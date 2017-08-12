Saturday, Aug 12, 2017
Local

411 in the 419: Daily events

The Blade's Explore 419 August 12 events

  • MAUMEEFEST13-1

    The Maumee Summer Fair begins today and runs through Saturday.

    THE BLADE/Katie Rausch
  • s6infante-jpg-1

    Toledo second baseman Omar Infante and the Mud Hens host Buffalo tonight in the opening game of their LEGO weekend.

    BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH

  • SOC-barefoot13p

    Barefoot at the Beach events starts at 6 p.m. at Maumee Bay State Park

    The Blade/Lori King
  • Sandpiper-jpg

    THE BLADE
What's the 411 in the 419?

Happy weekend, Toledo! Put the work week behind you and enjoy your Saturday by attending several of these Toledo area events. 

LIST:

 

Discover the River Cruise

Sandpiper Boat

10:30 a.m.

 

Yoga at Fleetwood’s

Fleetwood’s Tap Room

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

  

Paper Vases and Vessels!

Toledo Museum of Art, Family Center

12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

 

Maumee Summer Fair 2017

Downtown Maumee

9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

 

Ottawa Park Concert Series: Not Fast Enuff

Ottawa Park Amphitheater

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

 

Barefoot at the Beach

Maumee Bay State Park

6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

  

Mud Hens vs Bisons

Fifth Third Field

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

  

Live Music! Katie’s Randy Cat

Ye Olde Durty Bird

8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

  

Live Music! Hepcat Revival

Hensville Park

9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

 

 

 

