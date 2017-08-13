Sunday, Aug 13, 2017
411 in the 419: Daily events

The Blade's Explore 419 August 13 events

Published on
    Downtown Monroe Fine Art Fair

    The sandpiper boat cruise.

What's the 411 in the 419?

 

Spend your Sunday in the sun with these outdoor Toledo area events! 

 

LIST:

14th Annual Downtown Monroe Fine Art Fair

Downtown Monroe

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 

Home Plate Event

Hensville Park

3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

 

Mud Hens vs Bisons

Fifth Third Field

6 p..m. to 9 p.m.

 

Sunset and City Lights Cruise

Sandpiper Boat

7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

