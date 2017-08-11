411 in the 419: Daily events

Friday, Aug 11, 2017
What to do in the Glass City area Friday

  • MAUMEEFEST13-1

    The Maumee Summer Fair begins today and runs through Saturday.

    THE BLADE/Katie Rausch
  • s6infante-jpg-1

    Toledo second baseman Omar Infante and the Mud Hens host Buffalo tonight in the opening game of their LEGO weekend.

    BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH

  • Dave-Stella-6-22

    Dave Stella is guitarist for the Grape Smugglers. The band will perform at 9 p.m. tonight at Hensville.

    NICOLE LIMON

What's the 411 in the 419?

Get your weekend started off on the right foot with any of these events. Head to Maumee for the Summer Fest or hit up the Mud Hens for the first game of their LEGO weekend, plus get your live music fix in Hensville. Anywhere you go, it’s going to be a good time. 

LIST:

Books and Breakfast - Storytime with a Treat!

Toledo-Lucas County Main Library

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

 

Kelly Miller Circus

Brint & Centennial

4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

 

Maumee Summer Fair 2017

Downtown Maumee

5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

 

 

Friday Night Family Cruise

Sandpiper Boat

6 p.m.

 

Twilight Tours: Garden Party

Toledo Museum of Art

6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

 

LEGO Weekend: Mud Hens vs Bisons

Fifth Third Field

7:05 p.m.

 

80's Explosion Party

Centennial Terrace

8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

 

Live Music! Jon & Roman

Top of NINE

9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

 

Live Music! The Grape Smugglers

Hensville Park

9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

