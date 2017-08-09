411 in the 419: Daily events

What's the 411 in the 419?
Happy Hump day! Celebrate the mid-week by listening to some live music and watching the Mud Hens play against the Chiefs.
LIST:
Cinemark Summer Movie Clubhouse: Sing
Franklin Park Mall
10:00 am
Toledo Museum of Art
2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Downtown Farmers Market - Bowling Green
Downtown Bowling Green
4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Fleetwood’s Tap Room
5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
NINE
5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Ye Old Durty Bird
7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Centennial Terrace
7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Fifth Third Field
7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.