Monday, Aug 07, 2017
Local

411 in the 419: Daily events

    Muddy the Mud Hen greets young Toledo Mud Hens fans during the game against the Pawtucket Red Sox at Fifth Third Field on Tuesday.

    Shared Legacy Farms' table at the Toledo Farmers' Market.

What's the 411 in the 419?

It may be Monday,  but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do in the Toledo area. We've got you covered with local events and activities.

 

LIST:

Toledo Farmers’ Market

Downtown Toledo

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

 

Dinosaurs Around The World

Imagination Station

10:00 am to 5:00 pm

 

Demolition Derby

Wood Co. Fairgrounds

7:30 p.m.

 

Doubleheader: Mud Hens vs. Chiefs

Fifth Third Field

5:05 p.m.

 

Duet To It — Variety

Ye Olde Durty Bird

7:30 p.m.

 

Full Moon Hike

Wildwood Preserve 

9 p.m.

