohio LLC to Thomas Jeremy & Holly M (orsurvtc), 833 River Lake Ct, Waterville, $326,900, (10/29)
Franklin Adam C & Amy L (orsurvtc) to Ward Steven R & Erika L (orsurvtc), 7720 Tournament Dr, Waterville, $52,000, (10/31)
Weibler Mark J & Kimberly A (orsurvtc) to Incorvaia John A & Elizabeth (orsurvtc), 122 Second St, Waterville, $109,500, (11/02)
43571
Residential
Walters Brodin L Etal to Walters Brodin L, 6439 Saddle Bridge Dr E, Whitehouse, $0, (10/30)
Carr Nicholas P to Irwin William, 6329 Weckerly Rd, Whitehouse, $145,000, (11/02)
43602
Commercial
Buchanan Greg to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 751 Indiana Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Buchanan Greg to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation,751 Indiana Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Residential
Lucas Housing Services Corporation An Oh to Jones Mary K, 841 Hildebrand Ave, Toledo, $30,000, (10/30)
Lucas Housing Services Corporation An Oh to Jones Mary K, 841 Hildebrand Ave, Toledo, $30,000, (10/30)
Pearl Property Management Group LLC to Rsn Properties LLC, 656 Palmwood Ave, Toledo, $143,300, (10/30)
43604
Commercial
Forfeited Land to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 321 22nd St, Toledo, $0, (10/30)
Forfeited Land to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 520 Elm St, Toledo, $0, (10/30)
City Of Toledo to City Of Toledo, 224 Water St, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
Promedica Downtown Campuslandlord LLC An to Promedica Downtown Campuslandlord LLC An, 320 Water St, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
Promedica Downtown Campuslandlord LLC An to Promedica Downtown Campuslandlord LLC An, 408 Summit St, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
Promedica Health System Inc An Ohio Non to Promedica Health System Inc An Ohio Non, 3 Seagate, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
Promedica Health System, Inc to Promedica Health System, Inc, 202 N Summit St, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
Exempt
Promedica Downtown Campuslandlord LLC An to Promedica Downtown Campuslandlord LLC An, 320 Water St, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
Promedica Downtown Campuslandlord LLC An to Promedica Downtown Campuslandlord LLC An, 320 Water St, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
Promedica Health System Inc An Ohio Non to Promedica Health System Inc An Ohio Non, 3 Seagate, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
Promedica Health System, Inc to Promedica Health System, Inc, 202 N Summit St, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
Residential
Brown Richard A to Kamer Michelle, 1458 N Michigan St, Toledo, $0, (10/30)
Mtglq Investors Lp to Cr 2018 LLC, 1413 N Huron St, Toledo, $1,000, (11/02)
43605
Commercial
Briscoe Sheridan LLC to My Space Enterprises LLC, 540 Milton St, Toledo, $33,500, (10/31)
Exempt
Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation to Richard Garza LLC, 451 Spring Grove Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Residential
Collins Alfred T to Coleman Sue A, 1658 Homestead St, Toledo, $55,000, (10/29)
Sandwisch Dean E & Tina A to Jrcc Holdings Group LLC, 2044 Hurd St, Toledo, $15,000, (10/29)
Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation to Lachmiller Ryan & Stephanie (orsurvtc), 2601 Fremont St, Toledo, $0, (10/29)
Fannie Mae Aka Federal National Mortgage to Che Real Estate Holdings LLC, 118 Longdale Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/30)
Maligai LLC to Lasater Perry A, 1531 Albert St, Toledo, $10,000, (10/30)
Forfeited Land to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 362 Spring Grove Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/30)
Briscoe Sheridan LLC to My Space Enterprises LLC, 540 Church St, Toledo, $33,500, (10/31)
01 Ohio LLC A Limited Liability Company to Advg Inc, 937 Berry St, Toledo, $0, (11/01)
San Ray Properties Inc to Casa Fortune Four Lp, 311 Utah St, Toledo, $5,000, (11/01)
Adka Properties LTD to Echeverria Xochitl, 818 Mason St, Toledo, $8,000, (11/01)
Jeakle Isaiah J to Rink Matthew Allen, 614 Nevada St, Toledo, $500, (11/01)
Ball Brian K to Greater Metropolitan Title Trustee, 1006 E Broadway St, Toledo, $7,500, (11/02)
Marquez Samuel A & Karen T to Jp Morgan Chase Bank National Association, 1511 Nevada St, Toledo, $24,000, (11/02)
Marek Diane M Etal to Marek Diane M Trustee, 255 Plymouth St, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
Stork Donna L to Stork Donna L Co Tr Etal, 1866 Genesee St, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
Adka Properties LTD to Tasbury Properties LLC An Ohio Limited Liability, 1527 Nevada St, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
Hall Rita K to The Bank Of New York Mellon Trust Company, 350 Spring Grove Ave, Toledo, $12,000, (11/02)
Cohen Dale Leonard Jr to Weiker Sandra Marie, 1524 Kelsey Ave, Toledo, $1, (11/02)
43606
Commercial
Jacobs Frank F Jr & Virginia M to Ottawa Park Ii LLC, 1950 Cone St, Toledo, $167,500, (10/30)
Jacobs Frank F Jr & Virginia M to Ottawa Park Ii LLC, 2340 Torrey Hill Dr, Toledo, $167,500, (10/30)
Residential
Simpson Judith K to Buchanan Rodney M, 3147 Sherbrooke Rd, Toledo, $8,900, (10/29)
Ben Moshe Liat & Deanna Adams to Daum Michael D Iii & Helene S (orsurvtc), 3529 Devon Hill Rd, Toledo, $135,000, (10/29)
Kiss Sharon to Kiss Sharon, 3634 Manchester Blvd, Toledo, $0, (10/29)
Mc Intosh Robert Jr Etal to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1829 Lawrence Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/29)
Chorba Nannette E Etal to Chorba Nan- nette E Etal, 3006 Kenwood Blvd, Toledo, $0, (10/30)
Gauldin Johnnie T Jr Etal to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1343 Thatcher Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/30)
Mossing Michael T to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 2284 Isherwood St, Toledo, $0, (10/30)
Pearl Property Management Group LLC to Rsn Properties LLC, 2429 Trenton Ave, Toledo, $143,300, (10/30)
Hugus Jeff Trustee to Erd Joshua T & Jamie L (orsurvtc), 2542 Meadow- wood Dr, Toledo, $224,000, (10/31)
Anchor Missionary Baptistchurch to Garden Of Prayer Holiness Church, 3520 Bluff St, Toledo, $100, (10/31)
Buehl Carol L to Hopson Carmack Jr & Brunetta Co Trustees, 4064 Hillandale Rd, Toledo, $80,000, (10/31)
Utley Hudson & Willie Mae to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1402 W Delaware Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Johnson Michael to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1753 Freeman St, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Gatehouse Development, LLC to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 2005 Elliott Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Edwards David & Maria D to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 2264 Whitney Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Coleman Keith to Bone Tierra, 1350 Goodale Ave, Toledo, $5, (11/01)
Letizia Michael F & Mariee to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Trustee, 3357 Douglas Rd, Toledo, $0, (11/01)
Tompkins Tara to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1617 Macomber St, Toledo, $0, (11/01)
Asset Ventures LLC to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1626 Freeman St, Toledo, $0, (11/01)
Barwiler Anthony L to Red Bucket Group LLC An Ohio Limited Liability, 2716 Sherbrooke Rd, Toledo, $95,900, (11/01)
Hughes Nathaniel to Superstar Holdings LLC, 2125 Miles Ave, Toledo, $2,000, (11/01)
Bostic Betty Jean Etal to Cannon Vallory Etal, 1362 Fitchland Ave, Toledo, $4,375, (11/02)
Lake Thomas B to Mclemore Patricia, 2802 Latonia Blvd, Toledo, $75,000, (11/02)
Perne Lori L to Perne Lori L, 3469 Bentley Blvd, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
Kott Gary J Trustee to Smith Dennis D, 4146 Arnelle Rd, Toledo, $124,900, (11/02)
Eisenmann Karen Et Al to Stremmel Matthew A Etal, 2833 Gunckel Blvd, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
Eisenmann Karen Et Al to Stremmel Matthew A Etal, 2837 Gunckel Blvd, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
Whipple Edson A & June A to Whipple June A, 2637 Goddard Rd, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
43607
Commercial
Forfeited Land to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 226 S Byrne Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/30)
Three Oaks Investments LLC An Ohio Limited to White Anthony, 889 Orchard St, Toledo, $100, (10/31)
Exempt
Totco Homes LTD An Ohio Limited to Osman Maha H, 1445 Oakwood Ave, Toledo, $22,900, (10/31)
Residential
Harris James W Jr to Green Valley Property Management LLC, 801 Brookley Blvd, Toledo, $30,250, (10/29)
Azcarraga Brandon to Kynard Clyde Jr, 1818 Calumet Ave, Toledo, $4,500, (10/29)
Kaczmarek Linda R to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1790 Hamilton St, Toledo, $0, (10/29)
Snipes Osie M to Snipes Aletha Trustee Of The Osie M Snipes, 1022 Brookley Blvd, Toledo, $0, (10/29)
Jpmorgan Chase Bank National Association to En-vision Home Solutions LLC, 1621 Vance St, Toledo, $500, (10/30)
Mitchell Pansy to Haastrup Stephen A & Lillian M, 1666 Vance St, Toledo, $9,000, (10/30)
Gahler Arlene S to Jones Juan I, 42 San Rafael Ave, Toledo, $62,850, (10/30)
Korotney Andrew S to Kt Direct LLC A Nevada Limited Liability Company, 828 Moran Ave, Toledo, $45,000, (10/30)
Forfeited Land to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1059 Belmont Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/30)
Pearl Property Management Group LLC to Rsn Properties LLC, 1007 Woodland Ave, Toledo, $143,300, (10/30)
Pearl Property Management Group LLC to Rsn Properties LLC, 1340 Lincoln Ave, Toledo, $143,300, (10/30)
Pearl Property Management Group LLC to Rsn Properties LLC, 1657 Nebraska Ave, Toledo, $143,300, (10/30)
Pearl Property Management Group LLC to Rsn Properties LLC, 1908 Fernwood Ave, Toledo, $143,300, (10/30)
Pearl Property Management Group LLC to Rsn Properties LLC, 2149 Dorr St, Toledo, $143,300, (10/30)
Pearl Property Management Group LLC to Rsn Properties LLC, 713 Elysian Ave, Toledo, $67,600, (10/30)
Pearl Property Management Group LLC to Rsn Properties LLC, 715 Elysian Ave, Toledo, $67,600, (10/30)
Pearl Property Management Group LLC to Rsn Properties LLC, 917 Forest Ave, Toledo, $143,300, (10/30)
Ahmed Waseem to Casa Fortune Four Lp, 1618 Vance St, Toledo, $11,500, (10/31)
Totco Homes LTD An Ohio Limited to Osman Maha H, 1445 Oakwood Ave, Toledo, $22,900, (10/31)
Restle Joseph to Ramadan Helal, 2116 Kensington Rd, Toledo, $36,800, (10/31)
Daniels Myra D to Daniels Myra D & Trayvon M Brock (orsurvtc), 2308 Nebraska Ave, Toledo, $0, (11/01)
Greenlee Larail to Moss Brian, 232 N Hawley St, Toledo, $500, (11/01)
Barker Thomas A to Ratsavong Sengsavanh & Phoulom (orsurvtc), 3826 Loch Lomond Ave, Toledo, $49,000, (11/01)
Scott Eddie to Wright Stanley H, 1521 Buckingham St, Toledo, $6,000, (11/01)
Dunston Ruby Erlene to Bayview Loan Servicing LLC A Delaware Limited, 1929 Joffre St, Toledo, $12,000, (11/02)
Awls Claude B & Roslyn A to Bellner Joseph C, 4236 Terrace View S, Toledo, $142,000, (11/02)
Alexander Melanie B to Casa Fortune Four Lp, 1928 Dorr St, Toledo, $12,000, (11/02)
Ohlman Geraldine Trustee to Fandrey Susan Trustee, 3915 Hill Ave, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
Wells Fargo Usa Holdings Inc As Successor By to Fischer Kevin, 634 Richards Rd, Toledo, $58,000, (11/02)
Federal National Mortgage Association to Ovwigho Ovie, 1662 Avondale Ave, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
Adams Eduardo to Peterson Jovon P, 1545 Avondale Ave, Toledo, $1,200, (11/02)
Walton Eric W Trustee to Wynresearch LLC, 4153 Dorchester Dr, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
43608
Exempt
Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat to Toledo-lucas County Public Library, 238 E Manhattan Blvd, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Residential
Kynard Saaviere Etal to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 3408 Maple St, Toledo, $0, (10/29)
Lz One LTD An Ohio Limited Liability Company to Muniru Nuru Deen, 250 E Streicher St, Toledo, $3,500, (10/29)
Lee Kelley to Quinn Fred M Jr, 9 W Streicher St, Toledo, $100, (10/29)
Middlesex Investment Holdings LLC to Toledo Quiqui Realty Lc, 3201 Maher St, Toledo, $36,500, (10/29)
Vallejo Phillip & Olga to Vallejo Phillip & Olga, 332 E Lake St, Toledo, $0, (10/29)
Vallejo Phillip & Olga to Vallejo Phillip & Olga, 334 E Lake St, Toledo, $0, (10/29)
U.s. Bank Trust National Association (as to Young Listings LLC, 420 E Central Ave, Toledo, $10,000, (10/29)
Norwood Johnella to Lexington Hills LLC, 3014 Stickney Ave, Toledo, $50, (10/30)
Norwood Johnella to Lexington Hills LLC, 3014 Stickney Ave, Toledo, $50, (10/30)
Page Robyn N to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 141 W Central Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/30)
Nuhfer Linda to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 291 Arcadia Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/30)
Pearl Property Management Group LLC to Rsn Properties LLC, 1811 Ridgewood Ave, Toledo, $143,300, (10/30)
Pearl Property Management Group LLC to Rsn Properties LLC, 24 E Manhattan Blvd, Toledo, $143,300, (10/30)
Pearl Property Management Group LLC to Rsn Properties LLC, 340 E Hudson St, Toledo, $67,600, (10/30)
Mk Housing LLC An Ohio Limited Liability to Toledo Transformation LLC, 2821 A St, Toledo, $17,000, (10/30)
Kubiak Velma M to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 213 W Oakland St, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Meyer James & Catherine Hillebrand- to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 26 W Streicher St, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Middlesex Investment Holdings LLC to Bjg Investment Solutions LLC A Limited Liability, 815 Booth Ave, Toledo, $37,000, (11/01)
Keybank National Association to Costilla Alicia, 2902 Chestnut St, Toledo, $26,400, (11/01)
Secretary Of Housing & Urban Development to Garcia Maria L Deleon, 3315 Beaumont Dr, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
Shoecraft Velma to Graham Karis Et Al, 815 Oneida St, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
Shoecraft Velma to Graham Karis Et Al, 817 Oneida St, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
Graham Levon to Graham Levon, 552 E Weber St, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
Minkowski Georgia Tr to Home Partners LLC, 448 E Hudson St, Toledo, $27,000, (11/02)
Smith Shawron to Mattie Milano Fathalla, 629 Russell St, Toledo, $31,500, (11/02)
Uribe Ramon Gomez to Olvera Nina Rose, 434 Bronson Ave, Toledo, $10,500, (11/02)
Layman Victoria to Pickerel Jacob E, 3256 Maher St, Toledo, $32,960, (11/02)
Roy Andy T to Weikinger Michael, 249 E Oakland St, Toledo, $13,000, (11/02
43609
Exempt
Toledo Transformation LLC to Boone Robert, 614 Myers St, Toledo, $67,000, (10/31)
Residential
Guilliod Eric E Jr & Angelica M to 1107 Walbridge Ave LLC, 1107 Walbridge Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/29)
Barton Denzell to Casa Fortune Four Lp, 923 Orchard St, Toledo, $7,000, (10/30)
Durant Jeffrey M & Ramona R to Fannie Mae Aka Federal National, 1060 Francis Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/30)
Hey Listen Mandyhan LLC to Hill Kenneth Etal, 752 Spencer St, Toledo, $20,000, (10/30)
Oswald Dan J Etal to Paz Princess Dela, 708 Caswell Ave, Toledo, $68,000, (10/30)
Pearl Property Management Group LLC to Rsn Properties LLC, 569 Colburn St, Toledo, $67,600, (10/30)
Toledo 3 Residential Capital Management to Ohlemacher Investments Ii LLC, 1856 Finch St, Toledo, $28,500, (10/31)
Fleck David M & Pamela L to Rayman Dennis F Et Al (orsurvtc), 747 Orchard St, Toledo, $1, (10/31)
Wright Stanley Howard to Down Wit It LLC An Ohio Limited Liability Company, 660 Walbridge Ave, Toledo, $1, (11/01)
Equity Trust Co Custodianfbo Michael J W to Sjr Holdings LLC, 157 Eldred Ave, Toledo, $30,700, (11/01)
Williams Alajuwon to Williams Alajuwon, 701 Lorain St, Toledo, $0, (11/01)
Wilson Tina M to Wilson Tina M, 1113 Harding Dr, Toledo, $0, (11/01)
Hughes Nathaniel to Bartley Robert J Jr, 332 Langdon St, Toledo, $1, (11/02)
Gene eld Real Estate Investment
Company to Bay Area Properties LLC, 1533 South Ave, Toledo, $35,000, (11/02)
Fairall Lawrence to Bay Area Properties LLC, 730 Thayer St, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
Streeter Gussie Lee to Cephus Lavette A, 637 Curtis St, Toledo, $300, (11/02)
Sahadi Theodore & Patricia to Sahadi Theodore & Patricia, 510 Hampton Ave, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
Lavalley Richard G Jr Trustee to Swan-del Enterprises LLC, 2061 Cummings Ave, Toledo, $25,000, (11/02)
Adka Properties LTD An Ohio Limited Liability to Tasbury Properties LLC An Ohio Limited Liability, 1424 South Ave, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
Adka Properties LTD to Tasbury Properties LLC An Ohio Limited Liability, 1710 Arlington Ave, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
Iskander Makarious to Tmm LLC An Ohio LLC, 601 Carlton St, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
43610
Exempt
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church to Coates Peter I, 811 Nesslewood Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/30)
Residential
Jackson Maria & Richard Wsr to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 3152 Parkwood Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/30)
Mays J R & P E to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 3225 Parkwood Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/30)
Rushing Antonio Lavelle to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 3256 N Detroit Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/30)
Roddy Danita C to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 3363 Maplewood Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/30)
Pearl Property Management Group LLC to Rsn Properties LLC, 3247 Cambridge Ave, Toledo, $143,300, (10/30)
Pearl Property Management Group LLC to Rsn Properties LLC, 515 Bates Rd, Toledo, $67,600, (10/30)
Pearl Property Management Group LLC to Rsn Properties LLC, 535 Win eld Rd, Toledo, $67,600, (10/30)
Allen Charles E Iii to Hicks Don J & Lavonna A (orsurvtc), 2535 Parkwood Ave, Toledo, $140,000, (10/31)
Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation to Keith Lewis A Etal, 3331 Parkwood Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Mack Frances J to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 3126 Glenwood Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Pettis Ricky to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 3208 Glenwood Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Dalton Denise to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 3417 N Detroit Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Brown Alfred Lee Jr to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 418 Boston Pl, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Williams Kristen to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 967 Islington St, Toledo, $0, (11/01)
Konkrete Capitol LLC to Holmes Antione, 318 Kenilworth Ave, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
43611
Exempt
Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat to Wilson Carole J, 403 Chicago St, Toledo, $0, (10/15)
Residential
Munier Jonathan & Tari to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Trustee, 5222 Brophy Dr, Toledo, $80,000, (10/29)
Donovan Karen S to Jennings Jeffrey J, 5577 304th St, Toledo, $86,000, (10/29)
Pearl Property Management Group LLC to Rsn Properties LLC, 1813 N Michigan St, Toledo, $143,300, (10/30)
Lake Brenda K to Tef, 5308 Ketukkee Trl, Toledo, $138,900, (10/30)
Wilson Carole J to Wilson Carole J, 405 Chicago St, Toledo, $0, (10/30)
Midwest Coast Properties LLC An Ohio to Anaya Bryon A, 2302 Ottawa River Rd, Toledo, $101,500, (10/31)
Eiseman Shirley L to Eiseman Shirley L, 2044 Keen Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Voegeli Daniel Kevin to Fajkos Edward J & Mary P (orsurvtc), 2946 N 109th St, Toledo, $95,000, (10/31)
Stenberg Trevor D & Nicole M to Hartford David, 4834 287th St, Toledo, $139,000, (10/31)
Longoria Carolina H to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 3101 N Erie St, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Mierzejewski Jan A to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 3431 140th St, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Super Robert to Super Robert, 5948 Villamar Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Ziegler Joseph to Clay Kyle G, 2843 115th St, Toledo, $134,000, (11/01)
Leach Thomas to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 5902 315th St, Toledo, $0, (11/01)
Leach Thomas to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 5904 315th St, Toledo, $0, (11/01)
Pultz Dallas to Pultz Dallas, 6016 322nd St, Toledo, $0, (11/01)
Raczkowski Patricia A to Stiles Alex M, 2866 111th St, Toledo, $77,000, (11/01)
Boecker Virginia M to Boecker Scott G, 3105 125th St, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
Federal National Mortgage Association to Drake Alan Investment LLC, 3553 Waldorf Dr, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
Wozniak Julie A Etal to Laberdee Jarret T, 5225 Ketukkee Trl, Toledo, $139,900, (11/02)
Dudek Jeffrey A to Morris Levi, 4348 289th St, Toledo, $90,000, (11/02)
N.e.d., LLC to Snyder Matthew J, 6016 324th St, Toledo, $53,000, (11/02)
43612
Commercial
Earl Robert D Et Al to Earl Brothers LLC, 1525 W Laskey Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/29)
Residential
Dymarkowski Dan to Lexington Investments LTD An Ohio Limited, 4223 Birchall Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/29)
Bank Of America Na to Secretary Of Housing And Urban, 4147 N Lockwood Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/29)
Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation to Wilson John, 4210 Lyman Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/29)
Knakiewicz James J & Deborah L to Boileau Scott G Sr, 1252 Royalton Rd, Toledo, $46,000, (10/30)
Rockford Investments LLC An Ohio Limited to Chi Real Estate Holding LLC, 4115 North Haven Ave, Toledo, $38,000, (10/30)
Huntley Gloria J to Citimortgage Inc, 1045 Alcott Ave, Toledo, $44,200, (10/30)
Abdoney Edward to Greater Metropolitan Title, 3510 Revere Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/30)
Brown Richard A to Kamer Michelle, 4112 Walker Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/30)
Nowakowski Anna L to Nowakowski Jeffrey R Et Al, 4047 Lyman Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/30)
Born Eva D to Npp Residential LLC, 1338 Crestwood Rd, Toledo, $31,000, (10/30)
Sodd James D to Sanchez William, 415 Austin St, Toledo, $200, (10/30)
Root Jason W to Seoane Aurelio Jesus, 164 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo, $1,000, (10/30)
Lechman John D to Bennett Amber Et Al, 4136 Commonwealth Ave, Toledo, $70,000, (10/31)
Ditech Financial LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association, 4139 Jackman Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Foley Eileen P Trustee to P tzer Daniel (suc Tr) Of The Eileen P Foley, 4325 Lowe Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Wilczynski Victoria Etal to Crawford Brandy, 950 E Alexis Rd, Toledo, $100, (11/01)
Mehiel Laura M to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 3712 Hazelhurst Ave, Toledo, $0, (11/01)
Kaltenbach Keith Et Al to Mchugh Cheryl Ann, 42 California Blvd, Toledo, $0, (11/01)
Red Cat Ohio Partners Llp An Ohio Limite to Ohio Cash ow LLC, 1719 Mans eld Rd, Toledo, $34,000, (11/01)
Scott Michael S & Rosemary M Orsurvtc to Archer Toriano, 4134 Lyman Rd, Toledo, $59,000, (11/02)
Laird Katheryn C Trustee to Bearcats Of Toledo LLC, 732 Gramercy Ave, Toledo, $58,500, (11/02)
Greater Metropolitan Title, LLC As Trus to Bluestone Custom Rentals LLC, 1481 Berdan Ave, Toledo, $34,999, (11/02)
Flood Raymond J Trustee to Drinkwater Jenniffer, 4214 N Lockwood Ave, Toledo, $42,000, (11/02)
Joseph Teresa M to Henderson Philip C, 129 E Northgate Pkwy, Toledo, $46,000, (11/02)
Lewczynski Thomas Etal to Lewczyns- ki Thomas Etal, 617 Regina Pkwy, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
Serres Lawrence E & Sharon L to Mckeand Jason S, 3816 Hazelhurst Ave, Toledo, $32,500, (11/02)
Serres Lawrence E Jr & Sharon L to Mckeand Jason S, 3820 Hazelhurst Ave, Toledo, $32,500, (11/02)
Serres Lawrence E to Mckeand Jason S, 3836 Hazelhurst Ave, Toledo, $32,500, (11/02)
Serres Lawrence E &sharon L to Mckeand Jason S, 3854 Hazelhurst Ave, Toledo, $32,500, (11/02)
Miller Robert J & Nancy J to Miller Robert J, 6076 Curson Dr, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
43613
Commercial
Baca Earl LLC An Ohio Limited Liability to Twinwall Mhc LLC, 2701 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/29)
Baca Earl LLC An Ohio Limited Liability to Twinwall Mhc LLC, 2703 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/29)
Baca Earl LLC An Ohio Limited Liability to Twinwall Mhc LLC, 2757 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/29)
Residential
Toledo Lease Purchase LLC to Aston Properties LLC, 2604 Ivy Pl, Toledo, $48,000, (10/29)
Case Angela L to Case Sierra Et Al, 1821 Newport Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/29)
Wisniewski David A Et Al to Fesh Kristen A, 2547 Pershing Dr, Toledo, $81,200, (10/29)
Case Denise to Howell Properties LLC, 5848 Meadowvale Dr, Toledo, $55,000, (10/29)
Sullivan Marcia J to Mckenzie Ruth L & Kenneth W (orsurvtc), 5114 Fairgreen Dr, Toledo, $165,000, (10/29)
Woo Jonathan to Smith Scott Royal Trustte Of The 2027 Berkshire, 2027 Berkshire Pl, Toledo, $0, (10/29)
Craig James to Stone Adam R, 2738 Oak Grove Pl, Toledo, $102,000, (10/29)
Greater Metropolitan Title A Division Of to Wells Lauren J, 2846 Oak Grove Pl, Toledo, $110,000, (10/29)
Corfman Cynthia J to Corfman Cynthia J, 4751 Vogel Dr, Toledo, $150,000, (10/30)
Hildebrand Benjamin P to Hildebrand Benjamin P & Maureen C, 4112 Douglas Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/30)
Kolar Benjamin D & Heather M to Koepke Louis R, 3149 Oak Grove Pl, Toledo, $115,000, (10/30)
Kolhoff Eileen M Successor Trustee to Kolhoff William J, 3902 Bowen Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/30)
Cox Dexter J & Barbara J to Cox Barbara J, 2004 Barrows St, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Cox Dexter J & Barbara J to Cox Barbara J, 2008 Barrows St, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Vas Brian S to Ortman Bailey Kristen, 5639 King Arthur Ct, Toledo, $109,900, (10/31)
Peoples Merle J Trustee to Peoples Merle J, 3435 Northwood Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Peoples Merle J Trustee to Peoples Merle J, 3437 Northwood Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Peoples Merle J Trustee to Peoples Merle J, 3441 Northwood Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Keener Blanche S Et Al to Toth Morgan, 5134 Sheila Dr, Toledo, $79,900, (10/31)
Doty Terry L & David L to Doty David L, 5640 Winona Rd, Toledo, $0, (11/01)
Prosperity Homes & Holding Company to Landis Kurt C Etal (orsurvtc), 2219 Charlestown Ave, Toledo, $114,000, (11/01)
Kidd Craig A to Runckel Nicholas M Etal (orsurvtc), 2402 Lambert Dr, Toledo, $97,500, (11/01)
4440 Grantley Rd LLC An Ohio Limited Lia to Sullivan Marcia, 4440 Grantley Rd, Toledo, $92,900, (11/01)
Ohio Cash Flow LLC to Woo Jonathan, 1727 Berkshire Pl, Toledo, $53,900, (11/01)
Terrapen Fund to Lim Hye R, 1924 Berdan Ave, Toledo, $36,571, (11/02)
Petz Robert J & June B Trustees to Nelson Karen L Suc Tr, 5718 Gay St, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
Aubry Timothy J & Cynthias to Ng Investments LTD An Ohio Limited Liability, 3320 Morrell Dr, Toledo, $69,000, (11/02)
Federal National Mortgage Association to Silica Investment Group LLC, 5320 Sandra Dr, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
43614
Commercial
Burke Cheryl Trustee to Gfc Properties LLC, 1302 Harvard Blvd, Toledo, $200,000, (11/02)
Exempt
Preferred Properties Inc to Preferred Properties Inc, 4325 Holly Hill Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Preferred Properties Incan Ohio Non-pro to Preferred Properties Incan Ohio Non-pro, 2180 Aberdeen Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Residential
Rich David B to Boyle Lawrence P Jr, 2335 Heatherwood Dr, Toledo, $140,000, (10/29)
Owed Jill M to Brandt Andrew D & Callie S (orsurvtc), 3745 Tall Oaks Rd, Toledo, $135,000, (10/29)
Holliman Melissa Etal to Holliman Melissa Etal, 4306 W River Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/29)
Martin L W & C F to Martin Charlene F, 1162 Brigitte Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/29)
Stengle Michael P & Kathys (trustees) to The Stengle Group LTD An Ohio Limited Liability, 3063 Dorian Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/29)
Stengle Michael & Kathy Strustees Etal to The Stengle Group LTD An Ohio Limited Liability, 3160 Dorian Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/29)
Stengle Michael P & Kathys Trustees to The Stengle Group LTD An Ohio Limited Liability, 3763 Tall Oaks Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/29)
Davis Katie M to Davis Katie M, 4265 Blackthorn Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/30)
Erickson Victoria L to Meinzer Colin J & Breanna R (orsurvtc), 2263 Burroughs Dr, Toledo, $188,500, (10/30)
Stowe Jennifer M to Vallejo Joel A, 3537 Prairie Ave, Toledo, $114,900, (10/30)
Denman David A (suc Tr) Of The Beatrice to Villa Ezekiel, 1884 Wildwood Rd, Toledo, $110,000, (10/30)
Campos Sharon K to Campos Sharon K & Jason R (orsurvtc), 2204 Aberdeen Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Campos Sharon K to Campos Sharon K & Jason R (orsurvtc), 2206 Aberdeen Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Bene cial Properties LLC to Caraway Kathleen Sue & Jill Marie Schreiner, 4019 Southway Ct, Toledo, $175,000, (10/31)
Gwin Robert G & Mary Ellen to Gwin Robert G & Mary Ellen, 3119 Dorian Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Koepfer Henry L & Sylvia J Trustees to Mcintire Nicole M Trustee Of The Henry L Koepfer, 3340 Muir eld Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Moore Judith K to Moore Judith K, 3403 Blairmont Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Stambaugh Von L & Faith L to Stambaugh Von L & Faith L, 2717 Sandalwood Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Kirschner Robert C & Elizabeth Trustee to Baird Gary R & Barbara J (orsurvtc), 5733 Brook Cliffe Rd, Toledo, $153,000, (11/01)
Coe Mark A to O’neal Mellysa L, 2141 Westedge Dr, Toledo, $133,900, (11/01)
Welch Averill M to Welch Averill M Et Al (orsurvtc), 3217 Rocksberry Ave, Toledo, $0, (11/01)
Federal National Mortgage Association to Guyton Thomas Jacob, 3434 Island Ave, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
Cad Tavern, Inc. to Living Life Casually LLC An Ohio LLC, 1660 Brownstone Blvd, Toledo, $41,500, (11/02)
Cad Tavern, Inc. to Living Life Casually LLC An Ohio LLC, 1666 Brownstone Blvd, Toledo, $41,500, (11/02)
Fifth Third Mortgage Company to Mainardi Glenn & Sarah, 166 Dartmouth Dr, Toledo, $67,000, (11/02)
43615
Commercial
John D Garand Ii Trustee to Crawford Jennifer A, 860 Ansonia St, Oregon, $0, (10/29)
John D Garand Ii Trustee to Crawford Jennifer A, 860 Ansonia St, Oregon, $0, (10/29)
Earl Robert D Et Al to Earl Brothers LLC, 5247 Renwyck Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/29)
Earl Robert D Et Al to Earl Brothers LLC, 5257 Renwyck Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/29)
John D Garand Ii Trustee to Garand John D Ii, 860 Ansonia St, Oregon, $0, (10/29)
Aunt Maes Holdings LLC Anohio LLC to Broken Investments LLC, 4919 South Ave, Toledo, $145,200, (10/30)
Aunt Maes Holdings LLC Anohio LLC to Broken Investments LLC, 4929 South Ave, Toledo, $145,200, (10/30)
Horizon Investment Group to Endless Adventures LLC, 404 S Reynolds Rd, Toledo, $250,000, (10/30)
Exempt
Hull Lynn M to Alexander James H & Renita F (orsurvtc), 1607 London Ridge Ct, Toledo, $187,000, (10/31)
P2 Incorporated An Ohnon-pro t Corp to P2 Incorporated An Ohnon-pro t Corp, 1623 Copley Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Preferred Properties Inc to Preferred Properties Inc, 5520 Nebraska Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Preferred Properties Incan Oh Corp. Not to Preferred Properties Incan Oh Corp. Not, 5337 Darlene Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Residential
Jones Robert J to Jones Robert J Trustee Of The Nicole D Jones, 7456 Timbers Edge Blvd, Toledo, $0, (10/29)
Tehmeena Cheema & Green Properties LLC to LLC Michaelwsaad, 190 Kingswood Trl, Toledo, $34,650, (10/29)
Hogue Dolores Etal to Rico Maria, 112 Bromwich Ln, Toledo, $0, (10/29)
Bolton Brandon J Etal to Sun Communities Operating Llp, 5702 Angola Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/29)
Frusher Judith A Etal to Terry Rebecca L, 5003 Burlingame Dr, Toledo, $65,000, (10/29)
Price Linda A to Torres Edgardo, 6955 Dorr St, Toledo, $99,900, (10/29)
Hegde Sujata Trustee to Tremblay Jennifer, 2716 E Dauber Dr, Toledo, $382,500, (10/29)
Sun Communities to Vogelsang Heidi Etal, 5702 Angola Rd, Toledo, $20,850, (10/29)
White Susan S to White Susan S Trustee Of The Susan S White, 13 Stableside S, Toledo, $0, (10/29)
White Susan S to White Susan S Trustee Of The Susan S White, 14 Stableside S, Toledo, $0, (10/29)
Hoy Paula A & Robert S to Harris Amanda G & Samuel (orsurvtc), 2003 Eileen Rd, Toledo, $81,900, (10/30)
Smith Kenneth L to Randolph Gary, 502 N Holland Sylvania Rd, Toledo, $35,000, (10/30)
Skiver Ryan to Us Bank National Association Trustee, 6121 Foxcroft Rd, Toledo, $59,333, (10/30)
Adams Phillip G to 4343 W Bancroft LLC, 4343 W Bancroft St, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Hull Lynn M to Alexander James H & Renita F (orsurvtc), 1607 London Ridge Ct, Toledo, $187,000, (10/31)
Hunter James F to Armstrong Rachel Marie, 5345 Morrow Rd, Toledo, $60,000, (10/31)
Federal National Mortgage Association to Darah Brian, 6134 W Bancroft St, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Mohr Kathleen M to Mohr Kathleen M, 6520 Wild Oaks Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Lincycomb Jamie to Papio Tina, 7519 Dorr St, Toledo, $500, (10/31)
Recknagel Dan & Suham (or Survtc) to Recknagel Dan & Suham (or Survtc), 6110 White Oak Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Roush Janice to Roush Janice, 514 N Holland Sylvania Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Roush Janice to Roush Janice, 518 N Holland Sylvania Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Guess Nicole A to Camp Kerry J & Sandra, 110 Lyric Ln, Toledo, $90,000, (11/01)
Richard Shannon M to Emens Joseph Edward, 2251 Whispering Pines Dr, Toledo, $164,900, (11/01)
Cook Jennifer L to Jung Carlotta, 4708 Southaire Dr, Toledo, $82,900, (11/01)
Pyle Rachel & David Kowalski Wros to Pyle Rachel M, 7519 Dorr St, Toledo, $0, (11/01)
Schemenauer Janice K to Schemenau- er Janice K, 4343 W Bancroft St, Toledo, $0, (11/01)
Nwo Rent LLC An Ohio Limited Liability Company to Beyer Christopher J, 909 Sawyer Rd, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
Nwo Rent LLC An Ohio Limited Liability Company to Beyer Christopher J, 915 Sawyer Rd, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
Fey Robert W to Bryan Harold L & Lillie E (orsurvtc), 1223 Cuba St, Toledo, $96,450, (11/02)
Mulinex Jerry A & Susan Lthomas to Cordonnier Jacob & Susan M (orsur- vtc), 6766 Woodlake Dr, Toledo, $157,000, (11/02)
Njoku Apollos N to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Trustee, 4654 Vallejo Dr, Toledo, $38,000, (11/02)
Noble Charles A Jr & Patricia A to Glowbowski Jeffery B & Jaime L (orsurvtc), 1231 Parkglen Ct, Toledo, $193,000, (11/02)
Campbell Etta Mae to Horton Christine A, 1913 Willowhill Ln, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
Bass Tameshia Harris to Hsbc Bank Usa Na Trustee, 5827 Greenridge Ln, Toledo, $85,000, (11/02)
Johnson Percy J & Anna L to Johnson Anna L, 4345 Truxton Pl, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
Evans Christopher L to Meridian Homes LLC, 5720 Aspen Dr, Toledo, $42,000, (11/02)
Reder Richard M & Penelope B to Williams Rashaunda, 6115 Foxcroft Rd, Toledo, $137,900, (11/02)
43616
Commercial
John D Garand Ii Trustee to Garand John D Ii, 860 Ansonia St, Oregon, $0, (10/29)
Residential
Rose Cecil R to Deverna James & Robin, 134 S Stadium Rd, Oregon, $5,000, (10/29)
Chudey Richard A & Beverly J (orsurvtc) to Chudey Beverly J, 3220 N Eastmoreland Dr, Oregon, $0, (10/30)
Holinlo Michelle to Citimortgage Inc, 2040 Grange St, Oregon, $34,667, (10/30)
Blackledge Roy C to Nelson Gavin R, 5118 Seaman Rd, Oregon, $94,000, (10/30)
Miller Nicholas M & Kristine M Heckli to Patterson Ear T & Terri L Medere- (orsurvtc), 2923 Eastmoreland Dr, Oregon, $165,000, (10/30)
Price Paul E & Ruth A to Price Ruth A, 5255 Seaman Rd, Oregon, $0, (10/30)
Elliott Nancy L to Elliott Nancy L (trustee) Of The Nancy L, 3205 North Reach Dr, Oregon, $0, (10/31)
Burgess Michael D & Lisa A to Etts Garrett J, 2447 Ridgeway Dr, Oregon, $90,000, (10/31)
Lytle Alice M to Hannah Lori K, 18 N Whittlesey Ave, Oregon, $120,000, (10/31)
Lytle Alice M to Hannah Lori K, 20 N Whittlesey Ave, Oregon, $120,000, (10/31)
Lytle Alice M to Hannah Lori K, 24 N Whittlesey Ave, Oregon, $120,000, (10/31)
Lytle Alice M to Hannah Lori K, 2716 Worth St, Oregon, $120,000, (10/31)
Lytle Alice M to Hannah Lori K, 28 N Whittlesey Ave, Oregon, $120,000, (10/31)
Louisville Title Agency For Nw Oh Inc Tr to Hartke Jonathon D & Emily Etal, 5071 Giverny Rd, Oregon, $286,724, (10/31)
Martinez Michelle Etal to Kennedy Heather, 1041 Mambrino Rd, Oregon, $0, (11/01)
Dlr Acquisitions, LLC to Watkins Dustin & Danielle (orsurvtc), 5148 Merlot Dr, Oregon, $30,000, (11/01)
Sayco Properties LLC to Bollman Michael P, 2745 Starr Ave, Oregon, $80,000, (11/02)
Hecklinger Mark D Etal to Hecklinger Properties LLC An Ohio Limited, 4440 Navarre Ave, Oregon, $0, (11/02)
Joehlin Robert J to Joehlin Robert J Trustee, 5830 Brown Rd, Oregon, $0, (11/02)
Purtee Deette to Kuyoth Tonia, 3165 Cindy Dr, Oregon, $195,000, (11/02)
Segur Diane M to Marek Diane M Trustee, 3834 Seaman Rd, Oregon, $0, (11/02)
43617
Residential
Welzbacher Todd F to Welzbacher Todd F & Marion K (orsurvtc), 7513 Castle Ridge Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Adams Roger O to Disher Alyssa Mae, 8060 W Bancroft St, Toledo, $87,900, (11/01)
Mulinex Jerry A & Susanl Thomas to Cordonnier Jacob & Susan M (orsurvtc), 6753 Woodlake Dr, Toledo, $155,000, (11/02)
43618
Residential
Shull Ronald E to Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb As Trustee, 5919 Bay Shore Rd, Oregon, $0, (11/01)
43620
Commercial
Forfeited Land to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 2582 Monroe St, Toledo, $0, (10/30)
Residential
Isom Bertha M to Womack Christopher N, 2410 Lawton Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/29)
Adams Properties Of Toledo LLC to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 2421 Hollywood Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Adams Properties Of Toledo LLC to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 2425 Hollywood Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Woods Jonniebelle to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 2450 Hollywood Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Konkrete Capitol LLC to Holmes Antione, 540 Winthrop St, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
43623
Commercial
Peaks Properties Toledo, LLC A Michigan to Peaks Properties Toledo, LLC A Michigan, 5060 Monroe St, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Residential
Kruse John A & Cheryl Lee to Kruse John A & Cheryl L Trustees Of The John, 4310 Harvest Ln, Toledo, $0, (10/29)
Stefanick Theresa A to Long Diane, 3918 Donegal Ln, Toledo, $95,000, (10/29)
Nyitrai Michael Jr & Jessica L to May Manasses L Sr & Christina Turner (orsurvtc), 3844 Brockton Dr, Toledo, $180,000, (10/29)
Tohme Ziad N & Seba A to Tohme Seba, 4856 High Oaks Blvd, Toledo, $0, (10/29)
Nowakowski Patsy to Hen Pen LLC (The), 5722 Waterford Pl, Toledo, $0, (10/30)
Hildebrand Benjamin P to Hildebrand Benjamin P & Maureen C, 4909 Harvest Ln, Toledo, $0, (10/30)
Rosa Bruno A & Suzanne M to Roeder Devon, 3358 Forest Grove Dr, Toledo, $95,500, (10/30)
Van Zyl Jean Pierre to Bobroski Juliana M, 5418 Honeymaple Ln, Toledo, $128,000, (10/31)
Kennedy Cynthia N to Kennedy Cynthia N, 4806 High Oaks Blvd, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development to Koralewski Tracy, 4828 Harvest Ln, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Secretary Of Veterans Affairs An Of cer Of The to Lee Lane, 4636 Kathy Ln, Toledo, $0, (10/31) Vogiatzis Stratos Etal to Mccabe
Sophia Etal, 4635 Gilhouse Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/31)
Ageel Mohammed H Etal to Arquette Heather & Thomas (orsurvtc), 4110 Forestlawn Rd, Toledo, $255,000, (11/01)
The Bank Of New York Mellon Successor Trs to Carlino Group LLC, 4059 Sherwood Forest Manor Rd, Toledo, $70,550, (11/02)
Benham Roger L Jr & Barbara Co-trustees to Taylor Brittany L, 5853 Yarmouth Ave, Toledo, $119,930, (11/02)
43624
Exempt
City Of Toledo to Mbkg Properties LLC, 131 18th St, Toledo, $0, (11/02)
Residential
Swartz David L & Kristie to Scheurer Logan & Whitney (orsurvtc), 745 Washington St, Toledo, $250,000, (11/01)
WOOD COUNTY
Bowling Green
Commercial
Halleck Andrew J & Deena to Charles & Kenneth Holdings LTD, 1047 N Main St, $0, (10/29)
Halleck Andrew J & Deena to Charles & Kenneth Holdings LTD, 1049 N Main St, $0, (10/29)
Mjjs Rentals LLC to Seaway Property Management LTD, 0 S College Dr, $0, (10/30)
Mjjs Rentals LLC to Seaway Property Management LTD, 222 S College Dr, $0, (10/30)
Mjjs Rentals LLC to Seaway Property Management LTD, 228 S College Dr, $0, (10/30)
Bennett Enterprises Inc to 1540 E Wooster LLC, 1540 E Wooster St, $1,200,000, (10/31)
Rn Group LLC to Normandy Lane LLC, 0 E Napoleon Rd, $2,450,000, (11/01)
Rn Group LLC to Normandy Lane LLC, 750 S College Dr, $2,450,000, (11/01)
Rn Group LLC to Normandy Lane LLC, 751 High St, $2,450,000, (11/01)
Residential
Airhart William & Kieffer Katarina to Richards John, 222 N Grove St, $196,500, (10/29)
Airhart William & Kieffer Katarina to Richards John, 222 N Grove St, $196,500, (10/29)
Airhart William & Kieffer Katarina to Richards John, 222 N Grove St, $196,500, (10/29)
Harper Thomas & Simon Carol to Harper Thomas, 1429 Muir eld Dr, $0, (10/29)
Hoose David A & Nancy R to Witt Jerrod W & Yarnell Elizabeth M, 734 Sand Ridge Rd, $213,900, (10/29)
Molina Thomas J & Connie to Lampasone Allison M, 216 E Leroy Ave, $133,500, (10/29)
Tbch Properties LTD to Hoose David A & Hoose Nancy R, 1332 Pin Oak Ct, $318,685, (10/29)
Colvin Wayne S & Cynthia C to Rohrs Kyle & Rohrs Melanie J, 865 Country Club Dr, $253,000, (10/30)
Ice Holdings Bg LLC to Kuhlman Jamie C & Kuhlman Kasey J, 422 N Main St, $130,000, (10/30)
Klein Thomas D & Dianne S to Holden Brett E & Holden Karen L, 1043 Village Dr, $144,000, (10/30)
Mjjs Rentals LLC to Seaway Property Management LTD, 0 S College Dr, $0, (10/30)
Mjjs Rentals LLC to Seaway Property Management LTD, 0 S College Dr, $0, (10/30)
Mjjs Rentals LLC to Seaway Property Management LTD, 0 S College Dr, $0, (10/30)
Mjjs Rentals LLC to Seaway Property Management LTD, 230 S College Dr, $0, (10/30)
Mjjs Rentals LLC to Seaway Property Management LTD, 234 S College Dr, $0, (10/30)
Butler June E to Butler Donald W & Butler Daniel E & Christensen Diane L, 243 Eberly Ave, $0, (10/31)
Calcamuggio Dale L & Lisa M to Calcamuggio Lisa M, 1098 Bluejay Dr, $0, (10/31)
Custer Kevin R to Custer Kevin R & Custer Margaret E, 0 S Maple St, $0, (10/31)
Custer Kevin R to Custer Kevin R & Custer Margaret E, 420 S Maple St, $0, (10/31)
Pretzer Wallace L to Pretzer Wallace L Trustee, 918 Sunset Dr, $0, (10/31)
Colony Stephen F & Christy L to Everidge Enterpries LLC, 0 E Evers Ave, $165,000, (11/01)
Colony Stephen F & Christy L to Everidge Enterpries LLC, 301 E Evers Ave, $165,000, (11/01)
Grote Cheryl A to Fultz Raymond & Fultz Betty S, 803 Savoie Ave, $165,000, (11/01)
Airhart William A & Kieffer Katarina E to Airhart William A & Kieffer Katarina E, 237 Williams St, $72,500, (11/02)
Atha Jean L & Shetzer Carolyn R to Lloyd Duane A, 85 Nottingham Cross, $219,500, (11/02)
Martin Richard R & Martin Judith A to Colvin Wayne S & Colvin Cynthia C, 0 Country Club Dr, $320,000, (11/02)
Martin Richard R & Martin Judith A to Colvin Wayne S & Colvin Cynthia C, 845 Country Club Dr, $320,000, (11/02)
Parish Russell L & Karen J to Parish Karen J, 130 W Reed Ave, $0, (11/02)
Parish Russell L & Karen J to Parish Karen J, 130 W Reed Ave, $0, (11/02)
Parish Russell L & Karen J to Parish Karen J, 130 W Reed Ave, $0, (11/02)
Patton Sharon Sue to Med Tech Investments LLC, 0 Lehman Ave, $78,000, (11/02)
Patton Sharon Sue to Med Tech Investments LLC, 222 Lehman Ave, $78,000, (11/02)
Smith Michael L @(3) to Parsell Wesley & Parsell Lisa H, 121 E Leroy Ave, $100,000, (11/02)
Stanford Sandra A to Tam Fenrong R, 711 Pearl St, $90,000, (11/02)
Tobul Kenneth W & Lauren M to Airhart William A & Kieffer Katarina E, 237 Williams St, $72,500, (11/02)
Grand Rapids Village
Residential
Rahim Asra to Wilhelm Ian M & Wilhelm Brittany L, 24250 Second St, $120,000, (10/30)
Hoytville Village
Residential
Voigt Michael W to Morris Kimberly S, 19781 Needles Rd, $0, (11/02)
Luckey Village
Residential
Albright Charles L & Janice L to Albright Charles L & Janice L Trustees, 204 Adams St, $0, (10/31)
Albright Charles L & Janice L Trustees to Albright Janice L Trustee, 204 Adams St, $0, (10/31)
Millbury Village
Residential
Robinson Ronald G & Fonda L to Hm & Cm, 0 Railroad St, $159,900, (11/01)
Robinson Ronald G & Fonda L to Marchetto Hannah & Marchetto Chad, 0 Railroad St, $159,900, (11/01)
Robinson Ronald G & Fonda L to Marchetto Hannah & Marchetto Chad, 1355 Railroad St, $159,900, (11/01)
North Baltimore Village
Residential
Ball Maric to Strickland Trenton B, 0 E Water St, $72,500, (10/30)
Ball Maric to Strickland Trenton B, 601 E Water St, $72,500, (10/30)
Northwood City
Residential
Jones Bryan Lee & Stodghill Gina M to Wilson Kenneth M & Wilson Jacquel;ine A, 0 Anderson St, $0, (11/02)
Jones Bryan Lee & Stodghill Gina M to Wilson Kenneth M & Wilson Jacqueline A, 814 Anderson St, $0, (11/02)
Mccombs Timothy M &jennifer L to Gutekunst Steven J Sr, 214 Bradner Rd, $267,500, (11/02)
Pemberville Village
Residential
Albright Charles L & Janice L Trustees to Albright Janice L Trustee, 204 W Front St, $0, (10/31)
Perrysburg
Commercial
Nw Orleans Properties LLC to Nw Orleans Properties LLC, 0 Hollister Ln, $0, (10/29)
Nw Orleans Properties LLC to Nw Orleans Properties LLC, 0 Hollister Ln, $0, (10/29)
Nw Orleans Properties LLC to Nw Orleans Properties LLC, 3290 Levis Commons Blvd, $0, (10/29)
Nw Orleans Properties LLC to Nw Orleans Properties LLC, 3290 Levis Commons Blvd, $0, (10/29)
Residential
Algee Kimberly N to Algee Kimberly N Trustee, 4908 Prestonwood Rd, $0, (10/29)
Brosten Tracy L Trustee to Brosten Tracy L Trustee, 0 Findlay St, $0, (10/29)
Brosten Tracy L Trustee to Musgrove Richard L Jr & Musgrove Jessica, 0 Findlay St, $210,000, (10/29)
Brosten Tracy L Trustee to Brosten Tracy L Trustee, 901 Findlay St, $0, (10/29)
Brosten Tracy L Trustee to Musgrove Richard L Jr & Musgrove Jessica, 901 Findlay St, $210,000, (10/29)
Foster Brandon K & Tavia M to Coder Zach & Coder Aubrey, 12201 Jefferson St, $230,000, (10/29)
Zobor Kerry Green Successor Trustee to Miller David D & Miller Sharon K, 118 Ottekee Dr, $170,000, (10/29)
Zobor Kerry Green Trustee to Zobor Kerry Green Successor Trustee, 118 Ottekee Dr, $0, (10/29)
to Boring Donald R & Laureen P, 0 Elm St, $0, (10/30)
Boring Donald R & Laureen P to Boring Donald R & Laureen P, 0 Elm St, $0, (10/30)
Boring Donald R & Laureen P to Boring Laureen P, 0 Elm St, $0, (10/30)
Boring Donald R & Laureen P to Boring Laureen P, 910 Elm St, $0, (10/30)
Dold William H & Mary Lou to Dold William H Le & Dold Mary Lou Le, 0 Tricia Ct, $0, (10/30)
Dold William H & Mary Lou to Dold William H Le & Dold Mary Lou Le, 1210 Tricia Ct, $0, (10/30)
Greater Metropolitan Title LLC Trustee to Westfall Trust Properties LLC, 105 St Martin Dr, $0, (10/30)
Reymann Michael P Jr to Reymann Michael P Sr & Reymann Diane, 26736 Fort Meigs Rd, $0, (10/30)
Barr Bernard Jr to Barr Kenneth J & Barr James D & Conley Tabitha A Trustees, 0 Pine St, $0, (10/31)
Barr Bernard Jr to Barr Kenneth J & Barr James D & Conley Tabitha A Trustees, 955 Pine St, $0, (10/31)
Prokup Kathryn Ann to Prokup James M & Piejak Lisa A, 633 W Front St, $270,000, (10/31)
Louisville Title Agency For Nw Ohio Inc As Trustee to Saba Home Builders At Hawthorne LLC, 0 Barton Creek Dr, $50,000, (11/01)
Axius Development LLC to Wang Jiafan & Yang Hejie, 3253 Chasenwood Way, $290,500, (11/02)
Cameron James & Mary C to Rko, 0 Gar eld Dr, $106,500, (11/02)
Cameron James & Mary C to Rko, 0 Gar eld Dr, $106,500, (11/02)
Cameron James & Mary C to Rko, 586 Gar eld Dr, $106,500, (11/02)
Croy Alice M Trustee to Croy Randall R Successor Trustee, 318 Mulberry St, $0, (11/02)
Croy Randall R Successor Trustee to Almester Amy, 318 Mulberry St, $172,000, (11/02)
Rossford City
Residential
Horn Michael C & Minnick Tisha L to M & T Bank, 215 Jennings St, $77,100, (10/30)
Youngman David A & Kathleen A to Mcmanaway Steven, 0 Riverside Dr, $250,005, (10/31)
Youngman David A & Kathleen A to Mcmanaway Steven, 0 Riverside Dr, $250,005, (10/31)
Bashore Anne Trustee to Vanlanding- ham Adelaide, 527 Sioux Trl, $0, (11/02)
Bullimore Judith & Schwartz Pamela K to Bullimore Benjamin, 543 Maybar Dr, $180,000, (11/02)
Picott David B to Picott David B & Picott Lynn C, 1265 Grassy Ln, $0, (11/02)
Unincorporated
Agricultural
Lewis Carol M 1/2 & Renee C 1/2 to Lewis Sorchik Renee C, 0 Hull Prairie Rd, $0, (10/29)
Storms Randy Etal to Storms Randy & Risenburg Nancy, 0 Bradner Rd, $15,000, (10/30)
Vetter Farms LLC to Marsh Theodore Trustee, 0 Milton Rd, $0, (10/30)
Vetter Farms LLC to Marsh Theodore Trustee, 0 Portage Rd, $0, (10/30)
Emch Michael W & Pattie J to Emch Michael W & Emch Patti J, 0 Dunbridge Rd, $0, (11/02)
Emch Michael W & Pattie J to Emch Michael W & Emch Patti J, 0 Dunbridge Rd, $0, (11/02)
Emch Michael W & Pattie J to Emch Michael W & Emch Patti J, 21450 Dunbridge Rd, $0, (11/02)
Commercial
to Williams James D & Jody L, 13962 Mitchell Rd, $0, (11/01)
Umg Investments LLC to Padmnabh Inc, 27393 Helen Dr, $275,000, (11/01)
Williams James D & Jody L to Williams James D & Williams Jody L, 13962 Mitchell Rd, $0, (11/01)
Williams James D & Jody L to Williams James D & Jody L, 14962 Sand Ridge Rd, $0, (11/01)
Page Guy to Page Guy A & Page Judith A Trustees, 6763 Commodore Dr, $0, (11/02)
Industrial
Page Guy to Page Guy A & Page Judith A Trustees, 0 Avenue Rd, $0, (11/02)
Residential
Akins Courtney L & Hanson-akins Amy F to Ballinger Dustin & Ballinger Kelly, 25428 Saddlebrook Blvd, $272,000, (10/29)
Downs Richard J & Heidi M to Downs Nathan J & Downs Lilly R, 18142 Tontogany Rd, $260,000, (10/29)
Louisville Title Agency For Nw Ohio Inc As Trustee to Sulewski Jeffrey T & Sulewski Janet M, 15127 E Sunset Maple Dr, $72,800, (10/29)
Louisville Title Agency For Nw Ohio Inc As Trustee to Carter Joseph J & Carter Kristen M, 15291 Silver Pine Ct, $299,807, (10/29)
Main Chase L to Main Chase & Chalk Lisa, 14053 Hannah Rd, $0, (10/29)
Midland Agency Of Northwest Ohio Inc Trustee to Hoch Kay L & Hoch Christopher A, 25080 Riva Ridge Ct, $47,900, (10/29)
Rittichier James & Marriott Sherri to Marriott Sherri L, 26820 Woodland Ct, $0, (10/29)
to State Of Ohio Department Of Transportation,, $0, (10/30)
to State Of Ohio Department Of Transportation,, $0, (10/30)
to State Of Ohio Department Of Transportation,, $0, (10/30)
Costic George A & Donna B Co-trust- ees to Costic George A & Donna B Co-trustees, 0 Middleton Pike, $0, (10/30)
Costic George A & Donna B Co-trust- ees to Costic George A & Donna B Co-trustees, 0 Middleton Pike, $0, (10/30)
Costic George A & Donna B Co-trust- Blvd, $0, (10/31)
Barr Bernard Jr & Nancy A t Real Estate Holdings LLC, 13 Carolina Dr, $0, (10/31)
Barr Bernard Jr & Nancy A to Real Estate Holdings LLC, 13 Carolina Dr, $0, (10/31)
Barr Bernard Jr & Nancy A to Real Estate Holdings LLC, N& B N& B N& B 28810 Georgia Rd, $0, (10/31)
Barr Bernard Jr & Nancy A to N & B Real Estate Holdings LLC, 28820 Georgia Rd, $0, (10/31)
Barr Bernard Jr & Nancy A to N & B Real Estate Holdings LLC, 28820 Georgia Rd, $0, (10/31)
Rodriguez Pamela S to Parish Andrew & Morris Robert, 0 Fort Meigs Blvd, $52,500, (10/31)
Rodriguez Pamela S to Parish Andrew & Morris Robert, 0 Fort Meigs Blvd, $52,500, (10/31)
Rodriguez Pamela S to Parish Andrew & Morris Robert, 0 Fort Meigs Blvd, $52,500, (10/31)
Rodriguez Pamela S to Parish Andrew & Morris Robert, 12479 Fort Meigs Blvd, $52,500, (10/31)
Wilshar Properties Ii LLC to Staten Michael & Blockberger Stephanie, 0 E Back Bay Rd, $43,000, (10/31)
Wilshar Properties Ii LLC to Wilshar Properties Ii LLC, 0 E Back Bay Rd, $0, (10/31)
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.