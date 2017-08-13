411 in the 419: Daily events

What's the 411 in the 419?

Spend your Sunday in the sun with these outdoor Toledo area events!

LIST:

14th Annual Downtown Monroe Fine Art Fair

Downtown Monroe

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Home Plate Event

Hensville Park

3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Mud Hens vs Bisons

Fifth Third Field

6 p..m. to 9 p.m.

Sunset and City Lights Cruise

Sandpiper Boat

7:00 pm - 10:00 pm