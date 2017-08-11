411 in the 419: Daily events

What's the 411 in the 419?
Get your weekend started off on the right foot with any of these events. Head to Maumee for the Summer Fest or hit up the Mud Hens for the first game of their LEGO weekend, plus get your live music fix in Hensville. Anywhere you go, it’s going to be a good time.
LIST:
Books and Breakfast - Storytime with a Treat!
Toledo-Lucas County Main Library
10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Brint & Centennial
4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Downtown Maumee
5 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Sandpiper Boat
6 p.m.
Toledo Museum of Art
6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
LEGO Weekend: Mud Hens vs Bisons
Fifth Third Field
7:05 p.m.
Centennial Terrace
8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Top of NINE
9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Live Music! The Grape Smugglers
Hensville Park
9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.