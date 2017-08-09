Wednesday, Aug 09, 2017
411 in the 419: Daily events

August 9, 2017

    Tim Tegge performs with his bandmates Matt Webb, left, and Dick Hermes Wednesday, July 19 at the farmer's market in Bowling Green.

    Glassblowing demonstration at the Toledo Museum of Art Glass Pavilion in Toledo.

    A fan attempts to catch a ball in the stands during the Toledo Mud Hens game against the Pawtucket Red Sox at Fifth Third Field.

What's the 411 in the 419?

Happy Hump day! Celebrate the mid-week by listening to some live music and watching the Mud Hens play against the Chiefs. 

LIST:

Cinemark Summer Movie Clubhouse: Sing

Franklin Park Mall

10:00 am

 

Glassblowing Demonstration

Toledo Museum of Art

2 p.m. to 3 p.m.



Downtown Farmers Market - Bowling Green

Downtown Bowling Green

4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

 

Live Music! Dave Carpenter

Fleetwood’s Tap Room

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.


Live Music! Jeff Stewart

NINE

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Live Music! Jeff Tucker

Ye Old Durty Bird

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

 


Concert: Tesla

Centennial Terrace

7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.



Mud Hens vs Syracuse

Fifth Third Field

7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

