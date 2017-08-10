411 in the 419: Daily events

What's the 411 in the 419?

It’s Thursday, which means it’s almost Friday! Celebrate the nearing of the weekend by listening to some live music and watching the Mud Hens downtown.

LIST:

Lunch at Levis

Levis Square Park

11:30 a.m.

Toddler Tour

Toledo Museum of Art

10:30 a.m.

Picnic Lunch Cruise

Sandpiper Boat

11:30 a.m.

AdBASH 2017 Volleyball Tournament

International Park

5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There's No Place Like Home

The Pinnacle

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Live Music! Tim Oehlers

NINE at Hensville

5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Live Music! Joe Boe’s & His Noble Jones

Ye Olde Durty Bird

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Holy Toledo Thursday: Mud Hens vs Buffalo

Fifth Third Field

7:05 p.m.

Ann Wilson of Heart

Centennial Terrace

8:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.