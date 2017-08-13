Sunday, Aug 13, 2017
GALLERY: Barrio Latino Art Festival in Toledo

    Local artist Harry Terrell looks out from his artist booth between his sculpture and painting during the Barrio Latino Art Festival.

    A hat created by local artist Delfina Zapata, not pictured, who won the 2017 Barrio Latino Art Festival Distinguished Artist award.

    Arsinio Velasquez, left, waits for Mark Sherry, right, to make his chicken, beef, and beans tacos during the Barrio Latino Art Festival.

    Talia Linares-Castro, 3, center, is escorted by her great aunt Teresa Linares, right, to meet a Papier-mache "Sugar Skull" which was made and worn by artist Macaria Zapata.

    Local artist Harry Terrell makes a wood sculpture in his booth during the Barrio Latino Art Festival on August 13, 2017.

    Local artist Delfina Zapata, who won the 2017 Barrio Latino Art Festival Distinguished Artist award, smiles at festival goers during the Barrio Latino Art Festivalon August 13, 2017.

    Papier-mache "Sugar Skull," which was made and worn by artist Macaria Zapata on Broadway Street.

    Local artist Stacey Cruzado smiles at festival goers from her booth filled with her paintings and mixed media pieces.

    Talia Linares-Castro, 3, who is held by her uncle Armando Linares, left, looks at a card made by local artist Stacey Cruzado, right, during the Barrio Latino Art Festival.

    Local artist Harry Terrell makes a wood sculpture in his booth, surrounded by his paintings and scultptures.

The 6th annual Barrio Latino Art Festival was held on Broadway Street and was sponsored by Nuestra Gente Community Projects and the Providence Center.

