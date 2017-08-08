411 in the 419: Daily events

Tuesday, Aug 08, 2017
August 8, 2017

    The Blade
    The weekly Sylvania Farmer's Market in downtown Sylvania.

    The Blade
    The summer concert series at One SeaGate.

    The Blade
    The Sandpiper upriver.

    The Blade
What's the 411 in the 419?

Make Tuesday a “Treat yourself Tuesday” by going to some of these Toledo-area events!

LIST:

Sylvania Weekly Farmers Market

Downtown Sylvania

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

 

One SeaGate Summer Concert Series: Universal Wavelength

One SeaGate riverfront

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

 

Live Music! Jeff Steward

Fleetwood’s Tap Room

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

 

Cigar Cruise

Sandpiper Boat

7 p.m.

 

Live Music! Hvy J Trio

Ye Olde Durty Bird

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

 

Mud Hens vs Chiefs

Fifth Third Field

7:05 p.m.

