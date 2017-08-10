Thursday, Aug 10, 2017
Local

411 in the 419: Daily events

What to do in the Glass City area Thursday

BLADE STAFF
Published on
  • CTY-SKYLINE20p

  • foodtruck08

    Food truck customers eat their lunches at the Lunch at Levis Square Concert Series.

    THE BLADE
  • live-photo-jpg

    Ann Wilson, widely known for her contribution in Heart, will perform a solo set Thursday at Centennial Terrace.

    Jess Griffin

  • SPT-Hens26p-63

    A fan attempts to catch a ball in the stands during the Toledo Mud Hens game against the Pawtucket Red Sox at Fifth Third Field.

    BLADE PHOTO

What's the 411 in the 419?

It’s Thursday, which means it’s almost Friday! Celebrate the nearing of the weekend by listening to some live music and watching the Mud Hens downtown. 

LIST:

Lunch at Levis

Levis Square Park 

11:30 a.m. 

 

Toddler Tour 

Toledo Museum of Art 

10:30 a.m. 

 

Picnic Lunch Cruise 

Sandpiper Boat

11:30 a.m.

 

AdBASH 2017 Volleyball Tournament

International Park 

5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

  

There's No Place Like Home 

The Pinnacle 

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

 

Live Music! Tim Oehlers 

NINE at Hensville 

5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 

 

Live Music! Joe Boe’s & His Noble Jones 

Ye Olde Durty Bird 

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

 

Holy Toledo Thursday: Mud Hens vs Buffalo 

Fifth Third Field 

7:05 p.m.

  

Ann Wilson of Heart 

Centennial Terrace

8:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

