Man testifies about being shot while smoking

Timothy “T.J.” Dupont said he was finishing a cigarette outside when he “turned around to my right and watched myself get shot.”

Mr. Dupont, 27, testified in Lucas County Common Pleas Court that Jackie Leu pointed a gun at him and fired once, striking him in the neck, leaving him paralyzed.

“What do you mean 'watched yourself get shot'?” Clint Wasserman, an assistant county prosecutor, asked Mr. Dupont, who testified from his wheelchair.

“I seen Mr. Leu's truck and [about half] of his face – he had a grin on his face and everything – and watched him point a gun out the window and shoot,” Mr. Dupont said.

Leu, 57, of the 2000 block of Bakewell Street is on trial for attempted murder, felonious assault, obstructing justice, and bribery in the June 12, 2016 shooting of Mr. Dupont outside a home in the 300 block of Burger Street in East Toledo.

Mr. Dupont said he and his friends had gone to the Rumpus Room, 2212 Consaul St., that night and that Leu had nearly struck one of his friends with his truck in the bar’s parking lot. Later on that evening, he said, another friend got into an argument with Leu and Mr. Dupont tried to intervene.

He said he believes Leu, who he'd never met before that night, followed the group home as they walked to 312 Burger St., where Mr. Dupont had been staying with friends.

Defense attorney Larry DiLabbio raised an alternate theory during his opening statement to the jury Tuesday and again as he cross-examined Mr. Dupont Wednesday. He said – and Mr. Dupont confirmed – that the victim had gotten a ride home from work June 11, 2016 from a woman whose husband saw the two together and confronted them.

Mr. DiLabbio said Toledo Police never investigated the incident, never looked at the woman's husband as a possible suspect in the shooting that night. It was, he said, “a lead that went without any investigation.”

Prosecutors also allege that through a third party, Leu offered Mr. Dupont money to drop the charges against him.

The trial in the courtroom of Judge Stacy Cook resumes at 9 a.m. Thursday.

