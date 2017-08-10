411 in the 419: Daily events

What's the 411 in the 419?
It’s Thursday, which means it’s almost Friday! Celebrate the nearing of the weekend by listening to some live music and watching the Mud Hens downtown.
LIST:
Lunch at Levis
Levis Square Park
11:30 a.m.
Toledo Museum of Art
10:30 a.m.
Sandpiper Boat
11:30 a.m.
AdBASH 2017 Volleyball Tournament
International Park
5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Pinnacle
5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
NINE at Hensville
5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Live Music! Joe Boe’s & His Noble Jones
Ye Olde Durty Bird
7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Holy Toledo Thursday: Mud Hens vs Buffalo
Fifth Third Field
7:05 p.m.
Centennial Terrace
8:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
