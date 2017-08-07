411 in the 419: Daily events

What's the 411 in the 419?

It may be Monday, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do in the Toledo area. We've got you covered with local events and activities.

LIST:

Toledo Farmers’ Market

Downtown Toledo

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dinosaurs Around The World

Imagination Station

10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Demolition Derby

Wood Co. Fairgrounds

7:30 p.m.

Doubleheader: Mud Hens vs. Chiefs

Fifth Third Field

5:05 p.m.

Duet To It — Variety

Ye Olde Durty Bird

7:30 p.m.

Full Moon Hike

Wildwood Preserve

9 p.m.