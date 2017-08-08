411 in the 419: Daily events

What's the 411 in the 419?





Make Tuesday a “Treat yourself Tuesday” by going to some of these Toledo-area events!

LIST:

Sylvania Weekly Farmers Market

Downtown Sylvania

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

One SeaGate Summer Concert Series: Universal Wavelength

One SeaGate riverfront

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Live Music! Jeff Steward

Fleetwood’s Tap Room

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cigar Cruise

Sandpiper Boat

7 p.m.

Live Music! Hvy J Trio

Ye Olde Durty Bird

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Mud Hens vs Chiefs

Fifth Third Field

7:05 p.m.